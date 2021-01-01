« previous next »
Theyll do well to finish in the top 10 this season. This is the new United Way..mid-table.
I have a fear a dour nil draw might not do for our boy. If tuchel is literally the only qualified candidate though that would be a complete clashing egos at every level meltdown of epic proportions that would be really good to watch unfold . Southgate otoh would just Owl-plaster them defensively into mid table forever but ever so safely and boringly i feel it would be a bit less fun to watch, although still quite satisfying. Far as i can tell that's the entire pool unless some l3 guys in belgium have thrown in a fake resume for a joke. A few million in dino arms length consulting costs will weed that kinda stuff out for Jim though.

But the incumbent, for me hes tops. Long live the king.
Their future is still bright despite their managerial woes, with young Johnny Evans picking up the man of the match award today.
Fucking 'ell...

Quote from: thegoodfella on October  4, 2024, 12:24:30 am
Even better that the likes of Slabhead and Evans might actually seem like better options for CB pairing. ;D

;D
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:54:28 pm
I've said it before but I think Evans is probably their best defender. He's probably the quickest too!
 ;D
Evans might be quicker, but Shaw is underrated. Probably their best defender.  Admittedly he'd not be good enough for a run out in one of legends games.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:31:55 pm
Evans might be quicker, but Shaw is underrated. Probably their best defender.  Admittedly he'd not be good enough for a run out in one of legends games.

That's a fair shout, he always seems to do well against Salah. However the stats probably don't back that up especially when Salah comes off the wing and starts causing chaos with them.
Hilarious seeing Ineos and their amateur indecision, conducting a game to game performance review for his job.

Squander a 2 goal lead then draw away at the mighty Villa? Have another 3 weeks Erik.

The standards at OT are on the floor these days.
Boy am I glad we didn't get Zirkzee and Ugarte.
It's amazing that they actually managed to find a downgrade after ole.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:22:22 pm
Theyll have no money issues for the forseeable IMO

Their following will be huge as long as theyre playing football in the premier league. They just remain incredibly deluded but they are a huge name which will always bring in shitloads of cash

Don't think this is true.

They've made massive losses over the past three seasons of accounts. Somehow there seems to be no talk of a points deduction yet (even though they're way over the threshold), but make no mistake, there are big money issues when it comes to PSR rules.

The days of them just being able to throw money at the problems indefinitely without CL revenue are over. No way they can finish outside the top 6 and just blam another £250m net on signings again next year.
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:44:17 pm
It's amazing that they actually managed to find a downgrade after ole.
Moyes looks like a decent appointment now
Quote from: potatomato33 on Yesterday at 10:11:27 pm
Boy am I glad we didn't get Zirkzee and Ugarte.

Some of our fans wanted the latter this summer. Spooky, I know.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:31:34 am
Some of our fans wanted the latter this summer. Spooky, I know.


look at what slot manage to do with grav but i think it ends there ;D

anyone saw lindelof on the pitch yesterday. thought he was off somewhere. thought there was a pretty defender in him somewhere. just not a big enough name for them.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:32:19 pm

Maybe he should be renaimed Under ten Hag.
Neville should be sacked for saying these would get top 4! Utterly clueless!
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:11:19 am
Neville should be sacked for saying these would get top 4! Utterly clueless!
He's the Devil's advocate.
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm
Don't think this is true.

They've made massive losses over the past three seasons of accounts. Somehow there seems to be no talk of a points deduction yet (even though they're way over the threshold), but make no mistake, there are big money issues when it comes to PSR rules.

The days of them just being able to throw money at the problems indefinitely without CL revenue are over. No way they can finish outside the top 6 and just blam another £250m net on signings again next year.

Not saying you're wrong but i've been hearing this kinda stuff since old whisky nose left and i'm yet to see a shred of actual evidence of it happening, they've been splashing even more cash in fact
Mourinho was the best manager they've had since Ferguson left. I've had a few quid on him being in the hot seat come the start of 2025 as i don't think it's beyond the realms of possibility they'd give him another chance. 66/1 with a tenner down let's see  :wave
Quote from: Alvador on Yesterday at 09:46:48 pm
Hilarious seeing Ineos and their amateur indecision, conducting a game to game performance review for his job.

Squander a 2 goal lead then draw away at the mighty Villa? Have another 3 weeks Erik.

The standards at OT are on the floor these days.

They wanted to sack him in the summer and couldnt find a replacement.

They then proceeded to let him spend £200 million and he got a new contract.
2 of my friends just revealed that they didnt renew their seasons tickets this season.

They were holders since 2001.
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 07:39:38 am
2 of my friends just revealed that they didnt renew their seasons tickets this season.

They were holders since 2001.

So theyve lived through the real tough times.
Ironically, they became fans of the Ferguson era.
And were oblivious to the fact that they became fans during the period of "exception".
