Thomas Frank would be a decent appointment, he'd get them playing better football and make them harder to beat, certainly an improvement on what Ming is doing right now.
Also a charismatic, man-manager, with very good tactical ability, and his previous teams could play good, passing, attacking and pressing football(including Brentford when they were in the Championship). He completely changed the formation, the tactics and the way Brentford plays, when they were a few months in the Prem cause his previous style didn't work out. (changed the style to a counter-attacking style, and scoring from setpeices, with less possession)
He's been playing this style of football since then, and has maintained that form and rep. Also adjusted the playing style and formation of Brentford after his first 10 games in charge, to 3-4-3 and started winning. Then switched to 4-3-3 the start of the next season, to turn around a little bit of bad run of 10 games, and won promotion.
He certainly knows A LOT about football and tactics and can turn around a losing team or enhance their performance.
They can have anyone on that list... just hope they stay away from him. He's a mini-Kloppo, imo. Made Brentford and their ground one tough prospect, especially for the big teams. That squad might be sh... but in Frank's hands, they can do well, cause his very much about managing players, fans, emotions and togetherness.