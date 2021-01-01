They have a thread up in Redcafe " Why did our Football peak during Lockdown"



3 pages not on 1 post mentions how they kept getting frequent dubious Penalties, penalties after the whistle for Full-time, balls going out of play like at West Ham when it clearly showed it out of play and a Manc on VAR saying Goal stands because the camera angle wasn't conclusive even though it flew right over Moyes in the Dugout area.



I've been thinking about this and it does feel like there has been a shift with them not quite 'getting the rub of the green' as much as we've become accustomed to. I can't quite put my finger on when they began to run out of luck but I believe Ole was a lot more popular than Klopp with both officials and the press. When Klopp mentioned about the early weekend kick offs after a midweek CL game he was a moaner but when Ole mentioned it he had a good point actually. We underestimate just how terrified the rest of the league was of Klopp so any mechanism to level up the playing field would surely be good for the game?Now that both clubs have changed managers the officials and press are dealing with different personalities and I'm not sure Hag has done much to endear himself to either set of stakeholders. In the 0-3 at Old Trafford a few weeks ago I was absolutely astonished that Liverpool's second goal wasn't disallowed for a foul. Not because it was a foul in any shape or form but because I'm just so used to this lot getting off the hook with freebies like that and it's been going on for years. I've been thinking that perhaps refs are wising up or being told not to fall for the soft one's but then I saw the free kicks Palace got the other day and I realised that there are still clueless refs out there, so I don't think it's that.So I think that aside from the departure of the blue eyed boy from the hot seat at the theatre of dreams, there is now a general acceptance out there from managers, officials, press and fans of just how shit they are. No longer is there shock, outrage and sheer disbelief that a team has scored a legitimate goal against them and there must be an infringement in there somewhere. It is now expected that their team has made another huge mistake leading to a goal. Even with their watchalong you tube mob they all pretty much accepted that the second goal was another one of their own fuck ups - but only after watching the replay!I always think it's telling watching United and City play in Europe and seeing the none decisions that they don't get then. Perhaps it's one of the reasons they haven't been as successful in hoovering up the trophies.