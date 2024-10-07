Not saying you're wrong but i've been hearing this kinda stuff since old whisky nose left and i'm yet to see a shred of actual evidence of it happening, they've been splashing even more cash in fact
Well, firstly when Ferguson left, the rules weren't as strict as they are now. Now the PSR rules are actually biting and handing out punishments, Chelsea loophole bullshit aside.
And secondly, they used to have the biggest revenue by far, even years after they'd gone shit. Now that's simply not the case anymore. It was a huge milestone and sign of change when we overtook them in revenue a little while back.
United's owners can always pump money in, but in terms of PSR regulation, they simply can't keep dropping £200m-300m every summer without CL football. I think this summer's outlay was a bit of a gamble to get back in the top 4 (which clearly hasn't paid off) and to even spend this money, they also had to sell two home grown players in McTominay, who was by far their biggest goal threat from midfield last season, and Greenwood, who admittedly was damaged goods.
They're spending 2 billion on a new stadium. Like Chelsea it's an endless money pit.
Spending money on a stadium is an investment from the ownership (or, knowing Ratcliffe, probably looking for state handouts) in club infrastructure and doesn't count towards PSR regulation. The fact that they want to build a new stadium has no bearing on the fact that the rules are now going to restrict them in the transfer market.