« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 359 360 361 362 363 [364]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 841214 times)

Offline Nessy76

  • Shits alone and doesn't condone public self-molestation. Literally Goldenballs' biggest fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,053
  • We All Live In A Red And White Klopp
    • Andrew Ness Photographer
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14520 on: Yesterday at 06:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on October  7, 2024, 04:55:52 pm
The PSG story a few years ago was definitely Rashfords camp pushing for a new contract but also pushing for greater status for him at the club. Theyd obviously signed Ronaldo the year before, completely ruining any type of equilibrium they had at the club, with Rashford one of the ones who really went into his shell in the shadow of Ronaldo. PSG were interested but Im not convinced Rashford truly wanted to leave, he got his new contract, Ronaldo got binned off and E7H found a way to get the best out of him for a short period.

However, despite all that, you might be right. I think PSG would be daft to spend big money on him and give him big wages, but I watched them the other night against Arsenal and theyre lacking serious firepower and star power. We can debate if Rashford is either of those but on song he can be a devastating player. I think theres enough evidence now that shows theyre merely purple patches and his week to week level is sub-standard, theyll probably think they can get more out of him in a weaker league surrounded by better players. United have Garnacho, Diallo and that young lad Shea Lacey coming through who they seem to think is the next Foden. Still, Id be shocked if they sold Rashford, purely based on the optics of it, they tend to look after the good ones so to see him sold during his peak would be a new zag by them. I find it hard to believe theyd allow themselves seen to be selling their best players to wiggle out of PSR trouble though, that would be a new low.

If they have to sell, it's hard to see anyone paying what they'd expect for Rashford. Even for a PSG that's going to be a big chunk of their annual outlay for a player with huge question marks after his name. He's worth a lot more to than than anyone else.
On the other hand, selling Mainoo or Garnacho would send a terrible message.
Logged
Fuck the Daily Mail.
Abolish FIFA

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,206
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14521 on: Yesterday at 06:16:06 pm »
Moysie has given his backing to Ten Hag saying " He;s doing a great job".   ;D
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,663
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14522 on: Yesterday at 06:17:07 pm »
Can't see anyone offering decent money for Rashford, even less so if Rashford insists on getting the same wage wherever he moves.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,450
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14523 on: Yesterday at 06:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:16:06 pm
Moysie has given his backing to Ten Hag saying " He;s doing a great job".   ;D
;D
Great... birds of a feather. The standards aren't too high.
All we need now is for Allardici, Pearce, Pulis, Strachan and Colin to back him. All the United-loving, mid-table bundlers in one bag.

Dyche would too - but with a chuckle, cause like us, I bet he's lovin it! ;D

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:40:56 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,579
  • The first five yards........
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14524 on: Yesterday at 07:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on Yesterday at 06:13:46 pm
On the other hand, selling Mainoo or Garnacho would send a terrible message.

A courageous coach would do it though.Their value will only fall as the seasons roll on.  For some reason there are still a lot of people in football who believe that these two players are prodigies. Some club would doubtless pay top dollar for both of them. United should capitalise before it's too late. Losing them would cause some heartache but the decision would have vindicated itself before 12 months was up.

Too late for Den Hag though. Unfortunately he'll be well gone by then.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14525 on: Yesterday at 07:28:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:01:00 pm
A courageous coach would do it though.Their value will only fall as the seasons roll on.  For some reason there are still a lot of people in football who believe that these two players are prodigies. Some club would doubtless pay top dollar for both of them. United should capitalise before it's too late. Losing them would cause some heartache but the decision would have vindicated itself before 12 months was up.

Too late for Den Hag though. Unfortunately he'll be well gone by then.

You'd sell the English Seedorf and the "Argentinian" he who fannies about and dives around?

 :shocked
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,588
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14526 on: Yesterday at 07:44:38 pm »
If he makes it though today hes safe.


#Thoughts and prayers
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,588
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14527 on: Yesterday at 07:59:52 pm »
I mean, look at it!.



Death of a football team by data
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,560
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14528 on: Yesterday at 08:31:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:44:38 pm
If he makes it though today hes safe.


#Thoughts and prayers

Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,168
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14529 on: Yesterday at 08:52:27 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October  6, 2024, 11:17:59 am
They have a thread up in Redcafe " Why did our Football peak during Lockdown"

3 pages not on 1 post mentions how they kept getting frequent dubious Penalties, penalties after the whistle for Full-time, balls going out of play like at West Ham when it clearly showed it out of play and a Manc on VAR saying Goal stands because the camera angle wasn't conclusive even though it flew right over Moyes in the Dugout area.

I've been thinking about this and it does feel like there has been a shift with them not quite 'getting the rub of the green' as much as we've become accustomed to. I can't quite put my finger on when they began to run out of luck but I believe Ole was a lot more popular than Klopp with both officials and the press. When Klopp mentioned about the early weekend kick offs after a midweek CL game he was a moaner but when Ole mentioned it he had a good point actually. We underestimate just how terrified the rest of the league was of Klopp so any mechanism to level up the playing field would surely be good for the game?

Now that both clubs have changed managers the officials and press are dealing with different personalities and I'm not sure Hag has done much to endear himself to either set of stakeholders. In the 0-3 at Old Trafford a few weeks ago I was absolutely astonished that Liverpool's second goal wasn't disallowed for a foul. Not because it was a foul in any shape or form but because I'm just so used to this lot getting off the hook with freebies like that and it's been going on for years. I've been thinking that perhaps refs are wising up or being told not to fall for the soft one's but then I saw the free kicks Palace got the other day and I realised that there are still clueless refs out there, so I don't think it's that.

So I think that aside from the departure of the blue eyed boy from the hot seat at the theatre of dreams, there is now a general acceptance out there from managers, officials, press and fans of just how shit they are. No longer is there shock, outrage and sheer disbelief that a team has scored a legitimate goal against them and there must be an infringement in there somewhere. It is now expected that their team has made another huge mistake leading to a goal. Even with their watchalong you tube mob they all pretty much accepted that the second goal was another one of their own fuck ups - but only after watching the replay!

I always think it's telling watching United and City play in Europe and seeing the none decisions that they don't get then. Perhaps it's one of the reasons they haven't been as successful in hoovering up the trophies.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14530 on: Yesterday at 09:15:04 pm »
ETH is threatening to make Ole look good. Now in ETH's defence he has won two trophies but to spend 580 million and still be mince is some achievement. Of his 14 signings 8 are either Dutch or played for Ajax. Signing Casemiro for 60m+ was ludicrous given his age. Surprised at United dithering so much on his future. Musn't have an agreed candidate lined up.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • Pop n crisp
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14531 on: Yesterday at 10:12:21 pm »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 09:15:04 pm
ETH is threatening to make Ole look good. Now in ETH's defence he has won two trophies but to spend 580 million and still be mince is some achievement. Of his 14 signings 8 are either Dutch or played for Ajax. Signing Casemiro for 60m+ was ludicrous given his age. Surprised at United dithering so much on his future. Musn't have an agreed candidate lined up.

Arguably more than that.

Antony
Eriksen
Martinez
De Ligt
Onana
Mazraoui
All former Ajax

Dutch:
Weghorst
Malacia
Zirkzee
Amrabat was born and raised

Its mind boggling that the best signing out of all of them has been Eriksen who most Spurs fans felt was finished by the time he left them.
Logged

Offline DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14532 on: Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm »
What amazes me is that he has convinced them year on year to bring in ex Ajax players who were close to European success........5 years ago!

It'd be like Jurgen heading to a European club now and buying/playing a squad full of Hendo, Gini, Mane etc. No common sense management would allow it, surely.

The longer he stays the better. It's hilarious, and arguably worse than what we had with Hodgson.

Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,588
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14533 on: Yesterday at 11:20:22 pm »
Quote from: DTRed on Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm
What amazes me is that he has convinced them year on year to bring in ex Ajax players who were close to European success........5 years ago!

It'd be like Jurgen heading to a European club now and buying/playing a squad full of Hendo, Gini, Mane etc. No common sense management would allow it, surely.

The longer he stays the better. It's hilarious, and arguably worse than what we had with Hodgson.


All that, and they didnt sign Gravenberch
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,663
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14534 on: Yesterday at 11:24:13 pm »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 09:15:04 pm
ETH is threatening to make Ole look good.

So youre saying being Oleh back, right? I totally agree.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,149
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14535 on: Yesterday at 11:31:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:44:38 pm
If he makes it though today hes safe.


#Thoughts and prayers
I hope you are right. I think it's more fun just seeing them battle on to the end of the season. And articles showing who has made top 4 from this position. Or will 5 be enough, or the get out of jail Europa win.  I don't think failing this season will hurt them too much financially. At least not as much as having a manager that can't do the job ( Same article points out he won nine on the bounce, reading between the lines there were some league cup wins in there).
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,149
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14536 on: Yesterday at 11:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:16:06 pm
Moysie has given his backing to Ten Hag saying " He;s doing a great job".   ;D
He's probably their best option. If he'd not already failed there I bet he'd be in already.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,149
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14537 on: Yesterday at 11:33:53 pm »
Maguire out for a few weeks. Nothing to do with England friendly against Greece I presume.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14538 on: Today at 03:39:48 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:20:22 pm
All that, and they didnt sign Gravenberch

Not surprising he wasn't linked as he wasnt a "blockbuster" name and looked upon as a bayern reject

we all know the signings they look for. the one with the man u "DNA". ;D
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14539 on: Today at 05:41:50 am »
The squires cartoon gets to the crux of things. The Glazers have played a blinder getting Brexit Jim and his goons in to take the heat while they skim £25 million a year out of the club
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,851
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14540 on: Today at 09:39:33 am »
Quote from: DTRed on Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm
What amazes me is that he has convinced them year on year to bring in ex Ajax players who were close to European success........5 years ago!

It'd be like Jurgen heading to a European club now and buying/playing a squad full of Hendo, Gini, Mane etc. No common sense management would allow it, surely.

The longer he stays the better. It's hilarious, and arguably worse than what we had with Hodgson.

More like, when Klopp arrived people on here were thinking that we would be signing his Dortmund stars, Auba and the gang. Klopp never went near them. Instead he oversaw a victory over the Tuchel version and built a great side with his own new players.
United have fallen into the trap of thinking he could repeat 2019 if he only had his old team with a few more players as well.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,240
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14541 on: Today at 09:45:47 am »
Well he did manage to concede 3 at home to a poor Spurs side....
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,499
  • Meh sd f
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14542 on: Today at 09:49:11 am »
They had Rangnick who told them to buy players like Luis Diaz and Gvardiol, maybe they should have listened to him?
But Rangnick also told them to completely change the football organisation and scouting, and that was of course not acceptable for the clan that is ManU

Klopp didnt bring in his own players, he made sure our scouting was top notch instead
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,499
  • Meh sd f
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14543 on: Today at 09:52:14 am »
Quote from: DTRed on Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm
What amazes me is that he has convinced them year on year to bring in ex Ajax players who were close to European success........5 years ago!

It'd be like Jurgen heading to a European club now and buying/playing a squad full of Hendo, Gini, Mane etc. No common sense management would allow it, surely.

The longer he stays the better. It's hilarious, and arguably worse than what we had with Hodgson.
Hodgson is a moron, but he had a miniscule budget and worked in a club in complete chaos. ETH has no such excuses
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,572
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14544 on: Today at 09:53:23 am »
You know, the only real difference between us in the 00s and United now is we had Steven Gerrard.

That and we didnt have our head up our own arse.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,896
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14545 on: Today at 10:26:23 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 09:53:23 am
You know, the only real difference between us in the 00s and United now is we had Steven Gerrard.

That and we didnt have our head up our own arse.

This is true. In another respect, United have been unlucky to have seen their decline coincide almost exactly with the unstoppable rise of social media, 24/7 news cycles, and the general decline of punditry into clickbait "talking points" with all of the unwanted noise and pressure they bring.

I dread to think what our online fans would have looked like for much of the 1990's and 2000's. They're bad enough now we are good.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,240
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14546 on: Today at 10:32:19 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 09:53:23 am
You know, the only real difference between us in the 00s and United now is we had Steven Gerrard.

That and we didnt have our head up our own arse.

Nah, not having that, at least not on the pitch side of things. Initially Houllier had a plan and it was reflected in the trophies he won and the title challenge in 2002. Rafa made us No1 in Europe and we were feared, it was the H&G partnership that fucked us up.

Behind the scenes, Moores and Parry could and should have done a lot better, the other c*nts were Everton levels of ownership
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 359 360 361 362 363 [364]   Go Up
« previous next »
 