Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 815680 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13880 on: Today at 09:11:29 pm »
Cant believe I nearly turned this off when they were 2-0.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13881 on: Today at 09:11:36 pm »
Omorodion taking the absolute piss out of De Ligt
« Reply #13882 on: Today at 09:11:42 pm »
De Ligt then 😁
« Reply #13883 on: Today at 09:11:43 pm »
 :D
Yahoooooo
« Reply #13884 on: Today at 09:11:46 pm »
Game for a laugh  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
« Reply #13885 on: Today at 09:11:55 pm »
Canal Turn for yernited
« Reply #13886 on: Today at 09:11:59 pm »
Bahahahahahaha
« Reply #13887 on: Today at 09:12:04 pm »
 :wellin
« Reply #13888 on: Today at 09:12:06 pm »
 :lmao :lmao
« Reply #13889 on: Today at 09:12:13 pm »
De Ligt is worse than Maguire  :lmao
« Reply #13890 on: Today at 09:12:24 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:11:07 pm
What a finish

It was, difficult to get that right.
« Reply #13891 on: Today at 09:12:35 pm »
Oh dear Martinez and De Ligt look like the two stooges there  ;D
« Reply #13892 on: Today at 09:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:12:13 pm
De Ligt is worse than Maguire  :lmao

Soooooooooooooooooooo bad
« Reply #13893 on: Today at 09:12:46 pm »
 :lmao
« Reply #13894 on: Today at 09:13:01 pm »
Samu is a handful.
« Reply #13895 on: Today at 09:13:05 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:11:36 pm
Omorodion taking the absolute piss out of De Ligt

Bring back Harry Maguire.
« Reply #13896 on: Today at 09:13:16 pm »
Corner turned
« Reply #13897 on: Today at 09:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:12:13 pm
De Ligt is worse than Maguire  :lmao

Ten Bob spends a fortune replacing players with worse versions ;D
BBC piece is aging well hahahahah
« Reply #13899 on: Today at 09:14:14 pm »
FFS. This stupid c*nt is going to get himself sacked, isn't he?
« Reply #13900 on: Today at 09:14:25 pm »
He's gone

Surrendering a two goal lead is probably the worst that could have happened and here we are
« Reply #13901 on: Today at 09:14:36 pm »
I mean, I wanted United to win to keep him in the job for a while longer but theyre just too shite. Love to see it though!
« Reply #13902 on: Today at 09:14:47 pm »
Why was Rashford subbed at HT? I missed the reason.
« Reply #13903 on: Today at 09:15:01 pm »
Come on  get a spawny draw you absolute melts
« Reply #13904 on: Today at 09:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Gerry83 on Today at 09:14:36 pm
I mean, I wanted United to win to keep him in the job for a while longer but theyre just too shite. Love to see it though!

It can always get worse for them  :D
« Reply #13905 on: Today at 09:15:09 pm »
de Ligt was a great teenage player but he never got any better. Hence he got offloaded by his 2 previous clubs.   And who should buy him? 
« Reply #13906 on: Today at 09:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:14:14 pm
FFS. This stupid c*nt is going to get himself sacked, isn't he?

He'd have been sacked in the summer if Tuchel hadn't of turned them down. He's been a dead man walking since Ineos bought in
« Reply #13907 on: Today at 09:15:59 pm »
Torn between wanting these to lose and the fraud keeping his job.

But if Maguire, as mediocre as he is, cant get in this team, its another example that the fraud hasnt a scooby - the hard man isnt just too short, hes too slow.
« Reply #13908 on: Today at 09:16:01 pm »
Did you know theres a Manchester United-related think piece written every 15 seconds? They all include the words corner turned and reset
« Reply #13909 on: Today at 09:16:16 pm »
Still the commentary team talking about how great Utd were in the first 20 minutes. They just won't say a bad word about them.
« Reply #13910 on: Today at 09:16:51 pm »
Buzzing for Hag's "transition" 'we're on the same page" and "the trophies I've won" interview after the game.
« Reply #13911 on: Today at 09:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:12:13 pm
De Ligt is worse than Maguire  :lmao

De Ligt is Maguire in clogs
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 09:16:16 pm
Still the commentary team talking about how great Utd were in the first 20 minutes. They just won't say a bad word about them.

Excellent. The longer they believe 7 Haag is the answer the better
« Reply #13913 on: Today at 09:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:15:59 pm
Torn between wanting these to lose and the fraud keeping his job.

But if Maguire, as mediocre as he is, cant get in this team, its another example that the fraud hasnt a scooby - the hard man isnt just too short, hes too slow.

LOSE. Always choose lose. They will get a worse manager. That extends to everything else. Look at how they've replaced a McTominay-Fred midfield with something even worse!
« Reply #13914 on: Today at 09:17:43 pm »
Casemiro should have been axed after we thrashed them. Why is he still turning out for them?  :o
