« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 354 355 356 357 358 [359]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 825835 times)

Offline Nessy76

  • Shits alone and doesn't condone public self-molestation. Literally Goldenballs' biggest fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,046
  • We All Live In A Red And White Klopp
    • Andrew Ness Photographer
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14320 on: Today at 10:26:49 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 01:21:56 am


Didn't have the manager though (we had the equivalent of Eddie Howe). Nor did we have the midfield enforcer. Spent big on defenders (Scales, Babb, Ruddock..the latter by Souness), and we had an outstanding leader in Wright, but we had a coach who was no better than Rodgers at settling a team up defensively. A central midfield of Barnes and Redknapp (with Michael Thomas coming in for one of them) was asking for a hiding. United had Ince (in his prime) followed by the step up in Keane. Enormous gulf from a defensive standpoint. McAteer at wing back, great for his delivery from crosses, but he had never played full back.

It was exciting under Evans, but beating Leeds 5-0 one week and then losing 2-1 at home to Coventry (the latter after Fowler has scored a beauty) is what you get from a middling manager.

.

Yeah. I have a lot of time for Evans as a person. Loved the club, no question. But his tactical approach left a lot to be desired, and he let the players get away with murder. I could never work out how he couldn't find a place for Berger in the team, but played someone like McAteer as a wing back. The way he treated Barnes was weird, too. One minute he's "the manager on the pitch" and the next he was pushed out the door. I felt at the time Evans was scared that Barnes was being talked about as a future manager of the club, and maybe he just didn't want an easy option for his own replacement.

The 5-3-2 thing never really worked, but he stuck at it because that was how Ajax had lined up when they battered us early on in his reign.
Logged
Fuck the Daily Mail.
Abolish FIFA

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14321 on: Today at 10:46:33 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:41:23 am
Their owner Ratcliffe

Lets not forget, Jimll Brexit isnt actually their owner - the clown is a minority share holder and the real owners could get rid of him any time they like.

What a way to run a football club.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,621
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14322 on: Today at 10:57:01 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:46:33 am
Lets not forget, Jimll Brexit isnt actually their owner - the clown is a minority share holder and the real owners could get rid of him any time they like.

What a way to run a football club.

There must be some financial benefit for the tax dodging twat even being a minority shareholder.. Brexit must have been another one. It's all about the bottom line with this prick. He makes the Glazers seem like philanthropists
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14323 on: Today at 11:22:47 am »
Fucking scandalous, everything about that Club is tragic.

https://xcancel.com/FBAwayDays/status/1840795750894354802

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14324 on: Today at 11:37:04 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:36:25 am
Classic RAWK conversation mate. Takes the media addiction to United and ends up talking about other addictions  ;)
god help any thread once someone mentions food  :)
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,156
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14325 on: Today at 11:50:39 am »
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 06:28:43 pm
Be hilarious if he had a part in the decision to hire the next coach, again.
Even more so given its just another name, back the round the merry go round of trying different shit (young, club legends, experienced but not the right philosophy for the squad of players they have etc etc).

I've heard it said that perhaps Ferguson set them up to fail after he left as a means to preserve his legacy and his legendary status. I'm not sure what side of the fence I sit on that debate mainly because I can't imagine he would have such a massive ego that he'd want to damage the club. Even if it was true, surely even he would say enough is enough now, job done and try and genuinely help the club now if indeed he had their best interests at heart.

I've no doubt that when Dalglish was moved on and replaced by Rodgers he would have been hurt by it. He accepted it with dignity and humility as he's always wanted the best for the club. There has been no sign of him holding a grudge and I'm sure he'd help out with the club again if requested to do so. He doesn't come across as the sort of character to be poking his nose into the business of the club where it isn't needed.

My mate is a red hot Preston fan, goes watching them home and away. He said United should have done the same with Ferguson as Liverpool did with Shankly and politely asked him to stay away as he was disrupting the team. That was probably a question of Bill not being able to completely relinquish the reins due to his ego but to the club was strong enough to stand up to this huge character as they recognised the club had to move forward with the new regime.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:34 pm by Yosser0_0 »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,156
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14326 on: Today at 12:02:00 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:22:47 am
Fucking scandalous, everything about that Club is tragic.

https://xcancel.com/FBAwayDays/status/1840795750894354802



Glass half empty? Ironically that does sum up the mentality of that club.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Mahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,049
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14327 on: Today at 12:24:46 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:22:47 am
Fucking scandalous, everything about that Club is tragic.

https://xcancel.com/FBAwayDays/status/1840795750894354802



Massive Maguire sized heads on those
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14328 on: Today at 12:40:23 pm »
Whoever's poured those pints should be banned from ever pulling a pint of Guinness again!!
Logged

Offline an fear dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14329 on: Today at 01:32:58 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:22:47 am
Fucking scandalous, everything about that Club is tragic.

https://xcancel.com/FBAwayDays/status/1840795750894354802



My fucking eyes!  Hung, drawn and quartered
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,156
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14330 on: Today at 01:33:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:40:23 pm
Whoever's poured those pints should be banned from ever pulling a pint of Guinness again!!

Do you work for the weights and measures comission?  ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14331 on: Today at 02:06:30 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:33:09 pm
Do you work for the weights and measures comission?  ;D

Behind a bar and they should be ashamed of the state of those.
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14332 on: Today at 03:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on Today at 10:26:49 am
Yeah. I have a lot of time for Evans as a person. Loved the club, no question. But his tactical approach left a lot to be desired, and he let the players get away with murder. I could never work out how he couldn't find a place for Berger in the team, but played someone like McAteer as a wing back. The way he treated Barnes was weird, too. One minute he's "the manager on the pitch" and the next he was pushed out the door. I felt at the time Evans was scared that Barnes was being talked about as a future manager of the club, and maybe he just didn't want an easy option for his own replacement.

The 5-3-2 thing never really worked, but he stuck at it because that was how Ajax had lined up when they battered us early on in his reign.

Another new bit of info there. Had no idea that's where he got his favoured 5--3-2 from. I do think had we had a DM alongside Redknapp, someone defensive minded to protect the backline, it may have worked. We were ultra attacking with not much thought given to defending. Barnes and Redknapp central with Macca infront of them, great technicians but very little defensive protection. One image that stands out is being 2 up at Chelsea in the cup and then conceding 4, with the camera catching Mark Wright, stood still, just looking around him in complete bewilderment.

I liken Evans to Rodgers as it was a joy to watch us attack, but we were very flaky at the back.

We then brought in Ince to be the midfield enforcer, a player we had missed since McMahon. For whatever reason he didn't live up to the hype. Attitude (self styled "guvnor") may have been a factor. Pipe dream stuff, but had we signed a Roy Keane that side would have looked very different; ie. much more balanced and less top heavy in its attacking emphasis.

As you say though Roy is a great fella, and when he came in the cloud lifted after the toxic Souness reign, plus his four full seasons were CL qualifying had it been in place then. Very entertaining side, so many classic games, and it's a period that can be looked back on fondly, just without the major prizes to show for it.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,517
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14333 on: Today at 03:49:44 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 03:27:25 pm
Another new bit of info there. Had no idea that's where he got his favoured 5--3-2 from. I do think had we had a DM alongside Redknapp, someone defensive minded to protect the backline, it may have worked. We were ultra attacking with not much thought given to defending. Barnes and Redknapp central with Macca infront of them, great technicians but very little defensive protection. One image that stands out is being 2 up at Chelsea in the cup and then conceding 4, with the camera catching Mark Wright, stood still, just looking around him in complete bewilderment.

I liken Evans to Rodgers as it was a joy to watch us attack, but we were very flaky at the back.

We then brought in Ince to be the midfield enforcer, a player we had missed since McMahon. For whatever reason he didn't live up to the hype. Attitude (self styled "guvnor") may have been a factor. Pipe dream stuff, but had we signed a Roy Keane that side would have looked very different; ie. much more balanced and less top heavy in its attacking emphasis.

As you say though Roy is a great fella, and when he came in the cloud lifted after the toxic Souness reign, plus his four full seasons were CL qualifying had it been in place then. Very entertaining side, so many classic games, and it's a period that can be looked back on fondly, just without the major prizes to show for it.
It looked like things were going in the right direction for Evans too. League cup win in 1995 and fourth with 74 points from 42 games (after finishing 8th the season before), FA cup final defeat (heartbreaking as it was), and third place in 1996 with 71 points in 38 games, culminating in a failed title challenge in 1997 where we somehow ended up in fourth after a late collapse. Got third the following season but things were on the downslope by then.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,156
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14334 on: Today at 03:54:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:06:30 pm
Behind a bar and they should be ashamed of the state of those.

Up to the punter I'm afraid. My mate drinks Guinness and I know when I buy him a pint if it's not topped up to the brim he'll send me back to the bar. More importantly the bar staff all know they can't short measure us miser's.
 8)
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14335 on: Today at 04:00:03 pm »
In my whole life I think I've only had 2 or 3 pints of Guinness, but even I wouldn't have accepted that.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,264
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14336 on: Today at 04:02:22 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:22:47 am
Fucking scandalous, everything about that Club is tragic.

https://xcancel.com/FBAwayDays/status/1840795750894354802



Head like Maguire

Edit: fuck off Mahern ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 354 355 356 357 358 [359]   Go Up
« previous next »
 