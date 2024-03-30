« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 830056 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14320 on: Yesterday at 10:26:49 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 01:21:56 am


Didn't have the manager though (we had the equivalent of Eddie Howe). Nor did we have the midfield enforcer. Spent big on defenders (Scales, Babb, Ruddock..the latter by Souness), and we had an outstanding leader in Wright, but we had a coach who was no better than Rodgers at settling a team up defensively. A central midfield of Barnes and Redknapp (with Michael Thomas coming in for one of them) was asking for a hiding. United had Ince (in his prime) followed by the step up in Keane. Enormous gulf from a defensive standpoint. McAteer at wing back, great for his delivery from crosses, but he had never played full back.

It was exciting under Evans, but beating Leeds 5-0 one week and then losing 2-1 at home to Coventry (the latter after Fowler has scored a beauty) is what you get from a middling manager.

.

Yeah. I have a lot of time for Evans as a person. Loved the club, no question. But his tactical approach left a lot to be desired, and he let the players get away with murder. I could never work out how he couldn't find a place for Berger in the team, but played someone like McAteer as a wing back. The way he treated Barnes was weird, too. One minute he's "the manager on the pitch" and the next he was pushed out the door. I felt at the time Evans was scared that Barnes was being talked about as a future manager of the club, and maybe he just didn't want an easy option for his own replacement.

The 5-3-2 thing never really worked, but he stuck at it because that was how Ajax had lined up when they battered us early on in his reign.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14321 on: Yesterday at 10:46:33 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:41:23 am
Their owner Ratcliffe

Lets not forget, Jimll Brexit isnt actually their owner - the clown is a minority share holder and the real owners could get rid of him any time they like.

What a way to run a football club.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14322 on: Yesterday at 10:57:01 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:46:33 am
Lets not forget, Jimll Brexit isnt actually their owner - the clown is a minority share holder and the real owners could get rid of him any time they like.

What a way to run a football club.

There must be some financial benefit for the tax dodging twat even being a minority shareholder.. Brexit must have been another one. It's all about the bottom line with this prick. He makes the Glazers seem like philanthropists
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14323 on: Yesterday at 11:22:47 am »
Fucking scandalous, everything about that Club is tragic.

https://xcancel.com/FBAwayDays/status/1840795750894354802

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14324 on: Yesterday at 11:37:04 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:36:25 am
Classic RAWK conversation mate. Takes the media addiction to United and ends up talking about other addictions  ;)
god help any thread once someone mentions food  :)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14325 on: Yesterday at 11:50:39 am »
Quote from: TomDcs on October  4, 2024, 06:28:43 pm
Be hilarious if he had a part in the decision to hire the next coach, again.
Even more so given its just another name, back the round the merry go round of trying different shit (young, club legends, experienced but not the right philosophy for the squad of players they have etc etc).

I've heard it said that perhaps Ferguson set them up to fail after he left as a means to preserve his legacy and his legendary status. I'm not sure what side of the fence I sit on that debate mainly because I can't imagine he would have such a massive ego that he'd want to damage the club. Even if it was true, surely even he would say enough is enough now, job done and try and genuinely help the club now if indeed he had their best interests at heart.

I've no doubt that when Dalglish was moved on and replaced by Rodgers he would have been hurt by it. He accepted it with dignity and humility as he's always wanted the best for the club. There has been no sign of him holding a grudge and I'm sure he'd help out with the club again if requested to do so. He doesn't come across as the sort of character to be poking his nose into the business of the club where it isn't needed.

My mate is a red hot Preston fan, goes watching them home and away. He said United should have done the same with Ferguson as Liverpool did with Shankly and politely asked him to stay away as he was disrupting the team. That was probably a question of Bill not being able to completely relinquish the reins due to his ego but to the club was strong enough to stand up to this huge character as they recognised the club had to move forward with the new regime.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14326 on: Yesterday at 12:24:46 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:22:47 am
Fucking scandalous, everything about that Club is tragic.

https://xcancel.com/FBAwayDays/status/1840795750894354802



Massive Maguire sized heads on those
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14327 on: Yesterday at 12:40:23 pm »
Whoever's poured those pints should be banned from ever pulling a pint of Guinness again!!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14328 on: Yesterday at 01:33:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:40:23 pm
Whoever's poured those pints should be banned from ever pulling a pint of Guinness again!!

Do you work for the weights and measures comission?  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14329 on: Yesterday at 02:06:30 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 01:33:09 pm
Do you work for the weights and measures comission?  ;D

Behind a bar and they should be ashamed of the state of those.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14330 on: Yesterday at 03:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on Yesterday at 10:26:49 am
Yeah. I have a lot of time for Evans as a person. Loved the club, no question. But his tactical approach left a lot to be desired, and he let the players get away with murder. I could never work out how he couldn't find a place for Berger in the team, but played someone like McAteer as a wing back. The way he treated Barnes was weird, too. One minute he's "the manager on the pitch" and the next he was pushed out the door. I felt at the time Evans was scared that Barnes was being talked about as a future manager of the club, and maybe he just didn't want an easy option for his own replacement.

The 5-3-2 thing never really worked, but he stuck at it because that was how Ajax had lined up when they battered us early on in his reign.

Another new bit of info there. Had no idea that's where he got his favoured 5--3-2 from. I do think had we had a DM alongside Redknapp, someone defensive minded to protect the backline, it may have worked. We were ultra attacking with not much thought given to defending. Barnes and Redknapp central with Macca infront of them, great technicians but very little defensive protection. One image that stands out is being 2 up at Chelsea in the cup and then conceding 4, with the camera catching Mark Wright, stood still, just looking around him in complete bewilderment.

I liken Evans to Rodgers as it was a joy to watch us attack, but we were very flaky at the back.

We then brought in Ince to be the midfield enforcer, a player we had missed since McMahon. For whatever reason he didn't live up to the hype. Attitude (self styled "guvnor") may have been a factor. Pipe dream stuff, but had we signed a Roy Keane that side would have looked very different; ie. much more balanced and less top heavy in its attacking emphasis.

As you say though Roy is a great fella, and when he came in the cloud lifted after the toxic Souness reign, plus his four full seasons were CL qualifying had it been in place then. Very entertaining side, so many classic games, and it's a period that can be looked back on fondly, just without the major prizes to show for it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14331 on: Yesterday at 03:49:44 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 03:27:25 pm
Another new bit of info there. Had no idea that's where he got his favoured 5--3-2 from. I do think had we had a DM alongside Redknapp, someone defensive minded to protect the backline, it may have worked. We were ultra attacking with not much thought given to defending. Barnes and Redknapp central with Macca infront of them, great technicians but very little defensive protection. One image that stands out is being 2 up at Chelsea in the cup and then conceding 4, with the camera catching Mark Wright, stood still, just looking around him in complete bewilderment.

I liken Evans to Rodgers as it was a joy to watch us attack, but we were very flaky at the back.

We then brought in Ince to be the midfield enforcer, a player we had missed since McMahon. For whatever reason he didn't live up to the hype. Attitude (self styled "guvnor") may have been a factor. Pipe dream stuff, but had we signed a Roy Keane that side would have looked very different; ie. much more balanced and less top heavy in its attacking emphasis.

As you say though Roy is a great fella, and when he came in the cloud lifted after the toxic Souness reign, plus his four full seasons were CL qualifying had it been in place then. Very entertaining side, so many classic games, and it's a period that can be looked back on fondly, just without the major prizes to show for it.
It looked like things were going in the right direction for Evans too. League cup win in 1995 and fourth with 74 points from 42 games (after finishing 8th the season before), FA cup final defeat (heartbreaking as it was), and third place in 1996 with 71 points in 38 games, culminating in a failed title challenge in 1997 where we somehow ended up in fourth after a late collapse. Got third the following season but things were on the downslope by then.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14332 on: Yesterday at 03:54:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:06:30 pm
Behind a bar and they should be ashamed of the state of those.

Up to the punter I'm afraid. My mate drinks Guinness and I know when I buy him a pint if it's not topped up to the brim he'll send me back to the bar. More importantly the bar staff all know they can't short measure us miser's.
 8)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14333 on: Yesterday at 04:00:03 pm »
In my whole life I think I've only had 2 or 3 pints of Guinness, but even I wouldn't have accepted that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14334 on: Yesterday at 04:02:22 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:22:47 am
Fucking scandalous, everything about that Club is tragic.

https://xcancel.com/FBAwayDays/status/1840795750894354802



Head like Maguire

Edit: fuck off Mahern ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14335 on: Yesterday at 06:26:19 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:41:23 am
Their owner Ratcliffe is all over this mornings news programmes glorifying in qualification for the Americas cup.  All about the boats these days
Maybe that's why he's slowly transforming Man U into Hull
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14336 on: Yesterday at 06:33:01 pm »
Is it me or does anyone else feel that Ratcliffe is a real life version of Mr Burns from The Simpsons, Ratcliffe embarrases himself everytime he opens his mouth, he's a like a 19th century plantation owner.

 
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14337 on: Yesterday at 07:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:26:19 pm
Maybe that's why he's slowly transforming Man U into Hull

That's bad. Even by your standards.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14338 on: Yesterday at 07:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 07:29:37 pm
Any bar staff that served that over here would be risking their life
true  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14339 on: Yesterday at 07:59:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:14:47 pm
That's bad. Even by your standards.
No need to be so stern...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14340 on: Yesterday at 08:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:59:28 pm
No need to be so stern...

Can you just bow out now?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14341 on: Yesterday at 08:01:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:01:18 pm
Can you just bow out now?
And keel over
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14342 on: Yesterday at 08:16:23 pm »
Sorry to stick my oar in, but youre a bunch of anchors.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14343 on: Yesterday at 08:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 08:16:23 pm
Sorry to stick my oar in, but youre a bunch of anchors.
Rowlocks
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14344 on: Yesterday at 08:49:33 pm »
The puns have me in knots
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14345 on: Yesterday at 09:18:55 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14346 on: Yesterday at 09:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 08:49:33 pm
The puns have me in knots
I'm rolling around on the deck
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14347 on: Yesterday at 10:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 03:54:07 pm
Up to the punter I'm afraid. My mate drinks Guinness and I know when I buy him a pint if it's not topped up to the brim he'll send me back to the bar. More importantly the bar staff all know they can't short measure us miser's.
 8)

Any decent bar person here would refuse to do that too. That's just as bad as the pints in the image.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14348 on: Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm »
I just don't understand why someone would take the pint and then complain about it to strangers on the Internet. £5.10 for a full pint, not that shite, of Guinness seems reasonable though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14349 on: Yesterday at 10:33:36 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:20:56 pm
I'm rolling around on the deck

Meh, United thread, filled with bilge...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14350 on: Yesterday at 11:06:44 pm »
United fans will all have scurvy before they sail around that corner
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14351 on: Yesterday at 11:12:15 pm »
Any person with more than 2 minutes experience behind a bar would never serve them pints. Their manager needs to do better.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14352 on: Yesterday at 11:24:54 pm »
About 40% head. Who poured them, Hojlund and Maguire?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14353 on: Yesterday at 11:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on Yesterday at 10:26:49 am
The 5-3-2 thing never really worked, but he stuck at it because that was how Ajax had lined up when they battered us early on in his reign.
Definitely one for a different thread, and I agree it was a bit unorthodox. But I gave Evans the benefit of the doubt assuming it was always to allow McManaman to have a completely free role.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14354 on: Yesterday at 11:47:12 pm »
Quick lock, don't fully quote that pint post, it makes it hard to read. Quote it with an edit.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14355 on: Today at 08:04:03 am »
United play like they are 3 sheets to the wind so Admiral Sir Jim of Brexit and Monaco should be happy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14356 on: Today at 08:16:59 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:20:56 pm
I'm rolling around on the deck
Talking of decks. Tell ya what DJ does my head in. That Moby dick
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14357 on: Today at 09:31:22 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 08:16:59 am
Talking of decks. Tell ya what DJ does my head in. That Moby dick

Having a whale of a time reading these puns
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14358 on: Today at 10:23:58 am »
We're all Utd today aren't we?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14359 on: Today at 10:27:31 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:23:58 am
We're all Utd today aren't we?

He's gone regardless imo. They'd just be wasting another season if they stick with ten Hag. That said, the United hierarchy don't make rational or logical decisions.
