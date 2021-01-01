« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 336 337 338 339 340 [341]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 806234 times)

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13600 on: Today at 01:10:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:01:18 pm
I assumed he meant the Man City cheerleading squad.

That's the British football media
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13601 on: Today at 01:21:44 pm »
They'll go for Tuchel again.

They love to hire yesterday's man.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,793
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13602 on: Today at 01:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:21:44 pm
They'll go for Tuchel again.

They love to hire yesterday's man.

He's more The Day Before Yesterday
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,354
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13603 on: Today at 01:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:21:44 pm
They'll go for Tuchel again.

They love to hire yesterday's man.

Because they're yesterday's club...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,545
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13604 on: Today at 01:35:41 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:16:10 am
Votings in, and Ruud is the "frontrunner" - along with Tuchel ;D
Wouldn't hurt to bet on that horse!





Hope they stay away from Frank...

Not a great selection to be honest i wouldn't care if they hired any of those. Actually can't believe they aren't after Emery definitely rate him as a manager.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,590
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13605 on: Today at 01:51:46 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 01:35:41 pm
Not a great selection to be honest i wouldn't care if they hired any of those. Actually can't believe they aren't after Emery definitely rate him as a manager.



I'd give it 6 months tops before him and The Great Tax-Dodging Polluter were at war.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,014
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13606 on: Today at 01:57:19 pm »
Is Davey Moyes still available?
Logged
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,126
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13607 on: Today at 02:03:40 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 01:35:41 pm
Not a great selection to be honest i wouldn't care if they hired any of those. Actually can't believe they aren't after Emery definitely rate him as a manager.
Would he want to go to that crazy batshit hellhole?
Logged

Online friendofrocky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13608 on: Today at 02:09:40 pm »
What about a Rooney/ Van Nistelroy management Team?

Shrek & Donkey!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 336 337 338 339 340 [341]   Go Up
« previous next »
 