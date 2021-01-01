Ole had a +25 GD after 50 games and +82 after 99 games - said this before, I'll say it again, they should have kept Ole, cos even when they were shite, they were better than under this clown



The difficult thing with Oles tenure is there were so many caveats, like so many that its hard to gauge if he was any good or just managing at the perfect time. Covid hit every club differently, but they seemed to thrive playing in front of empty stadiums. A lot was made of their away record under Ole, but is an away record really worth anything when theres no crowd influencing proceedings? The results obviously mattered during that period, but Im pretty sure it was proven across Europe that the home/away factor basically became irrelevant when the stadiums were empty. The other thing they had in their favour was VAR, which at that time was simply far too involved and getting involved in far too many decisions. I dont know the numbers off the top of my head but Fernandes scored loads of penalties and Rashford won loads of penalties, it was a key aspect of their game and swung a lot of results in their favour.I remember the day they re-signed Ronaldo, I was delighted because there was simply no way an ego that big and a player that disinterested in working without the ball was ever going to work with that team that was already pretty poor defensively. I also knew there was simply no way Ole was going to be able to manage him or the whole environment. Well never know if things would have continued to improve as they seemed to be under Ole, that Ole hasnt been given a sniff at another job tells me football has deemed him to be shite and it was mainly vibes and circumstance rather than the tide actually turning at that club. I find it hard to believe things wouldnt have gone south sooner or later.