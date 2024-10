I predicted a 1-0 win for united. They have this established pattern now where they have a jammy patch of form, then eventually results start to reflect their performances, until they reach a point where it looks like the manager is done. Then they come up against a decent opponent, put in a backs to the wall performance, come out of it with a result, and the whole loop starts again.



Maguire and Evans made it pretty clear this was the backs to the wall game, but they still looked shit as they just don't have the firepower they used to.