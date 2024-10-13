« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 363 364 365 366 367 [368]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 852049 times)

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 768
  • gerrup the yard
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14680 on: Yesterday at 11:11:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October 13, 2024, 11:28:37 am
Rumors are that Simeone is learning basic English. So he can tell united to fuck off by himself .

Brilliant 🤣🤣
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,516
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14681 on: Today at 09:35:45 am »
@AdamCrafton_
Exclusive @TheAthleticFC
 

INEOS continue cost-cutting drive by cutting multi-million pound annual payment to Mr. Ferguson who will cease to be a global ambassador for the club at the end of the season. Sir Jim Ratcliffe informed Ferguson last week.


Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,746
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14682 on: Today at 09:42:24 am »
Imagine being on a cost-cutting drive and still employing Antony
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,461
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14683 on: Today at 09:52:56 am »
This will go over like a lead balloon with their support. Wonder how long before they turn on INEOS?

In all seriousness though it might actually be a good thing for their future, he hangs over them like a bad smell.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,467
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14684 on: Today at 09:56:47 am »
Cost-cutting, and flirting with PSR.. this isn't the United of yesteryear that can just buy stuff.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,765
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14685 on: Today at 09:57:38 am »
Theyve sacked Ferguson before they sacked ten Hag ;D
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14686 on: Today at 10:02:57 am »
Maybe they're just freeing up a car space for ETH.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14687 on: Today at 10:27:03 am »
Can't help but feel this is a mistake. Sure 2m a year is a lot but they effectively bought his silence for a decade. Now he has less interest in keeping quiet when asked about the manager and running of the club. He's always been PR savvy (Rock of Gibraltar aside) and will know the power of his words. Plus there's definitely intangibles he brings like Kenny does for us. Want to get butter up a new potential sponsor, bring out the most successful manager in their history. Need to convince a player to join, they could get Ferguson to talk to him/his parents/his agent. Might not work all the time but you hear constantly about how talks with legendary figures within the clubs can change minds.

Biggest takeaway from the Athletic article on it is the mingebags at INEOS have cancelled the staff Christmas party. Way to keep morale up boys. Force them back to the office, fire 200 of your colleagues, do away with FA Cup final perks (think the players ended up paying for the staff coaches) and now cancel the Christmas party. I bet there's some talented admin staff who stayed with the club despite lower pay because of the fact they are United fans and the perks like tickets etc. Radcliffe loves to fuck over the wage slaves to make a quid back.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14688 on: Today at 10:28:30 am »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 10:27:03 am
Can't help but feel this is a mistake. Sure 2m a year is a lot but they effectively bought his silence for a decade. Now he has less interest in keeping quiet when asked about the manager and running of the club. He's always been PR savvy (Rock of Gibraltar aside) and will know the power of his words. Plus there's definitely intangibles he brings like Kenny does for us. Want to get butter up a new potential sponsor, bring out the most successful manager in their history. Need to convince a player to join, they could get Ferguson to talk to him/his parents/his agent. Might not work all the time but you hear constantly about how talks with legendary figures within the clubs can change minds.

Biggest takeaway from the Athletic article on it is the mingebags at INEOS have cancelled the staff Christmas party. Way to keep morale up boys. Force them back to the office, fire 200 of your colleagues, do away with FA Cup final perks (think the players ended up paying for the staff coaches) and now cancel the Christmas party. I bet there's some talented admin staff who stayed with the club despite lower pay because of the fact they are United fans and the perks like tickets etc. Radcliffe loves to fuck over the wage slaves to make a quid back.
£2m a year is nothing to the fans who effectively fund the club every year especially for a legend. If they want to cut cost then it's obvious where they should prioritise.
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,790
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14689 on: Today at 10:42:49 am »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 10:27:03 am
Can't help but feel this is a mistake. Sure 2m a year is a lot but they effectively bought his silence for a decade. Now he has less interest in keeping quiet when asked about the manager and running of the club. He's always been PR savvy (Rock of Gibraltar aside) and will know the power of his words. Plus there's definitely intangibles he brings like Kenny does for us. Want to get butter up a new potential sponsor, bring out the most successful manager in their history. Need to convince a player to join, they could get Ferguson to talk to him/his parents/his agent. Might not work all the time but you hear constantly about how talks with legendary figures within the clubs can change minds.

Biggest takeaway from the Athletic article on it is the mingebags at INEOS have cancelled the staff Christmas party. Way to keep morale up boys. Force them back to the office, fire 200 of your colleagues, do away with FA Cup final perks (think the players ended up paying for the staff coaches) and now cancel the Christmas party. I bet there's some talented admin staff who stayed with the club despite lower pay because of the fact they are United fans and the perks like tickets etc. Radcliffe loves to fuck over the wage slaves to make a quid back.

As funny as it is to see United in this position and to see whiskey nose finally out on his arse, I can't help but have a feeling of complete disgust to see normal working people being shit on like this by some billionaire shitbag. It's not the fault of the back office people that the football business has made a series of deeply embarrassing and ridiculous moves over the past 20 years.  To fire people to "cut costs" when they're paying obscene money to average footballers is just really, really sad. The squad could all throw in to pay for a Christmas party, Ratcliffe himself could pay for it without batting an eye lid. Perhaps even Mr Ferguson could pay for it as a parting gift after grifting £20m for fuck all for the past decade?

It's all quite disgusting,
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,746
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14690 on: Today at 10:45:50 am »
I'm sure "Sir Jim" has saved enough in taxes over the years. Maybe he can plough those profits in and not fire people
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 768
  • gerrup the yard
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14691 on: Today at 10:48:53 am »
There any link to a non membership read of the Athletic article on this by chance?
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,022
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14692 on: Today at 10:53:47 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:45:50 am
I'm sure "Sir Jim" has saved enough in taxes over the years. Maybe he can plough those profits in and not fire people

Or contribute from his Brexit Benefits?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 363 364 365 366 367 [368]   Go Up
« previous next »
 