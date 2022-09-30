Think they might go in for Howe. Ashworth has worked with him before.



Don't think Howe would want to leave. He's got it made at Newcastle and I doubt he'd want to move to a club in such disarray.I was thinking about all the candidates they're touting and honestly... at this point- it would either be someone out of work, or a naive, young coach/manager, or perhaps an ex-player.Don't think Howe woud fit in their list. Potter, Southgate, Tuchel, Van Nistleface, Rooney, Carrick, Lampard... that's prolly it. Perhaps Ole, perhaps Dyche(dunno how strong his resolve would be, but he did manage Everton.. but otoh, they are not United).They already tried it last season and came up emptihaded, they had to go back to Ten Hag, hat in hand. My guess is Zidane told them to stick it and prolly Tuchel.