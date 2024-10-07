Rashford would be the most obvious one but it's debatable if they'd get much interest in him. PSG have been regularly linked over the years but that could well be newspaper talk.



They could also go full Everton and sell a promising youngster in Mainoo or Garnacho.



Away from their disastrous transfers do they make an operating profit?



The PSG story a few years ago was definitely Rashfords camp pushing for a new contract but also pushing for greater status for him at the club. Theyd obviously signed Ronaldo the year before, completely ruining any type of equilibrium they had at the club, with Rashford one of the ones who really went into his shell in the shadow of Ronaldo. PSG were interested but Im not convinced Rashford truly wanted to leave, he got his new contract, Ronaldo got binned off and E7H found a way to get the best out of him for a short period.However, despite all that, you might be right. I think PSG would be daft to spend big money on him and give him big wages, but I watched them the other night against Arsenal and theyre lacking serious firepower and star power. We can debate if Rashford is either of those but on song he can be a devastating player. I think theres enough evidence now that shows theyre merely purple patches and his week to week level is sub-standard, theyll probably think they can get more out of him in a weaker league surrounded by better players. United have Garnacho, Diallo and that young lad Shea Lacey coming through who they seem to think is the next Foden. Still, Id be shocked if they sold Rashford, purely based on the optics of it, they tend to look after the good ones so to see him sold during his peak would be a new zag by them. I find it hard to believe theyd allow themselves seen to be selling their best players to wiggle out of PSR trouble though, that would be a new low.