« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 336 337 338 339 340 [341]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 807325 times)

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13600 on: Today at 01:10:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:01:18 pm
I assumed he meant the Man City cheerleading squad.

That's the British football media
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13601 on: Today at 01:21:44 pm »
They'll go for Tuchel again.

They love to hire yesterday's man.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,793
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13602 on: Today at 01:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:21:44 pm
They'll go for Tuchel again.

They love to hire yesterday's man.

He's more The Day Before Yesterday
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,359
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13603 on: Today at 01:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:21:44 pm
They'll go for Tuchel again.

They love to hire yesterday's man.

Because they're yesterday's club...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,546
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13604 on: Today at 01:35:41 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:16:10 am
Votings in, and Ruud is the "frontrunner" - along with Tuchel ;D
Wouldn't hurt to bet on that horse!





Hope they stay away from Frank...

Not a great selection to be honest i wouldn't care if they hired any of those. Actually can't believe they aren't after Emery definitely rate him as a manager.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,595
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13605 on: Today at 01:51:46 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 01:35:41 pm
Not a great selection to be honest i wouldn't care if they hired any of those. Actually can't believe they aren't after Emery definitely rate him as a manager.



I'd give it 6 months tops before him and The Great Tax-Dodging Polluter were at war.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,014
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13606 on: Today at 01:57:19 pm »
Is Davey Moyes still available?
Logged
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,131
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13607 on: Today at 02:03:40 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 01:35:41 pm
Not a great selection to be honest i wouldn't care if they hired any of those. Actually can't believe they aren't after Emery definitely rate him as a manager.
Would he want to go to that crazy batshit hellhole?
Logged

Offline friendofrocky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13608 on: Today at 02:09:40 pm »
What about a Rooney/ Van Nistelroy management Team?

Shrek & Donkey!
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,568
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13609 on: Today at 02:24:23 pm »
Southgate please, then in 5 years Van Nistolroy
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,105
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13610 on: Today at 02:40:21 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 01:35:41 pm
Not a great selection to be honest i wouldn't care if they hired any of those. Actually can't believe they aren't after Emery definitely rate him as a manager.

Thomas Frank would be a decent appointment, he'd get them playing better football and make them harder to beat, certainly an improvement on what Ming is doing right now.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13611 on: Today at 02:44:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:40:21 pm
Thomas Frank would be a decent appointment, he'd get them playing better football and make them harder to beat, certainly an improvement on what Ming is doing right now.

Ten always looks like he's lost, one mushroom too many.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,131
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13612 on: Today at 02:44:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:40:21 pm
Thomas Frank would be a decent appointment, he'd get them playing better football and make them harder to beat, certainly an improvement on what Ming is doing right now.
Sssshhh!!!
Don't give them any ideas. 
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13613 on: Today at 02:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:44:39 pm
Sssshhh!!!
Don't give them any ideas.
Not to worry. If anyone tells them Frank would be a good choice , they'd be on the phone to Lampard in a flash.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,105
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13614 on: Today at 02:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:44:39 pm
Sssshhh!!!
Don't give them any ideas. 

They're thick as fuck over there though, they will want a household name, not someone no-one really knows, like Arne Slot, Gerard Houllier, Rafa Benitez, Bob Paisley .......
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13615 on: Today at 03:02:41 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:02:09 pm
I remember both Keane and Neville smirking at Souness just before they got battered at Anfield.

They were genuinely convinced that the Mancs could win - to the point where they were openly laughing at Souness.

If so-called 'experts' are that deluded, it's no wonder their mates in the media buy into it.

A lot of their fanbase is still in denial - much like a lot of ours were in the 90s and in periods in the 2000s.

I'm not sure the penny will ever drop for many of them, fan, pundit and MSM writer alike.
I remember it too.the pair of them sniggering at sourness while he spoke ,like a pair of naughty school boys laughing behind the teachers back .
I think it was the week earlier where theyd just won the league cup so of course they were all cock a hoop ,united are back ,let the good times roll ,greatest cup winning side of all time etc etc etc the delusion right off the scale .
So obviously they were nailed on favourites to turn us over at anfield ,all the pundits were in agreement,only a Utd win today lads.
They just cant help themselves when they get all giddy over a couple wins here and there makes them world beaters .you would think by now the likes of Neville and misery guts Keane would be honest with themselves and realise that this has been going on for 12 seasons since bacon face retired and that reality is they are shit and theres no end in sight and long may in continue.
Oh ,and seeing their miserable ,slapped arse faces after the 7-0 in the studio while souey sat there with the smuggest face and goaded the pair of village idiots was priceless.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,289
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13616 on: Today at 03:13:44 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 03:02:41 pm
Oh ,and seeing their miserable ,slapped arse faces after the 7-0 in the studio while souey sat there with the smuggest face and goaded the pair of village idiots was priceless.

Indeed it was.  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13617 on: Today at 03:39:32 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:02:09 pm
I remember both Keane and Neville smirking at Souness just before they got battered at Anfield.

They were genuinely convinced that the Mancs could win - to the point where they were openly laughing at Souness.

If so-called 'experts' are that deluded, it's no wonder their mates in the media buy into it.

A lot of their fanbase is still in denial - much like a lot of ours were in the 90s and in periods in the 2000s.

I'm not sure the penny will ever drop for many of them, fan, pundit and MSM writer alike.

I can't find the pre-game childishness, this is them refusing their medicine.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gxnKZGpC634" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gxnKZGpC634</a>
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,375
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13618 on: Today at 04:12:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:40:21 pm
Thomas Frank would be a decent appointment, he'd get them playing better football and make them harder to beat, certainly an improvement on what Ming is doing right now.
Also a charismatic, man-manager, with very good tactical ability, and his previous teams could play good, passing, attacking and pressing football(including Brentford when they were in the Championship). He completely changed the formation, the tactics and the way Brentford plays, when they were a few months in the Prem cause his previous style didn't work out. (changed the style to a counter-attacking style, and scoring from setpeices, with less possession)

He's been playing this style of football since then, and has maintained that form and rep. Also adjusted the playing style and formation of Brentford after his first 10 games in charge, to 3-4-3 and started winning. Then switched to 4-3-3 the start of the next season, to turn around a little bit of bad run of 10 games, and won promotion.

He certainly knows A LOT about football and tactics and can turn around a losing team or enhance their performance.

They can have anyone on that list... just hope they stay away from him. He's a mini-Kloppo, imo. Made Brentford and their ground one tough prospect, especially for the big teams. That squad might be sh... but in Frank's hands, they can do well, cause his very much about managing players, fans, emotions and togetherness.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:27:26 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,035
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13619 on: Today at 04:20:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:39:32 pm
I can't find the pre-game childishness, this is them refusing their medicine.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gxnKZGpC634" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gxnKZGpC634</a>

They'd just won the League Cup and beat Barcelona in the week before they turned up at Anfield. They all thought they were back (and we were really shit at the time). That put them right back in their place.

They got top 4 ahead of us but only to the detriment of the league, as they finished bottom of their group, helping to keep down the leagues ranking.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,496
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13620 on: Today at 04:22:12 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 04:12:55 pm
Also a charismatic, man-manager, with very good tactical ability, and his previous teams could play good, passing, attacking and pressing football(including Brentford when they were in the Championship). He completely changed the formation, the tactics and the way Brentford plays, when they were a few months in the Prem cause his previous style didn't work out.

He's been playing this style of football since then, and has maintained that form and rep. (also adjusted the playing style and formation of Brentford half-way through his debut season in the Champo, to push them even further, cause the aim was promotion)

He certainly knows A LOT about football and tactics and can turn around a losing team or enhance their performance.

They can have anyone on that list... just hope they stay away from him. He's a mini-Kloppo, imo. Made Brentford and their ground one tough prospect, especially for the big teams. That squad might be sh... but in Frank's hands, they can do well.
Frank wouldn't work at their pit because they would throw the toys out of the pram with the initial appointment, putting him under pressure from the get-go. All because he isn't a big enough 'name' for the 'best in class' club of idiots  ::)

Given time and full backing to create an actual playing style, he could do fairly well and get them battling for CL spots anyway. However, he would not get the time. He could hardly be worse than the current fool in charge anyway.

Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:24:23 pm
Southgate please, then in 5 years Van Nistolroy
But who would the other 3 managers be in the interim?  :D
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,375
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13621 on: Today at 04:35:08 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 04:22:12 pm
Frank wouldn't work at their pit because they would throw the toys out of the pram with the initial appointment, putting him under pressure from the get-go. All because he isn't a big enough 'name' for the 'best in class' club of idiots  ::)

Given time and full backing to create an actual playing style, he could do fairly well and get them battling for CL spots anyway. However, he would not get the time. He could hardly be worse than the current fool in charge anyway.
But who would the other 3 managers be in the interim?  :D
:lmao
What a deluded set of supporters! As someone else asked- What, does that mean, exactly? "Best-in-class"?
Are we talking about cars, or airplaines.. just wtf are we getting at here, cause we certainly don't mean stadiums- they don't have a class. It's just a stadium.
Or are we talking about a Caste-system or what? Are they the "Upper class"?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:40:21 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,943
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13622 on: Today at 04:49:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:02:14 pm
I know its not hard to get tickets for OT, my lads mates do it all the time, so why 100k (dick swinging contest for the tax dodger is the real reason). I live about 4 miles from the ground and match days you can forget about going into Trafford Park/Stretford/Manchester, there's shit loads of redevelopemnt planned which will add thousands of flats, a new water park, the whole Trafford waters development and the fucking car park that is the M60, adding 22k twice a fortnight to that is just fucking nuts.
It's definitely not difficult to get tickets to Old Trafford. Their current capacity is 74,310 and it's long been said they're pretty much at their ceiling now. GMP have also gone on record saying that OT is often well short of the attendances posted by the club. Many games see thousands of empty seats. The club have even threatened to revoke season tickets of fans who attend less than ten games a season.

My mate is married to a United fan from the Greater London area who now lives with her in Liverpool. He gets tickets to loads of games at Old Trafford. No problem at all. Nice fella. Not a glory hunter. His dad was a native red Manc who brought him up to support them. But yes, he lives in Liverpool now and gets hold of United tickets with ease.

These looking to further increase capacity is nothing more than ego and vanity.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,289
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13623 on: Today at 04:53:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:39:32 pm
I can't find the pre-game childishness, this is them refusing their medicine.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gxnKZGpC634" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gxnKZGpC634</a>

 :thumbup
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,486
  • Pop n crisp
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13624 on: Today at 04:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:20:50 pm
They'd just won the League Cup and beat Barcelona in the week before they turned up at Anfield. They all thought they were back (and we were really shit at the time). That put them right back in their place.

They got top 4 ahead of us but only to the detriment of the league, as they finished bottom of their group, helping to keep down the leagues ranking.

Beat Barcelona in a Europa League playoff, mind, which was laughable in itself. And a league cup win where they beat Newcastle who had Karius in net in his mums oven gloves.

I cant see them appointing anyone other than Southgate when E7H gets the chop.
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13625 on: Today at 04:57:22 pm »
Think they might go in for Howe. Ashworth has worked with him before.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,613
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13626 on: Today at 04:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:57:22 pm
Think they might go in for Howe. Ashworth has worked with him before.

He's worked with Southgate before too, in fact he and Southgate were the main two who came up with the English football plan for the FA not too long ago.
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13627 on: Today at 05:08:03 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:59:01 pm
He's worked with Southgate before too, in fact he and Southgate were the main two who came up with the English football plan for the FA not too long ago.

Southgate's reputation took a big hit this summer. I think they will be aware of the backlash if he was hired.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,282
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13628 on: Today at 05:25:38 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 04:12:55 pm
Also a charismatic, man-manager, with very good tactical ability, and his previous teams could play good, passing, attacking and pressing football(including Brentford when they were in the Championship). He completely changed the formation, the tactics and the way Brentford plays, when they were a few months in the Prem cause his previous style didn't work out. (changed the style to a counter-attacking style, and scoring from setpeices, with less possession)

He's been playing this style of football since then, and has maintained that form and rep. Also adjusted the playing style and formation of Brentford after his first 10 games in charge, to 3-4-3 and started winning. Then switched to 4-3-3 the start of the next season, to turn around a little bit of bad run of 10 games, and won promotion.

He certainly knows A LOT about football and tactics and can turn around a losing team or enhance their performance.

They can have anyone on that list... just hope they stay away from him. He's a mini-Kloppo, imo. Made Brentford and their ground one tough prospect, especially for the big teams. That squad might be sh... but in Frank's hands, they can do well, cause his very much about managing players, fans, emotions and togetherness.

Their players would frustrate the hell out of Thomas Frank from week 2 after an initial managers bounce.

Imagine the disdain from the likes of Rashford, Garnacho and Bruno when they are asked to track back and defend.

Even Kobbie Mainoo got poisoned these days and has stopped running to defend.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,250
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13629 on: Today at 05:39:43 pm »
Reckon Ten Hag will get the bullet after the first week in December with Van Nistelrooy made interim, just in time for the Derby
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,316
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13630 on: Today at 05:39:54 pm »
You fucked had me thinking the magician had been sacked with all this replacement talk.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:25:36 am
While I'm on one ... I don't think people realise just quite how bad its got with Rashford
Fuck knows what's gone on here as he was good two years ago but the last 12 months he's been a championship level player

This is incredible:
https://fbref.com/en/players/a1d5bd30/Marcus-Rashford


I think it's a mixture of factors. He broke through shortly after they became a clown show, and for a while was the only player really keeping them from total collapse. Ole ran him into the ground, playing him through injury for a season, then Southgate took him to the Euro's I think it was, before he was finally able to get surgery. Then before he had time to recover Ole threw him under the bus, blaming his form on his charity work instead of the injury he spent a season playing with, and the fans largely bought it and started giving him shit.

At this point he's either sticking with a strategy of "malicious compliance", where he does the bare minimum for his job and nothing else, or he's too mentally/physically fucked to do any better.
Logged

Online danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13631 on: Today at 06:04:56 pm »
https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/man-united-face-psr-threat-champions-league-wg7k50f83

Quote
Man United face fresh PSR challenge if they fail to reach Champions League
Failure to qualify for second consecutive season could harm chances of attracting top players and sponsors, with club having lost £254.7million over previous three years

Martyn Ziegler, Chief Sports Reporter
Tuesday October 01 2024, 8.45am, The Times

Manchester United face fresh Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) challenges if they go another year without playing in the Champions League.

Uniteds latest annual report lays bare the impact a second successive season out of Uefas premier competition would have on their finances, as well as their ability to attract top players and sponsors.

It may be early days this season but Uniteds form is such that the club  in the bottom half of the league table and already six points adrift of the top four  are in danger of missing out on the Champions League for consecutive seasons for the first time in the Premier League era.

That would result in a £10million penalty clause under Uniteds new deal with Adidas being invoked for 2025-26  and for any future season they are not in the Champions League  with tens of millions more lost in broadcasting and match-day income.

In the 2018-19 season United made £93.1million from the Champions League in combined broadcasting and match-day revenue when they reached the quarter-finals. However, revenue from European competition dropped to £37.5million for 2022-23, when they were in the Europa League.

United most recently played in the Champions League in the 2023-24 season and were eliminated in the group stage.

Two seasons out of the Champions League would also mean another challenge for United to comply with Uefas Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and the Premier Leagues PSR.

Uniteds annual report says players receive salary increases that are dependent on whether they are in the Champions League to soften the financial blow to the club if they fail to qualify, but it spells out other impacts too.

It reads: Failure to qualify for the Champions League would result in a material reduction in revenue for each season in which our mens first team did not participate. To help mitigate this impact, the majority of playing contracts for our mens first team include step-ups in remuneration which are contingent on participation in the group stage of the Champions League.

Moreover, because of the prestige associated with participating in the European competitions, particularly the Champions League, failure to qualify for any European competition could negatively affect our ability to attract and retain talented players and coaching staff, as well as supporters, sponsors and other commercial partners.

In mid-September United announced a loss of £113.2million for last season, taking the clubs losses over three years to £254.7million, well over the Premier Leagues permitted PSR limit of £105million.

Clubs can adjust those losses for PSR calculations to take into account spending on the stadium, training facilities, and womens and youth football, and United appear to have complied with PSR by being permitted to claim a Covid loss of £40million for the 2021-22 season.

The scale of the Covid claim by United was revealed in 2023 after the club were fined 300,000 (about £250,000) by Uefa for breaching its FFP rules. Financial results previously issued by the club show the Premier League allowed United to claim £40million as Covid-related losses but Uefa would not accept that figure.

The Covid claim was by far the highest of any Premier League club for that season  in fact Uniteds £40million Covid claim was double all the other 19 top-flight clubs combined. It is understood United claimed the £40million because of the cancellation of their summer tour and bad debts caused by a commercial partner insolvency.

In their annual report, United said: The club remains committed to, and in compliance with, both the Premier Leagues Profit and Sustainability Rules and Uefas Financial Fair Play regulations.

Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,359
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13632 on: Today at 06:19:50 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:39:43 pm
Reckon Ten Hag will get the bullet after the first week in December with Van Nistelrooy made interim, just in time for the Derby

Kentucky? Epsom?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,467
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13633 on: Today at 06:24:19 pm »
Bruno Fernandes red card overturned. More bad news for the Mancs.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13634 on: Today at 06:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:24:19 pm
Bruno Fernandes red card overturned. More bad news for the Mancs.

They have until 6pm tomorrow to appeal.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,209
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13635 on: Today at 06:29:19 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 06:27:14 pm
They have until 6pm tomorrow to appeal.
They've never appealed...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,467
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13636 on: Today at 06:32:05 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 06:27:14 pm
They have until 6pm tomorrow to appeal.

Romano saying they won it.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,514
  • Oh yeah? Well fuck you too Greta Gerwig
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13637 on: Today at 06:38:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:39:32 pm
I can't find the pre-game childishness, this is them refusing their medicine.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gxnKZGpC634" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gxnKZGpC634</a>

Looks like it wasn`t a freak.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 336 337 338 339 340 [341]   Go Up
« previous next »
 