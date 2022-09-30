« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 808759 times)

Offline Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13640 on: Yesterday at 06:55:10 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 06:51:03 pm
If garnacho could be in a boy band then I must be Brad pitt

Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline jacobs chains

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13641 on: Yesterday at 06:56:27 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 06:51:03 pm
If garnacho could be in a boy band then I must be Brad pitt

He looks like he was made in a lab.
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13642 on: Yesterday at 07:01:27 pm »
Jurgen YNWA

Online Ghost Town

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13643 on: Yesterday at 07:03:30 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 06:51:03 pm
If garnacho could be in a boy band then I must be Brad pitt
I imagine they all felt like Brad Pitt when we put Seven past them
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13644 on: Yesterday at 07:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 04:57:22 pm
Think they might go in for Howe. Ashworth has worked with him before.
Don't think Howe would want to leave. He's got it made at Newcastle and I doubt he'd want to move to a club in such disarray.

I was thinking about all the candidates they're touting and honestly... at this point- it would either be someone out of work, or a naive, young coach/manager, or perhaps an ex-player.

Don't think Howe woud fit in their list. Potter, Southgate, Tuchel, Van Nistleface, Rooney, Carrick, Lampard... that's prolly it. Perhaps Ole, perhaps Dyche(dunno how strong his resolve would be, but he did manage Everton.. but otoh, they are not United).
They already tried it last season and came up emptihaded, they had to go back to Ten Hag, hat in hand. My guess is Zidane told them to stick it and prolly Tuchel.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Schmidt

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13645 on: Yesterday at 07:29:17 pm »
Not sure Howe would work out, he demands a lot of his players physically which the manc lot don't seem too interested in, and beyond that I don't think he's all that great. I think he'd consider going, if only for the hefty payday, but I doubt he'd turn them around to any significant degree.

Amorim seems like the better choice but without better recruitment in place I'm not sure they'd be able to build a team that would suit him.
Offline Anfield Kopite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13646 on: Yesterday at 07:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:03:30 pm
I imagine they all felt like Brad Pitt when we put Seven past them
well played
Offline the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13647 on: Yesterday at 07:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:29:17 pm
Not sure Howe would work out, he demands a lot of his players physically which the manc lot don't seem too interested in, and beyond that I don't think he's all that great. I think he'd consider going, if only for the hefty payday, but I doubt he'd turn them around to any significant degree.

Amorim seems like the better choice but without better recruitment in place I'm not sure they'd be able to build a team that would suit him.
Would they really want it though, mate?
Everyone in world football knows what's been going on there for the last decade and seen everyone from Van Gaal, to Rangnick to Mourinho fail... despite massive, massive investment.
Not to mention the laughsing stock they are, and then there is the upper management..
Sure no one of repute, even a little, would want to touch them?
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13648 on: Yesterday at 07:38:24 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:03:30 pm
I imagine they all felt like Brad Pitt when we put Seven past them

 :wellin
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13649 on: Yesterday at 07:39:34 pm »
 :lmao

Switching to Liverpool after 51 Years supporting that lot...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nkG7vy_wvXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nkG7vy_wvXA</a>
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Ghost Town

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13650 on: Yesterday at 07:53:10 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:39:34 pm
:lmao

Switching to Liverpool after 51 Years supporting that lot...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nkG7vy_wvXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nkG7vy_wvXA</a>
He's wearing, what, the 2013 shirt? Warrior kit, when Suarez was playing for us, right?

Looks like he's been planning this from the day Moyseh rocked up ;D
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline jacobs chains

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13651 on: Yesterday at 07:58:46 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:14:38 pm
Don't think Howe would want to leave. He's got it made at Newcastle and I doubt he'd want to move to a club in such disarray.



United are a bit 'bad boyfriend'. Every manager that goes there thinks they can be the one who changes them. I'm not saying Howe would go there but never underestimate the draw of being the manager that rescues United from themselves.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13652 on: Yesterday at 08:09:49 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:39:34 pm
:lmao

Switching to Liverpool after 51 Years supporting that lot...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nkG7vy_wvXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nkG7vy_wvXA</a>

We don't need (c*nts like) him.
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13653 on: Yesterday at 08:10:41 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 07:58:46 pm
United are a bit 'bad boyfriend'. Every manager that goes there thinks they can be the one who changes them. I'm not saying Howe would go there but never underestimate the draw of being the manager that rescues United from themselves.

Yeah. 'Abusive relationship' sums them up perfectly. :)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13654 on: Yesterday at 08:20:13 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 08:10:41 pm
Yeah. 'Abusive relationship' sums them up perfectly. :)
Which is why we keep seeing posters saying they're suffering from Stockholm Syndrome. ;D
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline red1977

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13655 on: Yesterday at 08:25:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:53:10 pm
He's wearing, what, the 2013 shirt? Warrior kit, when Suarez was playing for us, right?

Looks like he's been planning this from the day Moyseh rocked up ;D

That's clever comedy......... (i watched more, is he serious??)
Offline Riquende

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13656 on: Yesterday at 08:33:30 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 08:09:49 pm
We don't need (c*nts like) him.

You sure? Seems a stand up guy.





"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13657 on: Yesterday at 08:34:18 pm »
Reckon chopping his cock off would get the desired results, won't know until he tries though.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13658 on: Yesterday at 08:34:30 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:39:34 pm
:lmao

Switching to Liverpool after 51 Years supporting that lot...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nkG7vy_wvXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nkG7vy_wvXA</a>

Fuck off, we don't want you :wave
Jurgen YNWA

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13659 on: Yesterday at 08:38:26 pm »
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13660 on: Yesterday at 08:42:26 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:20:13 pm
Which is why we keep seeing posters saying they're suffering from Stockholm Syndrome. ;D

 ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13661 on: Yesterday at 08:54:43 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:26:40 am
Bonkers. Would be intrigued to know who in the City side they think Mainoo is replacing.


It's written by that United crack whore Jamie Jackson. He works out of a tent in Piccadilly Gardens.
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13662 on: Yesterday at 08:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:10:05 pm
Sir gymkhana be serious about giving him the job?

It's a non starter for me.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13663 on: Yesterday at 08:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:03:30 pm
I imagine they all felt like Brad Pitt when we put Seven past them



Well Gakpo, Nunez, Salah and Firmino for starters. And none of their defenders for the most part.
Offline Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13664 on: Yesterday at 09:02:14 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:50:20 am
Half the outfield players are elite

The football departments demand of Ten Hag is for continued improvement this term rather than a top-four finish. Yet to reach the promised land of a 21st title in 2028, the 150th anniversary of Uniteds formation, which is Berradas stated ambition, the squad should already have an elite nucleus with which to build towards such an outcome. They may just do because five players have an argument for a place, at least, in the title-winning Manchester City squad of the past four years: Lisandro Martínez at centre-back, Mainoo in central midfield, Garnacho and Rashford on the wings, and Fernandes in attacking midfield. The question remains, though: is Ten Hag the manager to realise this talent and construct the rest of an elite team?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/30/after-dismal-home-displays-how-secure-is-erik-ten-hag-at-manchester-united

Guardiola wouldn't sign a single one of those 5. Delusional

Rashford!  :D

He wouldn't touch Fernandes with a bargepole, not the sort of player he'd go for.

Garnacho over Doku maybe.

The reality with Mainoo is City would have sold him 2 years ago. Exhibit A with Lavia who is arguably a better player.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline MrGrumpy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13665 on: Yesterday at 09:11:33 pm »
Any new manager M** U signed would need to try and improve or more likely move on a large number of grossly overpaid, underachieving players while trying to fashion a team in their own image. Above all else, any future M** U manager would need time, something their board, fans and former players in the press will never give them.

They may as well give the job to the ghost of Hilda Ogden.
Justice for the 96!

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13666 on: Yesterday at 09:11:54 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 06:56:27 pm
He looks like he was made in a lab.
He looks like a demented ventriloquist dummy.
Offline Hymer Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13667 on: Yesterday at 09:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:03:30 pm
I imagine they all felt like Brad Pitt when we put Seven past them

felt like Snow White ??
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Offline decosabute

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13668 on: Yesterday at 09:53:29 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:50:20 am
Half the outfield players are elite

The football departments demand of Ten Hag is for continued improvement this term rather than a top-four finish. Yet to reach the promised land of a 21st title in 2028, the 150th anniversary of Uniteds formation, which is Berradas stated ambition, the squad should already have an elite nucleus with which to build towards such an outcome. They may just do because five players have an argument for a place, at least, in the title-winning Manchester City squad of the past four years: Lisandro Martínez at centre-back, Mainoo in central midfield, Garnacho and Rashford on the wings, and Fernandes in attacking midfield. The question remains, though: is Ten Hag the manager to realise this talent and construct the rest of an elite team?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/30/after-dismal-home-displays-how-secure-is-erik-ten-hag-at-manchester-united

Guardiola wouldn't sign a single one of those 5. Delusional

I know I'm a bit late to this one, but wow.

Even by Jackson's unbelievably bad standards, that is an absolute whopper of a take.

Comfortably the worst writer at any top level paper.
Offline vblfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13669 on: Yesterday at 10:47:49 pm »
When we had to replace Klopp, we went for Slot as the best fit to our squad who could build on Klopps playing style and club culture, allowing us to make the most of the players we have and go from there.
Maybe United will follow suit and bring in someone who can build from ETH playing style and the squad he has assembled?  :lmao :lmao
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13670 on: Yesterday at 11:22:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:39:32 pm
I can't find the pre-game childishness, this is them refusing their medicine.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gxnKZGpC634" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gxnKZGpC634</a>

It's here, scroll down towards the bottom for the video tweet:-

https://talksport.com/football/1352346/liverpool-man-utd-graeme-souness-prediction-roy-keane-gary-neville/
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Garlicbread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13671 on: Yesterday at 11:24:06 pm »
This appeared in my YT feed from 2016 when we beat them in the Europa League. Nothing has really change, well we went way up and these have done the same.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsg3iQT-_YA
Offline Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13672 on: Yesterday at 11:25:17 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:39:34 pm
:lmao

Switching to Liverpool after 51 Years supporting that lot...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nkG7vy_wvXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nkG7vy_wvXA</a>

Sounds like a loon. False allegations re Jackson et al.  ::)
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Ghost Town

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13673 on: Today at 01:35:28 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:22:12 pm
It's here, scroll down towards the bottom for the video tweet:-

Here's the tweet so no-one else has to sully their computer/phone by visiting the TwatSport site

https://xcancel.com/footballdaily/status/1632372084499202050

And here's a pic of the smirking gobshites in question

"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13674 on: Today at 01:52:44 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 09:11:33 pm
Any new manager M** U signed would need to try and improve or more likely move on a large number of grossly overpaid, underachieving players while trying to fashion a team in their own image. Above all else, any future M** U manager would need time, something their board, fans and former players in the press will never give them.

They may as well give the job to the ghost of Hilda Ogden.
I reckon a new manager would get time. They should have fucked off ten hag after about six months. But he's still there.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
