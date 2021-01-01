« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 842027 times)

Online the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14560 on: Today at 01:46:39 pm »
From an article online, after the talks...

Quote
And now former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown is hearing that the Red Devils are likely to hold fire on sacking Ten Hag until nearer Christmas.

Theyve got a load of players who somebodys got to come in and deal with, Brown told Football Insider.

Im not so sure that the likes of Allegri and Tuchel, people like that, would want that lot. So theyre governed by the transfer window and when they can make some changes.

Ive heard the club would like to wait until closer to January before they pull the trigger on Ten Hag so any new boss can have the transfer window.

But circumstances may be that theyre forced to pull the trigger early.

Ideally, it would be closer to January and around the Christmas period and if they wanted to make the call then the new manager could bring in his own players.

Results will need to pick up though because the pressure is on and they could be forced to make a decision earlier than that.

The circus continues. 4th is slipping away...
"..that lot" ;D
At leats some United supporters realise the mess they're in. Still doesn't make sense though- why wait to appoint a new manager, when they can take advantage of the bounce while adjusting to the manager's tactics(best time, cause you don't lose a lot), and also have the manager taking a good look at his players?
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14561 on: Today at 01:52:23 pm »
They've got a load of players there who they won't be able to sell unless they pay them off and take a big hit on the fee, so they'd be best looking for a manager who is willing to work with the squad they've got and make changes as and when they can rather than try and do it wholesale.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14562 on: Today at 01:55:25 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:52:23 pm
They've got a load of players there who they won't be able to sell unless they pay them off and take a big hit on the fee, so they'd be best looking for a manager who is willing to work with the squad they've got and make changes as and when they can rather than try and do it wholesale.
Yeah that's my take on it too. They're at risk of triggering PSR, so who they going to sell to raise money? Where will the investment come from?
Finally- why wait until December?

Indecision, indecision. They really did this twice in one year now? Each time Erik's won. He can't win a game to save his life... yet beats the board with a coke and a smile... twice! ;D
What a shrewd negotiator. Maybe he should be in charge and not Jim?
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14563 on: Today at 01:57:30 pm »
Poor transfer strategy for a while, I still find the re-signing of Ronaldo one of the weirdest ones.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/37620631/alex-ferguson-admits-helping-bring-cristiano-ronaldo-manchester-united
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14564 on: Today at 01:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:57:30 pm
Poor transfer strategy for a while, I still find the re-signing of Ronaldo one of the weirdest ones.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/37620631/alex-ferguson-admits-helping-bring-cristiano-ronaldo-manchester-united

Blame the hard shoulder shitter for that one.
He was instrumental in making that happen.

*EDIT* That article confirms it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14565 on: Today at 02:09:02 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:55:25 pm
Yeah that's my take on it too. They're at risk of triggering PSR, so who they going to sell to raise money? Where will the investment come from?
Finally- why wait until December?

Indecision, indecision. They really did this twice in one year now? Each time Erik's won. He can't win a game to save his life... yet beats the board with a coke and a smile... twice! ;D
What a shrewd negotiator. Maybe he should be in charge and not Jim?

He's drugged them?  :o
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14566 on: Today at 02:12:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:07:00 pm
Reminds me more of 1992/93/94 when Souness somehow won the FA Cup and then went off buying absolute shite. These haven't put in a credible title challenge since Fergire left, the two seasons they finished 2nd, they were miles off and only got them finishes as everyone else was shit, as soon as we all played properly, they dropped back.

I mean it's their equivalent season to the season after our treble from a time point of view, not from a comparison of where the two teams are at.

It's their 12th season post ferguson, 2001-2002 was our 12th season post 1990. My point was that by 2001-2002 we had green shoots of recovery and a good manager who had won a treble and in their 12th season post title they've never looked so far away.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:14:32 pm by stewy17 »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14567 on: Today at 02:27:46 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:12:34 pm
I mean it's their equivalent season to the season after our treble from a time point of view, not from a comparison of where the two teams are at.

It's their 12th season post ferguson, 2001-2002 was our 12th season post 1990. My point was that by 2001-2002 we had green shoots of recovery and a good manager who had won a treble and in their 12th season post title they've never looked so far away.

Ah, I get it now. Yep, at least in the 00's we actually looked like we might do something (still think we should have won it in 1996) and then once Rafa came in, it really did look like we were on track to win the League again.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14568 on: Today at 02:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:12:58 pm
You remember early 90s we were hampered by the 4 foreign players rule which UEFA brought in for 91/92 season, you even had Scottish, Irish [north & south] & Welsh players classed as foreign players, so we had to buy English players, even though Souness didn't half buy a load of shite, Julian Dicks being the worst of them.

ETH has spent just over £600 million in 2 years at United, all of the signings have been shite, worst one being Casemiro, but as usual all signings United make are overhyped to fuck, then the big fallout when they realise the signings turn out to be shite.

That rule really screwed us over. 
Someone told me that Souness was more in love with the thrill of the chase when it came to buying players, the wheeler dealer aspect, than in getting a coherent structure.
He scrapped the training facilities at Melwood wanting to emulate those he had seen in Italy, who he believed were superior. He changed stuff behind the scenes for the sake of change without any regard for what had made us successful. He went to wing backs and playing people out of position, almost so as to be seen as innovative.
He bought absolute shite like Ruddock and the worst player Ive ever seen in a Liverpool shirt -Dicks.
He also brought his mate Boersma as the team physio. We only found out later that he had no qualifications to do the job. I still shudder when I recall John Barnes injury being described as a dead leg. Turned out to be Achilles damage which kept him out for the best part of a season. They even did the same routine with Wright and his injury. My mate used to call Boersma Dr.Death
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14569 on: Today at 02:39:41 pm »
Go to feel like they need to win at home to Brentford and get a result against Fenerbache or he'll be gone. If he can make it to those two games against Leicester and Ipswich and not get pumped by Chelsea that could be a couple of easy wins to get some momentum and hopefully save him from the sack so the circus continues till the end of the season.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14570 on: Today at 02:40:08 pm »
Good and bad news I guess, good in that Ten Hag stays. Bad in that Gareth might find somewhere else to go before the axe inevitably falls on Ten Hag
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14571 on: Today at 02:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 02:40:08 pm
Good and bad news I guess, good in that Ten Hag stays. Bad in that Gareth might find somewhere else to go before the axe inevitably falls on Ten Hag

That's what I am thinking. Maybe they panic and sack ten Jag to get Southgate in sharpish.  Tbf. Southgate is probably their best shout if they don't want a huge turnover of players.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14572 on: Today at 02:46:52 pm »
Semi expected the manger to quit in the summer after the club approached a number of potential managers.  Given the current mess he must be a glutton for embarrassment if he doesnt walk.  Dont blame him though if by quitting he misses out on a pay off.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14573 on: Today at 02:48:06 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:46:52 pm
Semi expected the manger to quit in the summer after the club approached a number of potential managers.  Given the current mess he must be a glutton for embarrassment if he doesnt walk.  Dont blame him though if by quitting he misses out on a pay off.

They gave him a new contract, instead.  He's laughing all the way, to the bank.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14574 on: Today at 02:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 02:09:02 pm
He's drugged them?  :o
Only thing that makes sense! ;D
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14575 on: Today at 03:02:46 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:46:52 pm
Semi expected the manger to quit in the summer after the club approached a number of potential managers.  Given the current mess he must be a glutton for embarrassment if he doesnt walk.  Dont blame him though if by quitting he misses out on a pay off.

All them pounds are a great reason to have a skin as thick as his head
