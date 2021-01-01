« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 335 336 337 338 339 [340]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 805296 times)

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,434
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13560 on: Today at 09:58:33 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:50:20 am
Half the outfield players are elite

The football departments demand of Ten Hag is for continued improvement this term rather than a top-four finish. Yet to reach the promised land of a 21st title in 2028, the 150th anniversary of Uniteds formation, which is Berradas stated ambition, the squad should already have an elite nucleus with which to build towards such an outcome. They may just do because five players have an argument for a place, at least, in the title-winning Manchester City squad of the past four years: Lisandro Martínez at centre-back, Mainoo in central midfield, Garnacho and Rashford on the wings, and Fernandes in attacking midfield. The question remains, though: is Ten Hag the manager to realise this talent and construct the rest of an elite team?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/30/after-dismal-home-displays-how-secure-is-erik-ten-hag-at-manchester-united

Guardiola wouldn't sign a single one of those 5. Delusional
Even without mentioning quality of the players. The plan makes no sense when Fernandes will be 34 by then.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,096
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13561 on: Today at 09:59:51 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:07:35 am
Mad that they want to replace a 78 k stadium!

Surely, they could just renovate and save a fortune - not to mention it'd be much quicker.

Yep, spend a couple of hundred million tarting the place up. The area cannot handle a 78k seat stadium as it is, a 100k would be fucking nuts. We were in the Anny for the West Ham game, left after the final whisltle, 1 mile walk to the car, home via Norris Green and West Derby/Canny/ M57/M2 and the M60 was still mad busy with footy traffic at gone 11pm - weekends is worse
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,080
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13562 on: Today at 10:01:30 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 04:02:36 pm
Jeez.. he'll make a good sandy claus..

Are they planning a Father Ted revival and he is auditioning for the Father Jack role?  :o
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,545
  • The first five yards........
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13563 on: Today at 10:09:13 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:50:20 am
Half the outfield players are elite

The football departments demand of Ten Hag is for continued improvement this term rather than a top-four finish. Yet to reach the promised land of a 21st title in 2028, the 150th anniversary of Uniteds formation, which is Berradas stated ambition, the squad should already have an elite nucleus with which to build towards such an outcome. They may just do because five players have an argument for a place, at least, in the title-winning Manchester City squad of the past four years: Lisandro Martínez at centre-back, Mainoo in central midfield, Garnacho and Rashford on the wings, and Fernandes in attacking midfield. The question remains, though: is Ten Hag the manager to realise this talent and construct the rest of an elite team?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/30/after-dismal-home-displays-how-secure-is-erik-ten-hag-at-manchester-united

Guardiola wouldn't sign a single one of those 5. Delusional



I saw this. It's symptomatic of what is permanently wrong at Old Trafford. The notion that any one of those players would make the Man City teams of the last 4 years is insane. But United fans would prefer a comfort rag to facing the facts. Not one of their players is elite. And most fall short by some distance.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,003
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13564 on: Today at 10:15:26 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:50:20 am
Half the outfield players are elite

The football departments demand of Ten Hag is for continued improvement this term rather than a top-four finish. Yet to reach the promised land of a 21st title in 2028, the 150th anniversary of Uniteds formation, which is Berradas stated ambition, the squad should already have an elite nucleus with which to build towards such an outcome. They may just do because five players have an argument for a place, at least, in the title-winning Manchester City squad of the past four years: Lisandro Martínez at centre-back, Mainoo in central midfield, Garnacho and Rashford on the wings, and Fernandes in attacking midfield. The question remains, though: is Ten Hag the manager to realise this talent and construct the rest of an elite team?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/30/after-dismal-home-displays-how-secure-is-erik-ten-hag-at-manchester-united

Guardiola wouldn't sign a single one of those 5. Delusional



That's pure bollocks. Even the Guardian know it, that's why they aren't allowing comments. 100% for the clicks.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,372
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13565 on: Today at 10:16:10 am »
Votings in, and Ruud is the "frontrunner" - along with Tuchel ;D
Wouldn't hurt to bet on that horse!





Hope they stay away from Frank...
« Last Edit: Today at 10:18:01 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,595
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13566 on: Today at 10:21:04 am »
The over rating of Mainoo is just weird at this point.
He's obviously an exceptional 19 year old .. to a point.. in that most 19 year olds cant play in CM for a premier league side. He's also a really nice player to watch on the ball - very good technically, aesthetically pleasing. He'll probably go on to have a good career as long as playing every minute for this shit show of a team

BUT .. he's really not very good as a midfielder in this league right now. He's not positionally great off the ball, often gets run off, isn't elite athletically and he really struggles to progress the ball. His passing is borderline bad
Literally every midfield he plays in gets dominated - not his fault of course but he's also never part of the solution
Obv some of this is down to the team but christ alive - he get s dropped into 'build a team round him' conversations and would get into City's squad .. Paul Scholes called him United's Iniesta ??!! ... the reality is he's just not particularly good yet
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,595
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13567 on: Today at 10:25:36 am »
While I'm on one ... I don't think people realise just quite how bad its got with Rashford
Fuck knows what's gone on here as he was good two years ago but the last 12 months he's been a championship level player

This is incredible:
https://fbref.com/en/players/a1d5bd30/Marcus-Rashford
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13568 on: Today at 10:26:40 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:50:20 am
Half the outfield players are elite

The football departments demand of Ten Hag is for continued improvement this term rather than a top-four finish. Yet to reach the promised land of a 21st title in 2028, the 150th anniversary of Uniteds formation, which is Berradas stated ambition, the squad should already have an elite nucleus with which to build towards such an outcome. They may just do because five players have an argument for a place, at least, in the title-winning Manchester City squad of the past four years: Lisandro Martínez at centre-back, Mainoo in central midfield, Garnacho and Rashford on the wings, and Fernandes in attacking midfield. The question remains, though: is Ten Hag the manager to realise this talent and construct the rest of an elite team?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/30/after-dismal-home-displays-how-secure-is-erik-ten-hag-at-manchester-united

Guardiola wouldn't sign a single one of those 5. Delusional

Bonkers. Would be intrigued to know who in the City side they think Mainoo is replacing.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,372
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13569 on: Today at 10:28:37 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:26:40 am
Bonkers. Would be intrigued to know who in the City side they think Mainoo is replacing.
Precisely.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,756
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13570 on: Today at 10:29:35 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:26:40 am
Bonkers. Would be intrigued to know who in the City side they think Mainoo is replacing.

Kalvin Phillips.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13571 on: Today at 10:29:45 am »
Ederson, Walker, Stones, 5ft2 CB who can't head or run, Ake (Shaw if fit), Fernandes, Rodri, Mainoo, Garnacho, Haaland, Rashford. Seems fair enough.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,773
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13572 on: Today at 10:35:42 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:44:45 am
It's only mad if they have to pay for it themselves.  If they can replace a decrepit stadium with a new, bigger one and get the taxpayer to pick up the tab then it's a smart move.  "Wembley of the north" and getting that bell-end Lord Coe involved are all about setting the scene.

Sir Jim and the Glazers didn't get to be billionaires by spending their own money.

True.  I guess it worked for their neighbours and West Ham.  They could try and squeeze out a new free stadium.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13573 on: Today at 10:40:48 am »
Blaming the players is easy.

Pogba was a very good player with a good attitude everywhere apart from at United. In the French team, he was a leader that they still haven't replaced. World cup winner and scored in the final which rubbishes the "United are too big for him" line.

Look at Di Maria, if he had sat out his contract, he'd have been seen as crap and lazy as well. He had a great career, everywhere apart from there. Won the World Cup and scored in the final which is the highest level of pressure a player can feel. Again, the "United pressure" line is bollocks.

Sancho left midseason and help Dortmund achieve something United haven't done in almost 15 years i.e reach a CL but the narrative is that he "has a bad attitude" and all that. Now, he's looking better at Chelsea and he's not far off his goal contributions in the last two seasons he spent in Manchester.

They are the problem. That's it. Don't know whether it's due to them overpaying players or the toxic culture or even the weather (but other players did well there before) but it's them mainly and not the players.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:43:02 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,779
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13574 on: Today at 10:43:40 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:58:14 am
He's the guy that Salah put down on his arse in that 7-0

Balance? None.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,829
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13575 on: Today at 10:46:43 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 09:10:58 am
I believe that there a still a few jumps to clear before Van Nistelrooy becomes manager.

I believe Lord Catweasel had bridled at the idea

He would of course do it himself if he could spent time here, but his tax dodging means he has to slum it in Monaco
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,938
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13576 on: Today at 10:54:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:57:27 am
Went out in the city centre on Saturday, got the bus in and drove past O/T. Said to the missus - why do you need to replace that? Its already 78k, its going to cost £1.5 billion at least to do and youse are shit. Its just like Everton, shiny new things without fixing the main thing
I said recently. It's a vanity thing linked to their self-esteem. Just like with Everton.

The football equivalent of Katie Price. The mindset being, "I feel shit about myself now, but as soon as I get that bigger boob job, bigger lips and smaller nose, I'll feel great and be happy."

Problem is, with that mindset you never stop chasing it, so you end up looking like Pete Burns, and you're still not happy.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13577 on: Today at 11:01:28 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 08:12:57 pm

Redknapp on Garnacho: "Hes going to be a star. He could be in a boyband, whatever he wants. Look at him, hes got the world at his feet. There will be a clamour in his country"


Says the guy who played in the Liverpool side that was literally branded "The Spice Boys" ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,462
  • Meh sd f
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13578 on: Today at 11:02:21 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:15:26 am
That's pure bollocks. Even the Guardian know it, that's why they aren't allowing comments. 100% for the clicks.
ManU's delusions seem to be driven a lot by the press, who keeps harping about all the great players they have and how they're just missing a better manager. If somebody in their organisation can see that the emperor is naked, he would have a very hard time convincing the others.

I mean they did hire a real outsider with a spine in Rangnick, but that didnt last long. They prefer harmony and illusions over actual success.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 335 336 337 338 339 [340]   Go Up
« previous next »
 