Can't help but feel this is a mistake. Sure 2m a year is a lot but they effectively bought his silence for a decade. Now he has less interest in keeping quiet when asked about the manager and running of the club. He's always been PR savvy (Rock of Gibraltar aside) and will know the power of his words. Plus there's definitely intangibles he brings like Kenny does for us. Want to get butter up a new potential sponsor, bring out the most successful manager in their history. Need to convince a player to join, they could get Ferguson to talk to him/his parents/his agent. Might not work all the time but you hear constantly about how talks with legendary figures within the clubs can change minds.



Biggest takeaway from the Athletic article on it is the mingebags at INEOS have cancelled the staff Christmas party. Way to keep morale up boys. Force them back to the office, fire 200 of your colleagues, do away with FA Cup final perks (think the players ended up paying for the staff coaches) and now cancel the Christmas party. I bet there's some talented admin staff who stayed with the club despite lower pay because of the fact they are United fans and the perks like tickets etc. Radcliffe loves to fuck over the wage slaves to make a quid back.