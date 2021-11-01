« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 824000 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14280 on: Today at 04:56:34 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 04:40:34 pm
I remember the "England's number one!" chant sounding out at one match. A few of us who'd seen quite enough of David James replied: "at Tekken!". I didn't know about the smoking - that's shocking. He really wasted his time and undoubted talent at Liverpool.


https://www.theguardian.com/football/2008/mar/16/sport.comment4

His account of it is here.
Fuck the Daily Mail.
Abolish FIFA

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14281 on: Today at 04:57:17 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 04:40:34 pm
I remember the "England's number one!" chant sounding out at one match. A few of us who'd seen quite enough of David James replied: "at Tekken!". I didn't know about the smoking - that's shocking. He really wasted his time and undoubted talent at Liverpool.

The nadir for me was away at PSG in the semi of the 1996 CWC. I was at the match and remember feeling absolutely furious with James. It was a shambolic display - his errors directly caused the first two PSG goals and his overall performance must have completely shot the confidence of his defenders.

I saw a lot of rotten players in the Souness/Evans years - but James really stood out. Good riddance.
My sentiments about him too.
He was a waster ,and some of his goalkeeping displays were terrible.he would just stand there an watch as the ball went past him or lamely stick an arm out like a disinterested schoolboy stuck in nets cos hes crap at football or hates it.
Watch his efforts against Newcastle in the classic first  4-3 ,I think les Ferdinand scores and it like it just goes through him .or the England game against France in the 2004 euros for the two late goals ,he stands like statue watches the free kick go in ,no effort to do anything then 2 mins later gives the pen away( admittedly from a terrible back pass by gerrard)
Hopeless
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14282 on: Today at 05:01:43 pm »
Those penalty shootout knocks out under Sven, he never saved any at Euros 2004 and WC 2006, he barely moved for any of them.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14283 on: Today at 05:04:45 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:31:06 pm
Will they throw in a custom built BDSM Dungeon for him in his soon to be Cheshire Mansion.

New meaning to Snake Mountain, one might suppose...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

« Reply #14284 on: Today at 05:04:59 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 04:57:17 pm
My sentiments about him too.
He was a waster ,and some of his goalkeeping displays were terrible.he would just stand there an watch as the ball went past him or lamely stick an arm out like a disinterested schoolboy stuck in nets cos hes crap at football or hates it.
Watch his efforts against Newcastle in the classic first  4-3 ,I think les Ferdinand scores and it like it just goes through him .or the England game against France in the 2004 euros for the two late goals ,he stands like statue watches the free kick go in ,no effort to do anything then 2 mins later gives the pen away( admittedly from a terrible back pass by gerrard)
Hopeless

Decent striker though.
« Reply #14285 on: Today at 05:19:34 pm »
Ratcliffe yapping his mouth again and giving Ten Hag his full backing.

'Asked if he still had faith in former Ajax boss Ten Hag, Ratcliffe told BBC Sport: "I dont want to answer that question."'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cden69x385lo
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14286 on: Today at 05:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:19:34 pm
Ratcliffe yapping his mouth again and giving Ten Hag his full backing.

'Asked if he still had faith in former Ajax boss Ten Hag, Ratcliffe told BBC Sport: "I dont want to answer that question."'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cden69x385lo

 ;D ;D I'm sure that's reassuring for Erik to hear.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:49:55 pm
The difficult thing with Oles tenure is there were so many caveats, like so many that its hard to gauge if he was any good or just managing at the perfect time. Covid hit every club differently, but they seemed to thrive playing in front of empty stadiums. A lot was made of their away record under Ole, but is an away record really worth anything when theres no crowd influencing proceedings? The results obviously mattered during that period, but Im pretty sure it was proven across Europe that the home/away factor basically became irrelevant when the stadiums were empty. The other thing they had in their favour was VAR, which at that time was simply far too involved and getting involved in far too many decisions. I dont know the numbers off the top of my head but Fernandes scored loads of penalties and Rashford won loads of penalties, it was a key aspect of their game and swung a lot of results in their favour.

I remember the day they re-signed Ronaldo, I was delighted because there was simply no way an ego that big and a player that disinterested in working without the ball was ever going to work with that team that was already pretty poor defensively. I also knew there was simply no way Ole was going to be able to manage him or the whole environment. Well never know if things would have continued to improve as they seemed to be under Ole, that Ole hasnt been given a sniff at another job tells me football has deemed him to be shite and it was mainly vibes and circumstance rather than the tide actually turning at that club. I find it hard to believe things wouldnt have gone south sooner or later.

Solskjaer had them well set up to play on the counter attack, which is why they performed decently away from home and against some good teams e.g., Man City. That's also why he brought the best out of Rashford. Problem was that it was never going to be enough to get them fighting for the title, and the longer he stayed there the more it got stale and the more he got figured out. Signing Ronaldo then destroyed it further because he is absolutely not a player for a counter attacking team.
Quote from: Nessy76 on Today at 05:26:51 pm
;D ;D I'm sure that's reassuring for Erik to hear.

He's probably planning how to invest his £17m payoff already.  :D
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:49:55 pm
The difficult thing with Oles tenure is there were so many caveats, like so many that its hard to gauge if he was any good or just managing at the perfect time. Covid hit every club differently, but they seemed to thrive playing in front of empty stadiums. A lot was made of their away record under Ole, but is an away record really worth anything when theres no crowd influencing proceedings? The results obviously mattered during that period, but Im pretty sure it was proven across Europe that the home/away factor basically became irrelevant when the stadiums were empty. The other thing they had in their favour was VAR, which at that time was simply far too involved and getting involved in far too many decisions. I dont know the numbers off the top of my head but Fernandes scored loads of penalties and Rashford won loads of penalties, it was a key aspect of their game and swung a lot of results in their favour.

I remember the day they re-signed Ronaldo, I was delighted because there was simply no way an ego that big and a player that disinterested in working without the ball was ever going to work with that team that was already pretty poor defensively. I also knew there was simply no way Ole was going to be able to manage him or the whole environment. Well never know if things would have continued to improve as they seemed to be under Ole, that Ole hasnt been given a sniff at another job tells me football has deemed him to be shite and it was mainly vibes and circumstance rather than the tide actually turning at that club. I find it hard to believe things wouldnt have gone south sooner or later.

Don't get me wrong, Ole was and is a shit manager an it was falling apart, but at least he knew, now and again, how to spawn wins, enough to keep the rabble happy. If they had kept him, they would be higher than 13th and they wouldn't have spent £650 million buying this shower of shite :-

Antony - £85million (£80.75m and another £4.25m)
Rasmus Hojlund - £72m (£64m, with £8m in add-ons)
Casemiro - £70m (£60m plus £10m in add-ons)
Mason Mount - £60m (£55m plus £5m)
Lisandro Martinez - £57m (£48.5m plus £8.5m - Further £2.2m in solidarity payments to Martinez's former clubs)
Andre Onana - £47.2m
Matthijs de Ligt - £43m (£38m plus £4.5m)
Joshua Zirkzee - £36m
Noussair Mazraoui - £17m
Tyrell Malacia - £14.6m
Altay Bayindir - £4.3million
Christian Eriksen - Free
Jonny Evans - Free
Sofyan Amrabat - Loan (£8.5m)
Sergio Reguilon - Loan (No fee)
Marcel Sabitzer - Loan (Undisclosed or No fee)
Wout Weghorst - Loan (£2.5m compensation to cancel Beşiktaş loan, £2.6m fee to Burnley)
Martin Dubravka - Loan (£2m)
Jack Butland - Loan (Undisclosed or No fee)

Even the frees wont be free, as they'll be on big wages there. Mad they've spent over £120 million on CBs and their best pairing is still Maguire and Evans ;D

This lad is too young to say, but we know they'll ruin him
Leny Yoro - £52m (plus £6m in add-ons)

You read that list and you think , would any new manager keep any of them and the answer is a resounding no. Then you ask - who would buy them and its a short list and it will not be for anywhere near what they paid.
Was talking to a mate yesterday who is a United season ticket holder and he said that TugHard is a dead man walking. He said Ferguson is going to pick the next manager and its going to Allegri. One of my other mates pipes up with 'but he chose Moyes!'.

 :lmao
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 06:19:50 pm
Was talking to a mate yesterday who is a United season ticket holder and he said that TugHard is a dead man walking. He said Ferguson is going to pick the next manager and its going to Allegri. One of my other mates pipes up with 'but he chose Moyes!'.

 :lmao

Be hilarious if he had a part in the decision to hire the next coach, again.
Even more so given its just another name, back the round the merry go round of trying different shit (young, club legends, experienced but not the right philosophy for the squad of players they have etc etc).
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:00:49 pm
Sofyan Amrabat - Loan (£8.5m)

:lmao compared what we paid to actually sign Chiesa
Catweasel dodging the question about Eric.
I like Eric hes a good coach
When asked about sacking him
Its not my decision, its the decision of the management team. ???
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:30:44 pm
Catweasel dodging the question about Eric.
I like Eric hes a good coach
When asked about sacking him
Its not my decision, its the decision of the management team. ???
Marvellous stuff. Ineos are in charge of the football side and the boss of Ineos said that keeping the manager is not his decision.

It's no wonder Tommy Tuchel turned them down this summer. He's no dummy.
Pogback incoming after the reduced ban?! £80m?!
Got to say, some of the celebrations I'm seeing on Youtube/TikTok and the like for Maguire's equaliser are hilarious. Some of them are proper giving it beans. For a last minute equaliser, in the Europa League, in a match they were leading 2-0.

Their standards have fallen through the floor and they don't even realise it.
Quote from: Nessy76 on Today at 04:56:34 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2008/mar/16/sport.comment4

His account of it is here.

Quite sad to hear. My mum is dead because of it. More mates than I care to recall are dead. A few more of my family too and for fucking what?

Fucking hate smoking. But I hate fucking smoking shithouses more.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:02:33 pm
Quite sad to hear. My mum is dead because of it. More mates than I care to recall are dead. A few more of my family too and for fucking what?

Fucking hate smoking. But I hate fucking smoking shithouses more.

It's fucking horrible. Lost mine when she was only 61 due to the fucking things
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:30:44 pm
Catweasel dodging the question about Eric.
I like Eric hes a good coach
When asked about sacking him
Its not my decision, its the decision of the management team. ???

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:34:49 pm
It's fucking horrible. Lost mine when she was only 61 due to the fucking things

Sorry to hear that mate. Mine was 67 :(
Quote from: Bread on Today at 07:48:17 pm
Got to say, some of the celebrations I'm seeing on Youtube/TikTok and the like for Maguire's equaliser are hilarious. Some of them are proper giving it beans. For a last minute equaliser, in the Europa League, in a match they were leading 2-0.

Their standards have fallen through the floor and they don't even realise it.
Maybe the moyes celebration was valid 🤣
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 04:40:34 pm
I remember the "England's number one!" chant sounding out at one match. A few of us who'd seen quite enough of David James replied: "at Tekken!". I didn't know about the smoking - that's shocking. He really wasted his time and undoubted talent at Liverpool.

The nadir for me was away at PSG in the semi of the 1996 CWC. I was at the match and remember feeling absolutely furious with James. It was a shambolic display - his errors directly caused the first two PSG goals and his overall performance must have completely shot the confidence of his defenders.

I saw a lot of rotten players in the Souness/Evans years - but James really stood out. Good riddance.
Sports people and players smoking then wasn't that unusual. Doubt it would've impacted his performance much.
It was pervasive. We still smoked in meetings or in the office, so it wasn't unfathomable for players to have a quick drag in the dressing room during ht.

Luckily, my smoking "journey" was short-lived.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:14:26 pm
Sports people and players smoking then wasn't that unusual. Doubt it would've impacted his performance much.
It was pervasive. We still smoked in meetings or in the office, so it wasn't unfathomable for players to have a quick drag in the dressing room during ht.
well above we're told he said he lost concentration during games coz he didn't get a ciggie for 30 minutes - not exactly a quick drag at HT.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:18:21 pm
well above we're told he said he lost concentration during games coz he didn't get a ciggie for 30 minutes - not exactly a quick drag at HT.
Yeesh, he had it bad! But I can see why he was such a heavy smoker- James was prone to nervousness... and that.... is who smoking targets most. Nailbiters, people who are nervous, and people with low self-esteem, etc..
It gives the illusion of relaxing the nerves.. just to ramp it up, so you want another one 15 mins later.
Introduces the solution, but actually makes it worse!
Such a kak habit. Takes everything from you.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:14:26 pm
Sports people and players smoking then wasn't that unusual. Doubt it would've impacted his performance much.
It was pervasive. We still smoked in meetings or in the office, so it wasn't unfathomable for players to have a quick drag in the dressing room during ht.

Luckily, my smoking "journey" was short-lived.

People moan now about the smoking ban.

I've never smoked but used to party out til late in the 80s and 90s and 00s

I had a penchant :)  for Leather Jackets.. And fuck me they stank for weeks after I'd been out all night. Every time I went out, coughing my guts up (I get bronchitis) and everything stinking of smoke when you don't smoke.

Fucking minging.

The smoking ban came and wow. Pubs were ok to go in. You could go home without smelling like a fucking ashtray


Could I ever go back? Honestly. No.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:25:28 pm
People moan now about the smoking ban.

I've never smoked but used to party out til late in the 80s and 90s and 00s

I had a penchant :)  for Leather Jackets.. And fuck me they stank for weeks after I'd been out all night. Every time I went out, coughing my guts up (I get bronchitis) and everything stinking of smoke when you don't smoke.

Fucking minging.

The smoking ban came and wow. Pubs were ok to go in. You could go home without smelling like a fucking ashtray


Could I ever go back? Honestly. No.
I'm familiar with that smell. ;D

What's worse, is the way it stains your teeth when you start smoking more and more.
Disgusting, and then there is the 2nd-hand smoking, and the kids...
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:25:28 pm
People moan now about the smoking ban.

I've never smoked but used to party out til late in the 80s and 90s and 00s

I had a penchant :)  for Leather Jackets.. And fuck me they stank for weeks after I'd been out all night. Every time I went out, coughing my guts up (I get bronchitis) and everything stinking of smoke when you don't smoke.

Fucking minging.

The smoking ban came and wow. Pubs were ok to go in. You could go home without smelling like a fucking ashtray


Could I ever go back? Honestly. No.
I've always detested the smell - turns my stomach.

It was a big step forward when they introduced smoking sections in restaurants, but the worst thing ever was going out for a nice meal but being seated next to a table of smokers.  thank god that's gone the way of the dodo.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:25:28 pm
People moan now about the smoking ban.

I've never smoked but used to party out til late in the 80s and 90s and 00s

I had a penchant :)  for Leather Jackets.. And fuck me they stank for weeks after I'd been out all night. Every time I went out, coughing my guts up (I get bronchitis) and everything stinking of smoke when you don't smoke.

Fucking minging.

The smoking ban came and wow. Pubs were ok to go in. You could go home without smelling like a fucking ashtray


Could I ever go back? Honestly. No.

About 10-12 years ago a mate of mine asked if I could help him set up a TV at his nan and grandads house. They both smoked 20-40 a day in their front room, when we got there they asked us if we could get rid of their old TV for them. It was a silver CRT about 15-20 years old that had basically turned yellow/brown from all the smoke. My mate left it in his van for a night or two before getting rid and it mustve took him months to get rid of the smell. It wouldve been without doubt the most vile and disgusting thing Id ever seen/smelt but their front room decor was older than the tele. Everything from the couch, wallpaper, carpets and curtains were all ancient. I couldnt believe people lived like that.
I agree that the stink of stale smoke on objects and clothing long after the event could be horrible. I've had the same experience of furniture that was so impregnated with the stink of fags it just had to be ditched.

As a non-smoker, though, I never minded the scent of fresh cigarette smoke, and even more so, pipe smoke. Even now, on the very, very rare occasion I get a whiff of a fresh ciggie - usually on the street or out in the open - I find it pleasantly acrid, and quite evocative. Which is kind of diabolical when you consider how bad it is for you.

I much prefer it to the odious, wet, sickly stink of vapes, which are everywhere. Yuck.
