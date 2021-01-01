« previous next »
Ole had a +25 GD after 50 games and +82 after 99 games - said this before, I'll say it again, they should have kept Ole, cos even when they were shite, they were better than under this clown ;D

The difficult thing with Oles tenure is there were so many caveats, like so many that its hard to gauge if he was any good or just managing at the perfect time. Covid hit every club differently, but they seemed to thrive playing in front of empty stadiums. A lot was made of their away record under Ole, but is an away record really worth anything when theres no crowd influencing proceedings? The results obviously mattered during that period, but Im pretty sure it was proven across Europe that the home/away factor basically became irrelevant when the stadiums were empty. The other thing they had in their favour was VAR, which at that time was simply far too involved and getting involved in far too many decisions. I dont know the numbers off the top of my head but Fernandes scored loads of penalties and Rashford won loads of penalties, it was a key aspect of their game and swung a lot of results in their favour.

I remember the day they re-signed Ronaldo, I was delighted because there was simply no way an ego that big and a player that disinterested in working without the ball was ever going to work with that team that was already pretty poor defensively. I also knew there was simply no way Ole was going to be able to manage him or the whole environment. Well never know if things would have continued to improve as they seemed to be under Ole, that Ole hasnt been given a sniff at another job tells me football has deemed him to be shite and it was mainly vibes and circumstance rather than the tide actually turning at that club. I find it hard to believe things wouldnt have gone south sooner or later.
I remember the "England's number one!" chant sounding out at one match. A few of us who'd seen quite enough of David James replied: "at Tekken!". I didn't know about the smoking - that's shocking. He really wasted his time and undoubted talent at Liverpool.


https://www.theguardian.com/football/2008/mar/16/sport.comment4

His account of it is here.
I remember the "England's number one!" chant sounding out at one match. A few of us who'd seen quite enough of David James replied: "at Tekken!". I didn't know about the smoking - that's shocking. He really wasted his time and undoubted talent at Liverpool.

The nadir for me was away at PSG in the semi of the 1996 CWC. I was at the match and remember feeling absolutely furious with James. It was a shambolic display - his errors directly caused the first two PSG goals and his overall performance must have completely shot the confidence of his defenders.

I saw a lot of rotten players in the Souness/Evans years - but James really stood out. Good riddance.
My sentiments about him too.
He was a waster ,and some of his goalkeeping displays were terrible.he would just stand there an watch as the ball went past him or lamely stick an arm out like a disinterested schoolboy stuck in nets cos hes crap at football or hates it.
Watch his efforts against Newcastle in the classic first  4-3 ,I think les Ferdinand scores and it like it just goes through him .or the England game against France in the 2004 euros for the two late goals ,he stands like statue watches the free kick go in ,no effort to do anything then 2 mins later gives the pen away( admittedly from a terrible back pass by gerrard)
Hopeless
Those penalty shootout knocks out under Sven, he never saved any at Euros 2004 and WC 2006, he barely moved for any of them.
Will they throw in a custom built BDSM Dungeon for him in his soon to be Cheshire Mansion.

New meaning to Snake Mountain, one might suppose...
My sentiments about him too.
He was a waster ,and some of his goalkeeping displays were terrible.he would just stand there an watch as the ball went past him or lamely stick an arm out like a disinterested schoolboy stuck in nets cos hes crap at football or hates it.
Watch his efforts against Newcastle in the classic first  4-3 ,I think les Ferdinand scores and it like it just goes through him .or the England game against France in the 2004 euros for the two late goals ,he stands like statue watches the free kick go in ,no effort to do anything then 2 mins later gives the pen away( admittedly from a terrible back pass by gerrard)
Hopeless

Decent striker though.
