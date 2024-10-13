« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14680 on: Yesterday at 11:11:53 pm
Quote from: PaulF on October 13, 2024, 11:28:37 am
Rumors are that Simeone is learning basic English. So he can tell united to fuck off by himself .

Brilliant 🤣🤣
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14681 on: Today at 09:35:45 am
@AdamCrafton_
Exclusive @TheAthleticFC
 

INEOS continue cost-cutting drive by cutting multi-million pound annual payment to Mr. Ferguson who will cease to be a global ambassador for the club at the end of the season. Sir Jim Ratcliffe informed Ferguson last week.


Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14682 on: Today at 09:42:24 am
Imagine being on a cost-cutting drive and still employing Antony
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14683 on: Today at 09:52:56 am
This will go over like a lead balloon with their support. Wonder how long before they turn on INEOS?

In all seriousness though it might actually be a good thing for their future, he hangs over them like a bad smell.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14684 on: Today at 09:56:47 am
Cost-cutting, and flirting with PSR.. this isn't the United of yesteryear that can just buy stuff.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14685 on: Today at 09:57:38 am
Theyve sacked Ferguson before they sacked ten Hag ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14686 on: Today at 10:02:57 am
Maybe they're just freeing up a car space for ETH.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14687 on: Today at 10:27:03 am
Can't help but feel this is a mistake. Sure 2m a year is a lot but they effectively bought his silence for a decade. Now he has less interest in keeping quiet when asked about the manager and running of the club. He's always been PR savvy (Rock of Gibraltar aside) and will know the power of his words. Plus there's definitely intangibles he brings like Kenny does for us. Want to get butter up a new potential sponsor, bring out the most successful manager in their history. Need to convince a player to join, they could get Ferguson to talk to him/his parents/his agent. Might not work all the time but you hear constantly about how talks with legendary figures within the clubs can change minds.

Biggest takeaway from the Athletic article on it is the mingebags at INEOS have cancelled the staff Christmas party. Way to keep morale up boys. Force them back to the office, fire 200 of your colleagues, do away with FA Cup final perks (think the players ended up paying for the staff coaches) and now cancel the Christmas party. I bet there's some talented admin staff who stayed with the club despite lower pay because of the fact they are United fans and the perks like tickets etc. Radcliffe loves to fuck over the wage slaves to make a quid back.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14688 on: Today at 10:28:30 am
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 10:27:03 am
Can't help but feel this is a mistake. Sure 2m a year is a lot but they effectively bought his silence for a decade. Now he has less interest in keeping quiet when asked about the manager and running of the club. He's always been PR savvy (Rock of Gibraltar aside) and will know the power of his words. Plus there's definitely intangibles he brings like Kenny does for us. Want to get butter up a new potential sponsor, bring out the most successful manager in their history. Need to convince a player to join, they could get Ferguson to talk to him/his parents/his agent. Might not work all the time but you hear constantly about how talks with legendary figures within the clubs can change minds.

Biggest takeaway from the Athletic article on it is the mingebags at INEOS have cancelled the staff Christmas party. Way to keep morale up boys. Force them back to the office, fire 200 of your colleagues, do away with FA Cup final perks (think the players ended up paying for the staff coaches) and now cancel the Christmas party. I bet there's some talented admin staff who stayed with the club despite lower pay because of the fact they are United fans and the perks like tickets etc. Radcliffe loves to fuck over the wage slaves to make a quid back.
£2m a year is nothing to the fans who effectively fund the club every year especially for a legend. If they want to cut cost then it's obvious where they should prioritise.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14689 on: Today at 10:42:49 am
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 10:27:03 am
Can't help but feel this is a mistake. Sure 2m a year is a lot but they effectively bought his silence for a decade. Now he has less interest in keeping quiet when asked about the manager and running of the club. He's always been PR savvy (Rock of Gibraltar aside) and will know the power of his words. Plus there's definitely intangibles he brings like Kenny does for us. Want to get butter up a new potential sponsor, bring out the most successful manager in their history. Need to convince a player to join, they could get Ferguson to talk to him/his parents/his agent. Might not work all the time but you hear constantly about how talks with legendary figures within the clubs can change minds.

Biggest takeaway from the Athletic article on it is the mingebags at INEOS have cancelled the staff Christmas party. Way to keep morale up boys. Force them back to the office, fire 200 of your colleagues, do away with FA Cup final perks (think the players ended up paying for the staff coaches) and now cancel the Christmas party. I bet there's some talented admin staff who stayed with the club despite lower pay because of the fact they are United fans and the perks like tickets etc. Radcliffe loves to fuck over the wage slaves to make a quid back.

As funny as it is to see United in this position and to see whiskey nose finally out on his arse, I can't help but have a feeling of complete disgust to see normal working people being shit on like this by some billionaire shitbag. It's not the fault of the back office people that the football business has made a series of deeply embarrassing and ridiculous moves over the past 20 years.  To fire people to "cut costs" when they're paying obscene money to average footballers is just really, really sad. The squad could all throw in to pay for a Christmas party, Ratcliffe himself could pay for it without batting an eye lid. Perhaps even Mr Ferguson could pay for it as a parting gift after grifting £20m for fuck all for the past decade?

It's all quite disgusting,
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14690 on: Today at 10:45:50 am
I'm sure "Sir Jim" has saved enough in taxes over the years. Maybe he can plough those profits in and not fire people
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14691 on: Today at 10:48:53 am
There any link to a non membership read of the Athletic article on this by chance?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14692 on: Today at 10:53:47 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:45:50 am
I'm sure "Sir Jim" has saved enough in taxes over the years. Maybe he can plough those profits in and not fire people

Or contribute from his Brexit Benefits?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14693 on: Today at 11:18:02 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:45:50 am
I'm sure "Sir Jim" has saved enough in taxes over the years. Maybe he can plough those profits in and not fire people
Ah, but he needs to be seen to be doing something. Needs to be seen to be proactive and decisive. He needs to be seen as identifying problems and addressing them. He needs people to blame. Of course, being a dodgy billionaire he will always blame the wrong people and punish them, rather than the highly paid failures in the boardroom and on the pitch. It's the same with shite governments. They make the mistakes, then the poor pick up tab as the rich failures get off scot-free.

They could have done without Ferguson hanging around after he stepped down, but that scenario has already played out now. All this time later, he's more of an asset to their club rather than a hindrance. A figurehead, a legend sat in the stands now, rather than an oppressive ghost breathing down the neck of any new manager. It's a bit like if Klopp was sat in our stands every game today it would affect the new manager. But if he was sitting there in another ten years that wouldn't really be the case. The 'Ghost of Ferguson' effect is, for me, played out now. His presence there is now more an asset than a problem. He probably was a problem a few years ago, but not now.

The 'little people'? Well that's how billionaires usually go about making it look like they're being effective. Stick the boot in on them because it's easy. Fact is, the problems at Old Trafford have little to do with the ordinary workers or Ferguson. The entire mindset of the club is wrong. Too much arrogance and delusion. Too much living in the past and relying on the fading name. Too many Champagne Charlies and not enough grafters. Bad practice runs right through the club, from ownership to players. The fanbase mindset is also classic United. Arrogant, entitled and spoiled.

But nevermind all that when you can do away with ordinary, low paid, staff and a club legend/ambassador. Born in 1962, the United I know have always been a shambolic mess. By the time I was going to games in 1971 they were only three years away from relegation to the Second Division. Only the Ferguson years (once he got it right) have been any different. Apart from those years, this is the Man United I've always known. An overblown, egotistical, pompous, self-aggrandizing, narcissistic circus of highly paid misfits and failures with a terrible, entitled attitude.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14694 on: Today at 11:23:56 am
£2m a year he cost them. Or 1/30 of a Mason Mount
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14695 on: Today at 11:38:04 am
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 10:48:53 am
There any link to a non membership read of the Athletic article on this by chance?
Mr. Fergusons Manchester United ambassadorial contract ended by INEOS

Quote
Manchester United new part-owners INEOS has continued its cost-cutting programme by ending a multi-million pound annual commitment to Mr. Ferguson, the most successful manager in the clubs history.

Following his exit as manager in 2013, bringing an end to a 26-year reign in which he won 38 trophies, Ferguson has been retained as a global club ambassador and club director and remunerated with an annual salary.

The only official description of Fergusons services as an ambassador to the club can be seen in their 2014 accounts under the related party transactions section, where United said the Scot signed an agreement on October 17, 2013, in which he became a global ambassador and received £2.16million ($2.82m) for his services, an arrangement that continued for over a decade.

Ferguson has remained a United director on the clubs football board, which has appeared to be a largely ceremonial construct for quite some time. It has previously featured Sir Bobby Charlton (before he passed away in 2023), as well as former chief executive David Gill and non-executive director Michael Edelson. Ferguson is not a member of the clubs official board  which includes the six Glazer siblings, as well as INEOS co-owner John Reece and INEOS Sports chairman Rob Nevin, in addition to two independent directors Robert Leitao and John Hooks.

INEOS has been exhausting all avenues to reduce costs and that led it to zoom in on the clubs commitment to Ferguson, aged 82, who is still a regular attendee of games in the directors box both at home and away matches.

But now, in a face-to-face meeting at Old Trafford, INEOS founder and CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe told Ferguson that the club are seeking to reduce costs and are no longer prepared to sustain his payments. United sources  who, like all in this piece, spoke anonymously due to the sensitivity of the matters  said that the matter has been dealt with amicably and he will remain a non-executive director at the club and be welcome to attend games.

The clubs majority owner, the Glazer family, has previously been satisfied to sanction the payments to Ferguson. According to sources familiar with the thinking of Joel and Avram Glazer, the most prominent of the siblings at United, they believe much of the value that the club continues to generate is owed to Fergusons work and legacy, and therefore they did not begrudge him a handsome settlement following his retirement. Ferguson has also never joined the chorus of former United employees who have publicly criticised the Glazer familys management of the club.

Ferguson, who allies say has been saddened to see former colleagues and friends lose jobs at Old Trafford during wide-ranging job cuts, will not be receiving payments from United beyond the end of this season.

Ratcliffe has been determined to cut expenditure at Old Trafford since acquiring a 27.7 per cent stake in Manchester United in February. The 71-year-old Brit initially secured control of the clubs football operations but that was broadened to wider business and operational control following further talks with the Glazer family, who retain majority ownership of the club. Since then, Ratcliffes team informed United staff in July that the club intended to slash 250 jobs, as part of a series of cost-cutting measures recommended by consultancy firm Interpath Advisory, which was hired to review the clubs business and operational outgoings.

There has also been the removal of club credit cards from senior executives, the removal of free travel for staff to Mays FA Cup final against Manchester City, and the cancellation of the United employee Christmas party. In the meantime, United were the Premier Leagues second-highest spenders in the transfer market this summer, committing over £200m on transfers but finding themselves 14th in the Premier League in early October.

Uniteds financial situation may be further squeezed if matters do not improve for Erik ten Hag, the clubs under-fire manager, as a hefty settlement will be required if he is relieved of his duties in the coming weeks. In the clubs most recent set of accounts, United said they expect to realize annualized cost savings of approximately £40m to £45m, before implementation costs of £10m. The club added: Due to timing and other contractual obligations, the club expects to realize these savings over fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

When Ratcliffe watched his first United game in person after agreeing a deal to buy his stake  the 2-2 Premier League draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford  he sat next to Ferguson in the clubs directors box.

He was the first person I met when I went up there which I think was the second week of January and I had a meeting from 9am to 10am at his house and I left at 1pm, Ratcliffe said about Ferguson in February. He never stopped. Hes got a lot of experience, a lot of stories to tell and a lot of thoughts about the club.

I dont think he has been encouraged to get involved but he is still very thoughtful about the club and he has an immense amount of experience. He really understands the values and traditions of the club and what its all about. Hes still fiercely competitive, Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson is one of a number of prominent individuals linked to United who fulfil roles of an ambassadorial nature.

Bryan Robson, the former Manchester United captain, is currently climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with the clubs charitable arm as part of his work with the club, while former striker Andy Cole is also listed as a United ambassador on his Instagram page.

It is not known whether the INEOS cuts will impact other ambassadors but The Athletic has been told of former players working with the club having concerns for their own futures after noticing cut backs such as the removal of credit cards and chauffeur-driven cars and the loss of jobs elsewhere in the business.

Manchester United and representatives of Mr. Ferguson have been approached for comment.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14696 on: Today at 11:38:21 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:57:38 am
Theyve sacked Ferguson before they sacked ten Hag ;D

 :wellin :wellin :wellin
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14697 on: Today at 11:38:58 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:23:56 am
£2m a year he cost them. Or 1/30 of a Mason Mount

Or £2m x 11 years = 1/2 a Gakpo
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14698 on: Today at 11:40:15 am
Good riddance. I hope they now spend 250m on Anthony V2.0 and Maguire V2.0
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14699 on: Today at 11:41:59 am
Getting Ferguson to stand down all to save 2m seems petty in the extreme. That's loose change to Ratcliffe. Ferguson, understandably, is an icon to United fans much as Kenny is to us. I'm not going to lie it's extremely satisfying seeing Fergie being around to see us win the league back in 2020. Equally satisfying for him to see United slip back in the chasing pack for a league win. They are now the definition of mediocrity. Sweet.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14700 on: Today at 11:50:08 am
They're making a big mistake getting rid of Ferguson. It will piss off fans no end.

Just imagine how we would react if FSG got rid of Kenny from his role for no apparent reason ?

I get that Ineos will want a reset, but this is not the way to do it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14701 on: Today at 11:51:47 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:38:04 am
Mr. Fergusons Manchester United ambassadorial contract ended by INEOS

Thats great Thanks a lot Ray !
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14702 on: Today at 11:52:10 am
That's one way to anger the fanbase more. What a shambles.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14703 on: Today at 11:54:28 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 11:52:10 am
That's one way to anger the fanbase more. What a shambles.
Che Neville is rounding his troops up as we speak/type.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14704 on: Today at 11:56:59 am
It seems, in summary ratcliffe and ineos are making a bad situation worse right?
picking on the ordinary workers, and the fans by cutting ferguson off... as stated in many ways here the entitled rich treating the ordinary people (fans in this case and ordinary staff workers) as dirt.. will end badly
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14705 on: Today at 11:58:20 am
It does seem mad he was getting paid 2mil a year.  I understand ambassador role but Jesus thats a lot.

On the flipside i suppose he was there for almost 3 decades and directly responsible for transforming them into the billion pounds entity they are now. I guess not surprise new owners would reasses things but not great opticd right now
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14706 on: Today at 12:00:46 pm
I don't think you can compare Kenny to Fergie directly. I get why its the obvious comparison, and I'm probably biased, but I think Liverpool fans have a lot more love for Kenny than United fans do for Fergie and that's despite the frankly ridiculous amount of trophies he brought them. As to the reason why, it could be as simple as maybe they know that as well as bringing the success, he is a major part of their current predicament as well both through the Rock of Gibralter fiasco (and fiasco is not a strong enough word to describe the impact that has had on United) and his silence through the Glazer era.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14707 on: Today at 12:05:17 pm
the Edin Terzic talk is very interesting too ..see this comment from a guy a lifelong fan of borussia:
seems if they go for this guy, he will be as chaotic as ten bob
second reply down:


https://www.reddit.com/r/borussiadortmund/comments/1fe6166/why_is_edin_terzic_resigned_and_what_is_he_up_to/
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14708 on: Today at 12:19:17 pm
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 10:48:53 am
There any link to a non membership read of the Athletic article on this by chance?

I just use Firefox in Reader mode.


Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14709 on: Today at 12:21:59 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:19:17 pm
I just use Firefox in Reader mode.


Mr. Fergusons Manchester United ambassadorial contract ended by INEOS
Adam Crafton
78 minutes
.....

Manchester United and representatives of Mr. Ferguson have been approached for comment.

Thank you Eeyore
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14710 on: Today at 12:24:35 pm
Think I disagree with most here. Sounds reasonable to stop paying him 2m, for doing what? Doubt he earned it. It was just a grace and favour thing. I'd rather they used that money to pay the normal working staff...

...oh, wait
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14711 on: Today at 12:25:53 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:02:57 am
Maybe they're just freeing up a car space for ETH.
Or Ole is on the way back?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #14712 on: Today at 12:27:38 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:58:20 am
It does seem mad he was getting paid 2mil a year.  I understand ambassador role but Jesus thats a lot.

On the flipside i suppose he was there for almost 3 decades and directly responsible for transforming them into the billion pounds entity they are now. I guess not surprise new owners would reasses things but not great opticd right now
When they market the club, they mainly market his success because he won a decent percentage of their value.

The £2m they were paying him was nothing compared to the value they gain from the trophies he won.
