I have a fear a dour nil draw might not do for our boy. If tuchel is literally the only qualified candidate though that would be a complete clashing egos at every level meltdown of epic proportions that would be really good to watch unfold . Southgate otoh would just Owl-plaster them defensively into mid table forever but ever so safely and boringly i feel it would be a bit less fun to watch, although still quite satisfying. Far as i can tell that's the entire pool unless some l3 guys in belgium have thrown in a fake resume for a joke. A few million in dino arms length consulting costs will weed that kinda stuff out for Jim though.



But the incumbent, for me hes tops. Long live the king.