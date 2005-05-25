What a finish
De Ligt is worse than Maguire
Omorodion taking the absolute piss out of De Ligt
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
I mean, I wanted United to win to keep him in the job for a while longer but theyre just too shite. Love to see it though!
FFS. This stupid c*nt is going to get himself sacked, isn't he?
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Still the commentary team talking about how great Utd were in the first 20 minutes. They just won't say a bad word about them.
Torn between wanting these to lose and the fraud keeping his job.But if Maguire, as mediocre as he is, cant get in this team, its another example that the fraud hasnt a scooby - the hard man isnt just too short, hes too slow.
