Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 838761 times)

Online Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14480 on: Yesterday at 12:41:33 pm »
Tuchel rumours heating up again.

Another trainwreck.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Terry de Niro

  • RAWK Scribe
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14481 on: Yesterday at 12:59:06 pm »
If 14 Hag says they are "going in the right direction", leave him be.
Offline decosabute

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14482 on: Yesterday at 01:44:18 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:20:46 am
Not saying you're wrong but i've been hearing this kinda stuff since old whisky nose left and i'm yet to see a shred of actual evidence of it happening, they've been splashing even more cash in fact

Well, firstly when Ferguson left, the rules weren't as strict as they are now. Now the PSR rules are actually biting and handing out punishments, Chelsea loophole bullshit aside.

And secondly, they used to have the biggest revenue by far, even years after they'd gone shit. Now that's simply not the case anymore. It was a huge milestone and sign of change when we overtook them in revenue a little while back.

United's owners can always pump money in, but in terms of PSR regulation, they simply can't keep dropping £200m-300m every summer without CL football. I think this summer's outlay was a bit of a gamble to get back in the top 4 (which clearly hasn't paid off) and to even spend this money, they also had to sell two home grown players in McTominay, who was by far their biggest goal threat from midfield last season, and Greenwood, who admittedly was damaged goods.


Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:09:29 am
They're spending 2 billion on a new stadium. Like Chelsea it's an endless money pit.

Spending money on a stadium is an investment from the ownership (or, knowing Ratcliffe, probably looking for state handouts) in club infrastructure and doesn't count towards PSR regulation. The fact that they want to build a new stadium has no bearing on the fact that the rules are now going to restrict them in the transfer market.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14483 on: Yesterday at 01:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:47:14 am
Think they had to get creative with their accounting this summer though. The pure profit of Mctominay and Greenwood opened up the possibility to spend more this summer, they were right at the limit and we all know they were somehow gifted a huge write-off to Covid losses a few years ago.

Who can they sell this summer that would represent a pure profit? Bearing in mind they probably wont have any CL-income next season either, they might not even have an extended Europa League run and the matchday income that could bring. Theyll always have money and ways to have money, but I think their consistent spending over the years has left them in the lurch. A mate of mine knew Richard Arnold really well, well enough that hed got him a ST and tickets to any away/final. Hes said to me for years theyre absolutely up the wall, like every summer will be a juggling act until they establish themselves as a CL side again. This summer was propped up massively by what was their largest income generated by sales in well over a decade, it might even be the largest number since they sold he who fannies about and dives around in 2009.

Id be amazed if they have another season finishing 6th-9th and spend like they have this summer. I genuinely dont see who they could sell to generate the funds without taking a huge loss on, something theyve struggled to come to terms with over the years.

Yeah this is spot on.

I'm surprised how long they've kept up the spending, but there's absolutely no way it continues without some PL/CL success on the field.
Online thaddeus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14484 on: Yesterday at 02:23:03 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:47:14 am
Think they had to get creative with their accounting this summer though. The pure profit of Mctominay and Greenwood opened up the possibility to spend more this summer, they were right at the limit and we all know they were somehow gifted a huge write-off to Covid losses a few years ago.

Who can they sell this summer that would represent a pure profit? Bearing in mind they probably wont have any CL-income next season either, they might not even have an extended Europa League run and the matchday income that could bring. Theyll always have money and ways to have money, but I think their consistent spending over the years has left them in the lurch. A mate of mine knew Richard Arnold really well, well enough that hed got him a ST and tickets to any away/final. Hes said to me for years theyre absolutely up the wall, like every summer will be a juggling act until they establish themselves as a CL side again. This summer was propped up massively by what was their largest income generated by sales in well over a decade, it might even be the largest number since they sold he who fannies about and dives around in 2009.

Id be amazed if they have another season finishing 6th-9th and spend like they have this summer. I genuinely dont see who they could sell to generate the funds without taking a huge loss on, something theyve struggled to come to terms with over the years.
Rashford would be the most obvious one but it's debatable if they'd get much interest in him.  PSG have been regularly linked over the years but that could well be newspaper talk.

They could also go full Everton and sell a promising youngster in Mainoo or Garnacho.

Away from their disastrous transfers do they make an operating profit?
Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14485 on: Yesterday at 02:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:40:49 pm
Inzaghi has never left Italy as a player or coach and doesnt speak English. There's a reason he wasn't really identified in the summer with big jobs available.
He could WFH, use siri to translate and still do better than 14th.
Offline Nessy76

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14486 on: Yesterday at 03:26:35 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:23:03 pm
Rashford would be the most obvious one but it's debatable if they'd get much interest in him.  PSG have been regularly linked over the years but that could well be newspaper talk.

They could also go full Everton and sell a promising youngster in Mainoo or Garnacho.

Away from their disastrous transfers do they make an operating profit?

They had losses of over £300m over the last three years. To pass PSR theyll need to write off about £200m in allowable expenses (stuff like stadium construction, investment in the training facilities and academy) but its hard to see how they can have spent that in this period.
Offline SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14487 on: Yesterday at 03:29:45 pm »
what?   what??? sell Mainoo - wash your keyboard out!

mind you, selling him and Garnacho while renewing Slabhead, Evans and Eriksen ..... yeah could see that 100%    :)
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14488 on: Yesterday at 03:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:15:10 pm
I know of a fair few United 'fans' who have found other interests in recent years. Funny that.

My missus gave hers up in 2008, mainly due to us having the first kid and also cos she got bored. She was going from the 80's though, so at least she was there when they were shite. Still watches them now and does the odd game, she does not enjoy it though :lmao
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14489 on: Yesterday at 03:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:59:06 pm
If 14 Hag says they are "going in the right direction", leave him be.

I have some good news and some bad news. The bad news is, we have lost our way. But the good news is, we're way ahead of schedule!
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14490 on: Yesterday at 03:54:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:53:12 pm
I have some good news and some bad news. The bad news is, we have lost our way. But the good news is, we're way ahead of schedule!

 ;D
Offline Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14491 on: Yesterday at 04:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:42:59 am
So theyve lived through the real tough times.

 ;D

They've given up as soon as it gets tough. I remember standing here watching Hodgson scream "hoof it" to Carragher after getting driven to Anfield in taxis driven by Blues (why do they all seem to be Everton fans?) asking me if I need taking back to the airport.

Online Garlic Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14492 on: Yesterday at 04:55:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:23:03 pm
Rashford would be the most obvious one but it's debatable if they'd get much interest in him.  PSG have been regularly linked over the years but that could well be newspaper talk.

They could also go full Everton and sell a promising youngster in Mainoo or Garnacho.

Away from their disastrous transfers do they make an operating profit?

The PSG story a few years ago was definitely Rashfords camp pushing for a new contract but also pushing for greater status for him at the club. Theyd obviously signed Ronaldo the year before, completely ruining any type of equilibrium they had at the club, with Rashford one of the ones who really went into his shell in the shadow of Ronaldo. PSG were interested but Im not convinced Rashford truly wanted to leave, he got his new contract, Ronaldo got binned off and E7H found a way to get the best out of him for a short period.

However, despite all that, you might be right. I think PSG would be daft to spend big money on him and give him big wages, but I watched them the other night against Arsenal and theyre lacking serious firepower and star power. We can debate if Rashford is either of those but on song he can be a devastating player. I think theres enough evidence now that shows theyre merely purple patches and his week to week level is sub-standard, theyll probably think they can get more out of him in a weaker league surrounded by better players. United have Garnacho, Diallo and that young lad Shea Lacey coming through who they seem to think is the next Foden. Still, Id be shocked if they sold Rashford, purely based on the optics of it, they tend to look after the good ones so to see him sold during his peak would be a new zag by them. I find it hard to believe theyd allow themselves seen to be selling their best players to wiggle out of PSR trouble though, that would be a new low.
Online Ghost Town

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14493 on: Yesterday at 05:04:32 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 06:27:29 am


look at what slot manage to do with grav but i think it ends there ;D

anyone saw lindelof on the pitch yesterday. thought he was off somewhere. thought there was a pretty defender in him somewhere. just not a big enough name for them.
I guess beauty is in the eye of the beholder...
Online Ghost Town

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14494 on: Yesterday at 05:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:06:59 am
I think one of their issues has been too many people behind the scenes trying to dictate their approach without any real cohesion. Ratcliffe thought he could fix that but instead he just added more voices to the conversation.

Reminds me of Everton signing one DoF after the other, only to ignore them all so the owners could play fantasy football.
Another issue might be that Ratcliffe doesn't feel confident in his ability to find an effective replacement. He's good at sacking secretaries and admin staff and cutting staff perks and moving people next to the toilets to make life intolerable for them so they leave. That sort of stuff is his bread and butter, he's been doing it for years in his 'rationalisation programmes'.

But appointing a football manager? Knowing what kind of character and skillset to go for... he knows he'll be judged on whom he appoints. The bike guy wants Southgate; someone else seems to have suggested Tuchel. Ratcliffe doesn't know whether these are good appointments or not.

He's frozen-up and just stuck with Seven Hag because he doesn't know what to do
Offline Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14495 on: Yesterday at 05:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:10:19 pm
Another issue might be that Ratcliffe doesn't feel confident in his ability to find an effective replacement. He's good at sacking secretaries and admin staff and cutting staff perks and moving people next to the toilets to make life intolerable for them so they leave. That sort of stuff is his bread and butter, he's been doing it for years in his 'rationalisation programmes'.

But appointing a football manager? Knowing what kind of character and skillset to go for... he knows he'll be judged on whom he appoints. The bike guy wants Southgate; someone else seems to have suggested Tuchel. Ratcliffe doesn't know whether these are good appointments or not.

He's frozen-up and just stuck with Seven Hag because he doesn't know what to do

I doubt that ever happens. The world is run by overconfident idiots while the competent intelligent people who could actually run the world get shouted down because of their doubts.

Bertrand Russell said it better than me of course.
Offline newterp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14496 on: Yesterday at 06:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:04:32 pm
I guess beauty is in the eye of the beholder...

he meant petty, right?
Online afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14497 on: Yesterday at 06:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:10:19 pm
Another issue might be that Ratcliffe doesn't feel confident in his ability to find an effective replacement. He's good at sacking secretaries and admin staff and cutting staff perks and moving people next to the toilets to make life intolerable for them so they leave. That sort of stuff is his bread and butter, he's been doing it for years in his 'rationalisation programmes'.

But appointing a football manager? Knowing what kind of character and skillset to go for... he knows he'll be judged on whom he appoints. The bike guy wants Southgate; someone else seems to have suggested Tuchel. Ratcliffe doesn't know whether these are good appointments or not.

He's frozen-up and just stuck with Seven Hag because he doesn't know what to do

Could move Seven Hag's office next to the bogs...

Maybe Edwards is still around and all...
Online Garlic Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14498 on: Yesterday at 06:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:10:19 pm
Another issue might be that Ratcliffe doesn't feel confident in his ability to find an effective replacement. He's good at sacking secretaries and admin staff and cutting staff perks and moving people next to the toilets to make life intolerable for them so they leave. That sort of stuff is his bread and butter, he's been doing it for years in his 'rationalisation programmes'.

But appointing a football manager? Knowing what kind of character and skillset to go for... he knows he'll be judged on whom he appoints. The bike guy wants Southgate; someone else seems to have suggested Tuchel. Ratcliffe doesn't know whether these are good appointments or not.

He's frozen-up and just stuck with Seven Hag because he doesn't know what to do

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cden69x385lo

He shirked quite a lot of the responsibility the other day when asked a few questions about E7Hs future. Hes a shithouse him Jim Rat, no wonder their fans love him. They needed a hero, we got Klopp they got that c*nt.
Offline 12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14499 on: Yesterday at 09:29:01 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 01:44:18 pm
Well, firstly when Ferguson left, the rules weren't as strict as they are now. Now the PSR rules are actually biting and handing out punishments, Chelsea loophole bullshit aside.

And secondly, they used to have the biggest revenue by far, even years after they'd gone shit. Now that's simply not the case anymore. It was a huge milestone and sign of change when we overtook them in revenue a little while back.

United's owners can always pump money in, but in terms of PSR regulation, they simply can't keep dropping £200m-300m every summer without CL football. I think this summer's outlay was a bit of a gamble to get back in the top 4 (which clearly hasn't paid off) and to even spend this money, they also had to sell two home grown players in McTominay, who was by far their biggest goal threat from midfield last season, and Greenwood, who admittedly was damaged goods.


Spending money on a stadium is an investment from the ownership (or, knowing Ratcliffe, probably looking for state handouts) in club infrastructure and doesn't count towards PSR regulation. The fact that they want to build a new stadium has no bearing on the fact that the rules are now going to restrict them in the transfer market.

McTominay was probably their best midfielder last season. But he wasnt a shiny new toy like Ugarte. Bit like when Buzz Lightyear displaced Woody in the toy box
Online the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14500 on: Yesterday at 10:16:03 pm »
I'd like to believe they've got no one of value, but these other clubs are so sycophantic for Utd, they'd buy dross for an arm and a leg.
Then turn around and offer us 10m for a first-teamer who isn't wanted...

That's changed a bit, but if you look at what Utd and Chelsea's been getting away with, it's ridiculous.
Offline phil236849

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14501 on: Yesterday at 10:57:09 pm »
Just sullied myself with a peep on the caff. Saw a poster others agreed with saying they are failing at the patient progression games, only two sides do it well, he is not counting us because we are kick and rush even if it is effective

Its really hurting !
Online Garlicbread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14502 on: Yesterday at 11:52:32 pm »
Offline Jambo Power

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14503 on: Today at 12:37:08 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:02:33 am
For how bad they've been since Ferguson left they've been managing to finish in the top four every other season or so which has kept reduced sponsorship clauses from kicking in, even in the season we battered them 7-0 they managed 3rd due to us, Spurs and Chelsea all shitting the bed.

A bad season will leave them outside the top four in back to back seasons for the first time in who knows how long, at a point in time where they've thrown a huge amount of fees and wages at players.

You're right that people have been saying this for ages and it hasn't happened, but they did genuinely have PSR issues in the summer and they'll be exacerbated if they finish outside the top four again this season, which they look a certainty to at the minute.

It will be for the first time since 2017 :D
Offline Jambo Power

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14504 on: Today at 02:44:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:51:10 pm
My missus gave hers up in 2008, mainly due to us having the first kid and also cos she got bored. She was going from the 80's though, so at least she was there when they were shite. Still watches them now and does the odd game, she does not enjoy it though :lmao

Giving it up after being league champions and Europeans champions because she was bored. That's a keeper right there.
Offline DHRED

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14505 on: Today at 08:22:44 am »
Is Giggs still managing Wales or was he sacked after the charges? One would think hes a viable appointment for them to get the fans back onside.
Logged

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14506 on: Today at 08:45:06 am »
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 08:22:44 am
Is Giggs still managing Wales or was he sacked after the charges? One would think hes a viable appointment for them to get the fans back onside.
Hed be the ideal candidate.

A Ferguson deciple.
Very questionable morals and attitudes.
Hates Liverpool.

Ticks all the boxes for me
Offline xbugawugax

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14507 on: Today at 09:19:21 am »
i remember they always have some "feeder" clubs that would splurge on their squad players. a bit here and there would probably mean a hefty profit.

but those "feeder" clubs are wiser now and their quality of squad players are pretty mediocre that no club with the right mind would even splurge on them anymore. also most have moved on to being feeder for the cheats.

fun times for us anyway.  Shoulder shitter watching the downfall of his empire. pretty sure he is enjoying it, the narcissist that he is

Offline smutchin

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14508 on: Today at 09:22:22 am »
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 08:22:44 am
Is Giggs still managing Wales or was he sacked after the charges? One would think hes a viable appointment for them to get the fans back onside.

Craig Bellamy is in the Wales job.

Good news - Giggseh is available!
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14509 on: Today at 09:23:47 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 02:44:12 am
Giving it up after being league champions and Europeans champions because she was bored. That's a keeper right there.

She actually used the words "it was more enjoyable when we were shit".

She's no time for the crying arsed glory hunters either.
Offline Schmidt

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14510 on: Today at 09:56:46 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 12:37:08 am
It will be for the first time since 2017 :D

Damn it! I even went back through their finishes to confirm I hadn't missed one.

I think the point still stands however, they still have plenty of income but they're starting to bump up against PSR now, to the point of needing to sell homegrown players, so trying to do more business next summer when they've finished outside of the top four again should be really difficult.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14511 on: Today at 10:39:28 am »
Jim Ratcliffe was brought in to act as a shield for the Glazers. He's all bullish and finger pointy, distracting the masses from the continued drain of profits to the actual owners. When it all goes to shit it's his head they will seek out.
Online Garlic Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14512 on: Today at 12:50:48 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 09:19:21 am
i remember they always have some "feeder" clubs that would splurge on their squad players. a bit here and there would probably mean a hefty profit.

but those "feeder" clubs are wiser now and their quality of squad players are pretty mediocre that no club with the right mind would even splurge on them anymore. also most have moved on to being feeder for the cheats.

fun times for us anyway.  Shoulder shitter watching the downfall of his empire. pretty sure he is enjoying it, the narcissist that he is

Im not sure Everton are that much wiser. Theyre just skint.
Online thaddeus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14513 on: Today at 12:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:50:48 pm
Im not sure Everton are that much wiser. Theyre just skint.
Yeah, a skint Everton still spent £10m on James Garner, a player with a handful of Man U appearances.  Given the opportunity they'd have spent a small fortune on Maguire or Antony.
