You remember early 90s we were hampered by the 4 foreign players rule which UEFA brought in for 91/92 season, you even had Scottish, Irish [north & south] & Welsh players classed as foreign players, so we had to buy English players, even though Souness didn't half buy a load of shite, Julian Dicks being the worst of them.



ETH has spent just over £600 million in 2 years at United, all of the signings have been shite, worst one being Casemiro, but as usual all signings United make are overhyped to fuck, then the big fallout when they realise the signings turn out to be shite.



That rule really screwed us over.Someone told me that Souness was more in love with the thrill of the chase when it came to buying players, the wheeler dealer aspect, than in getting a coherent structure.He scrapped the training facilities at Melwood wanting to emulate those he had seen in Italy, who he believed were superior. He changed stuff behind the scenes for the sake of change without any regard for what had made us successful. He went to wing backs and playing people out of position, almost so as to be seen as innovative.He bought absolute shite like Ruddock and the worst player Ive ever seen in a Liverpool shirt -Dicks.He also brought his mate Boersma as the team physio. We only found out later that he had no qualifications to do the job. I still shudder when I recall John Barnes injury being described as a dead leg. Turned out to be Achilles damage which kept him out for the best part of a season. They even did the same routine with Wright and his injury. My mate used to call Boersma Dr.Death