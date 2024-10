Sky really need to rein him in. Every post match turns into Man Utd fan TV essentially, win, lose or draw. It's disrespectful to the opposition. It's not a shock anymore wehn Man Utd lose. We don't need a 30 minute breakdown and debrief.



But it's a ratings winner.Instead of turning the match off, people will keep it on to see Neville, Keane etc... lay into the Club and players/manager. For all the same reasons those Goldbridge videos get circulated after a defeat on socials, or other fan TV stuff. I do genuinely think non-fans of the club enjoy watching that stuff.I don't think people are hanging around to see them praise Spurs and question what they could achieve this season - where is the fun in that.