Yeah. I have a lot of time for Evans as a person. Loved the club, no question. But his tactical approach left a lot to be desired, and he let the players get away with murder. I could never work out how he couldn't find a place for Berger in the team, but played someone like McAteer as a wing back. The way he treated Barnes was weird, too. One minute he's "the manager on the pitch" and the next he was pushed out the door. I felt at the time Evans was scared that Barnes was being talked about as a future manager of the club, and maybe he just didn't want an easy option for his own replacement.
The 5-3-2 thing never really worked, but he stuck at it because that was how Ajax had lined up when they battered us early on in his reign.
Another new bit of info there. Had no idea that's where he got his favoured 5--3-2 from. I do think had we had a DM alongside Redknapp, someone defensive minded to protect the backline, it may have worked. We were ultra attacking with not much thought given to defending. Barnes and Redknapp central with Macca infront of them, great technicians but very little defensive protection. One image that stands out is being 2 up at Chelsea in the cup and then conceding 4, with the camera catching Mark Wright, stood still, just looking around him in complete bewilderment.
I liken Evans to Rodgers as it was a joy to watch us attack, but we were very flaky at the back.
We then brought in Ince to be the midfield enforcer, a player we had missed since McMahon. For whatever reason he didn't live up to the hype. Attitude (self styled "guvnor") may have been a factor. Pipe dream stuff, but had we signed a Roy Keane that side would have looked very different; ie. much more balanced and less top heavy in its attacking emphasis.
As you say though Roy is a great fella, and when he came in the cloud lifted after the toxic Souness reign, plus his four full seasons were CL qualifying had it been in place then. Very entertaining side, so many classic games, and it's a period that can be looked back on fondly, just without the major prizes to show for it.