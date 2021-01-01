« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14160 on: Yesterday at 10:03:21 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 10:01:27 pm
Lets hope United wins so he can stay a bit longer. You need to think long term!

You want United to win games to keep Ten Hag there to stop them winning games...
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14161 on: Yesterday at 10:03:47 pm »
United will beat Villa. Always win there and Ten Hag is a stuffy twat when he needs a result.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14162 on: Yesterday at 10:06:46 pm »
Bottom half in the premier league and now bottom half in the Europa league. At least they don't have a negative goal difference in the latter, that's enough to keep the Hag man in the job right?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14163 on: Yesterday at 10:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:47:49 pm

Fucking hell being bald must be like when you sell a bungalow. Theres less rooms and only one floor but somehow those fuckers cost an absolute fucking fortune.

Use the upstairs as a loft you soft twats. Or  Just close it off. Youve just bought half a house for the same fucking  money

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14164 on: Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm »
Good to see them sticking to the plan
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14165 on: Yesterday at 10:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:03:21 pm
You want United to win games to keep Ten Hag there to stop them winning games...

Yeah. I can't see it either. ???

 ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14166 on: Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm »
Had he done his post match interview yet? No doubt their brave character will be much lauded.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14167 on: Yesterday at 10:29:59 pm »
I think theres an argument that Maguire is their best player.



Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14168 on: Yesterday at 10:30:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm
Had he done his post match interview yet? No doubt their brave character will be much lauded.

Controlled the game, extremely unlucky to not have the game wrapped up, confident well be more clinical v villa , cant fault the boys commitment, etc.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14169 on: Yesterday at 10:30:29 pm »
How many corners turned tonight?
At least two,right?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14170 on: Yesterday at 10:31:35 pm »
He just needs time......... right?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14171 on: Yesterday at 10:31:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:29:59 pm
I think theres an argument that Maguire is their best player.





Certainly a big head on those shoulders...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14172 on: Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:55:10 pm
Still doesn't save ETH from the sack, think he'll be gone come Monday.

Give him tiiiiime! Methods etc etc
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14173 on: Yesterday at 10:33:40 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:31:57 pm
Certainly a big head on those shoulders...

He's heads above the rest of the Utd players
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14174 on: Yesterday at 10:39:25 pm »
24 - Since Erik ten Hag joined the club in 2022, no Premier League club has conceded 3 or more goals in a match more times in all competitions than Manchester United (24). Open.

See, he's a record breaking manager. They really need to be getting an improved 7 year contract ready for him. Get him locked in for the long term
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14175 on: Yesterday at 10:50:29 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:39:25 pm
24 - Since Erik ten Hag joined the club in 2022, no Premier League club has conceded 3 or more goals in a match more times in all competitions than Manchester United (24). Open.

See, he's a record breaking manager. They really need to be getting an improved 7 year contract ready for him. Get him locked in for the long term
Aww. its like watching The Notebook for the first time an realising its Noah visiting Allie everyday cos he loves her even though shes a difficult twat. I was there when Utd fans were telling us ETH had one of the highest win percentages of any utd manager.

 Its beautifull all this. Utd fans are ever so lucky
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14176 on: Yesterday at 10:51:23 pm »
Good on him hes giving it the old wait and see judge us at the end if the season bollocks.

Theyre shit.  They were shit last season, theyve signed shite players (again), theyve got a shite coach and they play shite football.

What a time to be alive! Remember when we thought Moyes was just a flash in the pan?  Weve had 10 glorious years of utter utter incompetence.

But I reckon theyve never had this bad a squad in that time.  Not one single player that would get near our first 11.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14177 on: Yesterday at 10:52:19 pm »
They are deffo keeping him.

This is the dawn of a brave new world with Ten Haggis Genius Noggin in charge!


Be Afraid!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14178 on: Yesterday at 10:53:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:29:59 pm
I think theres an argument that Maguire is their best player.





3 year improved contract being penned right now
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14179 on: Yesterday at 10:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:03:47 pm
United will beat Villa. Always win there and Ten Hag is a stuffy twat when he needs a result.

I cant see Warwick Davis and Maguire 2 keeping tabs on Watkins and Duran when he gets on. Be a good hammering I would bet.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14180 on: Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:39:25 pm
24 - Since Erik ten Hag joined the club in 2022, no Premier League club has conceded 3 or more goals in a match more times in all competitions than Manchester United (24). Open.

See, he's a record breaking manager. They really need to be getting an improved 7 year contract ready for him. Get him locked in for the long term

Oh and 6 of those 24 were against us :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14181 on: Yesterday at 10:57:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:51:23 pm
Good on him hes giving it the old wait and see judge us at the end if the season bollocks.

Theyre shit.  They were shit last season, theyve signed shite players (again), theyve got a shite coach and they play shite football.

What a time to be alive! Remember when we thought Moyes was just a flash in the pan?  Weve had 10 glorious years of utter utter incompetence.

But I reckon theyve never had this bad a squad in that time.  Not one single player that would get near our first 11.

They're dire but he's managed to get them to 3 cup finals in 2 seasons and win 2 of them. Also top 4 ahead of us in his first season and won the beat Liverpool trophy in both seasons.

Europa League win is their best chance of getting back in CL, given how weak it looks this year. They'll see him as a good manager in knockout football. Best bet to win it is get in someone competent though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14182 on: Yesterday at 10:59:03 pm »
Ya know a phrase that was invented cos of utd 'A sign of a good side is one who can win being absolute dogshit'

Always did my fucking head in that cos once any other teams had a bad performance an won  theyd get called jammy twats.



Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14183 on: Yesterday at 11:00:14 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:39:25 pm
24 - Since Erik ten Hag joined the club in 2022, no Premier League club has conceded 3 or more goals in a match more times in all competitions than Manchester United (24). Open.

See, he's a record breaking manager. They really need to be getting an improved 7 year contract ready for him. Get him locked in for the long term
Between last season and this they're averaging about 2xG against PER GAME! Fourth worst defence this season by that metric, sixth worst last season. They genuinely have a near relegation level defence. They have achieved this after spending huge money on defenders  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14184 on: Yesterday at 11:14:26 pm »
It's fucking madness that he's somehow still employed there, and I'm here for it!

Are they simply so desperate to avoid joining the managerial roundabout, after mocking Chelsea over it for years, that they just flat out refuse to sack him despite his tenure obviously only going in one direction? I know at one point they were using Klopp/Arteta as examples of what can happen if you stick with the manager, but surely they can see this is different?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14185 on: Yesterday at 11:26:58 pm »


Sums up the mentality and standards at that club right now.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14186 on: Yesterday at 11:33:14 pm »
Id be absolutely livid if a cretin like Bruno Fernandes was our captain. From begging to be subbed off when we were hiding them at Anfield to two ridiculous sending offs (and I maintain he knows what he was doing against Spurs), he epitomises everything thats wrong with that club.

Rotten from top to bottom. We are privileged to have Virgil lead us, and its imperative we get that contract situation sorted
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14187 on: Yesterday at 11:42:30 pm »
Apparently Bicycle Dave's preference is Gareth Southgate...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14188 on: Today at 12:06:10 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:26:58 pm


Sums up the mentality and standards at that club right now.

The fume is always funny but those responses are spot on to be fair

Club is toxic from top to bottom
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14189 on: Today at 12:16:24 am »
Quote from: Hoenheim on Yesterday at 09:35:09 pm
Ten Hag is getting fired soon, isn't he?
I'll miss the banter to be fair, but pretty sure the next one will be as clueless as him, with the same shit squad
`

every one of these guys that gets the sack, i post this obscure old b-52's song "give me back my man" which tbf has crazy good vocals  but anyway i  post it  really because im genuinely wistful to see the fucker go, he's brought me so much joy over the years. Goes for all of em, every last one. Its blissful. They've all served up some delightfully shit teams fairly prone to losing quite a bit.

I lived through The Red Nose Experience the fuckers forgot how to lose it was actual emotional torture that went on forever. and ever.  These payback decades are nectar of the gods. It keeps getting better as they keep getting worse, somehow.

But, its too soon for this. did Erics plucky squad not just rescue a point away and down a man? this man has the nous, its apparent. The "je ne hair quoi". That Something Special that can wildly enrage an entire rapidly shrinking but still world wide fan base but yet keep him Locked In to the job.

dont fuck with Plucky thats my advice. Stay the course.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14190 on: Today at 12:20:50 am »
