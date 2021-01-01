I remember both Keane and Neville smirking at Souness just before they got battered at Anfield.



They were genuinely convinced that the Mancs could win - to the point where they were openly laughing at Souness.



If so-called 'experts' are that deluded, it's no wonder their mates in the media buy into it.



A lot of their fanbase is still in denial - much like a lot of ours were in the 90s and in periods in the 2000s.



I'm not sure the penny will ever drop for many of them, fan, pundit and MSM writer alike.



I remember it too.the pair of them sniggering at sourness while he spoke ,like a pair of naughty school boys laughing behind the teachers back .I think it was the week earlier where theyd just won the league cup so of course they were all cock a hoop ,united are back ,let the good times roll ,greatest cup winning side of all time etc etc etc the delusion right off the scale .So obviously they were nailed on favourites to turn us over at anfield ,all the pundits were in agreement,only a Utd win today lads.They just cant help themselves when they get all giddy over a couple wins here and there makes them world beaters .you would think by now the likes of Neville and misery guts Keane would be honest with themselves and realise that this has been going on for 12 seasons since bacon face retired and that reality is they are shit and theres no end in sight and long may in continue.Oh ,and seeing their miserable ,slapped arse faces after the 7-0 in the studio while souey sat there with the smuggest face and goaded the pair of village idiots was priceless.