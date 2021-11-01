The difficult thing with Oles tenure is there were so many caveats, like so many that its hard to gauge if he was any good or just managing at the perfect time. Covid hit every club differently, but they seemed to thrive playing in front of empty stadiums. A lot was made of their away record under Ole, but is an away record really worth anything when theres no crowd influencing proceedings? The results obviously mattered during that period, but Im pretty sure it was proven across Europe that the home/away factor basically became irrelevant when the stadiums were empty. The other thing they had in their favour was VAR, which at that time was simply far too involved and getting involved in far too many decisions. I dont know the numbers off the top of my head but Fernandes scored loads of penalties and Rashford won loads of penalties, it was a key aspect of their game and swung a lot of results in their favour.



I remember the day they re-signed Ronaldo, I was delighted because there was simply no way an ego that big and a player that disinterested in working without the ball was ever going to work with that team that was already pretty poor defensively. I also knew there was simply no way Ole was going to be able to manage him or the whole environment. Well never know if things would have continued to improve as they seemed to be under Ole, that Ole hasnt been given a sniff at another job tells me football has deemed him to be shite and it was mainly vibes and circumstance rather than the tide actually turning at that club. I find it hard to believe things wouldnt have gone south sooner or later.



Don't get me wrong, Ole was and is a shit manager an it was falling apart, but at least he knew, now and again, how to spawn wins, enough to keep the rabble happy. If they had kept him, they would be higher than 13th and they wouldn't have spent £650 million buying this shower of shite :-Antony - £85million (£80.75m and another £4.25m)Rasmus Hojlund - £72m (£64m, with £8m in add-ons)Casemiro - £70m (£60m plus £10m in add-ons)Mason Mount - £60m (£55m plus £5m)Lisandro Martinez - £57m (£48.5m plus £8.5m - Further £2.2m in solidarity payments to Martinez's former clubs)Andre Onana - £47.2mMatthijs de Ligt - £43m (£38m plus £4.5m)Joshua Zirkzee - £36mNoussair Mazraoui - £17mTyrell Malacia - £14.6mAltay Bayindir - £4.3millionChristian Eriksen - FreeJonny Evans - FreeSofyan Amrabat - Loan (£8.5m)Sergio Reguilon - Loan (No fee)Marcel Sabitzer - Loan (Undisclosed or No fee)Wout Weghorst - Loan (£2.5m compensation to cancel Beşiktaş loan, £2.6m fee to Burnley)Martin Dubravka - Loan (£2m)Jack Butland - Loan (Undisclosed or No fee)Even the frees wont be free, as they'll be on big wages there. Mad they've spent over £120 million on CBs and their best pairing is still Maguire and EvansThis lad is too young to say, but we know they'll ruin himLeny Yoro - £52m (plus £6m in add-ons)You read that list and you think , would any new manager keep any of them and the answer is a resounding no. Then you ask - who would buy them and its a short list and it will not be for anywhere near what they paid.