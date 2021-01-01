Blaming the players is easy.



Pogba was a very good player with a good attitude everywhere apart from at United. In the French team, he was a leader that they still haven't replaced. World cup winner and scored in the final which rubbishes the "United are too big for him" line.



Look at Di Maria, if he had sat out his contract, he'd have been seen as crap and lazy as well. He had a great career, everywhere apart from there. Won the World Cup and scored in the final which is the highest level of pressure a player can feel. Again, the "United pressure" line is bollocks.



Sancho left midseason and help Dortmund achieve something United haven't done in almost 15 years i.e reach a CL but the narrative is that he "has a bad attitude" and all that. Now, he's looking better at Chelsea and he's not far off his goal contributions in the last two seasons he spent in Manchester.



They are the problem. That's it. Don't know whether it's due to them overpaying players or the toxic culture or even the weather (but other players did well there before) but it's them mainly and not the players.