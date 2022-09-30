« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 803119 times)

Offline JRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13480 on: Today at 06:53:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:51:01 pm
Well, it quite big these days surely?
;)
Ok, It is big, but it is still not clever
Online TepidT2O

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13481 on: Today at 06:54:05 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:53:42 pm
;)
Ok, It is big, but it is still not clever
Was it ever ;)
Offline jacobs chains

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13482 on: Today at 07:02:20 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:21:19 pm
Unedited.


Not that he looks much better.

If there's one thing that doesn't need coaching in Plymouth it's that.
Offline Raaphael

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13483 on: Today at 07:21:19 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 06:35:42 pm
Gary Neville is in the unfortunate position of thinking exactly this way but having to explain himself for the world to see after every game when it all goes to shit. Its obvious his brain just cant compute how hopeless they are, the arrogance and delusion dont seem to allow it.

I actually enjoy listening to Neville on for instance Stick to football. That he actually tipped United 3rd in the league and Liverpool 6th is an insane take though. Now, the season is long and many things can happen, but there was absolutely nothing from last season when it comes to stats and overall play that would suggest that.   
Offline Garlic Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13484 on: Today at 07:46:08 pm »
Carragher just absolutely tore De Ligt to bits on MNF. Hes a fucking pudding him, hes a downgrade on Maguire. Amazing they let E7H bring him in. They continue to get burned alive in the market.

https://xcancel.com/skysportspl/status/1840824682909405207?s=46

Video for those looking for a laugh.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:55:14 pm by Garlic Red »
Offline Statto Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13485 on: Today at 07:48:19 pm »
Looking at the stats on sky, since Seven Hag took over, United have scored 120 premier league goals, us 173 premier league goals, United have spent £616.8 million on transfers, us £343.4 million, which team is in a better position, us.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/15115/13225149/manchester-united-the-alarming-stats-for-erik-ten-hag-after-3-0-defeat-to-tottenham
Offline elsewhere

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13486 on: Today at 08:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 01:20:42 pm
Very much so - he looks much worse in reality
;D
Offline gazzalfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13487 on: Today at 08:07:23 pm »
It would cost more to sack him than we paid for Chiesa.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13488 on: Today at 08:12:57 pm »
It's really hard to understand when they have all the about-to-be-best-players-in-the world:

Neville on Fernandes: "You look at him in the Premier League and you put him in great company, you look at those great players in that list, hes the only midfield player."


Redknapp on Garnacho: "Hes going to be a star. He could be in a boyband, whatever he wants. Look at him, hes got the world at his feet. There will be a clamour in his country"

Neville on Mainoo: "Mainoo has the world at his feet for the next ten years... temperament and composure off the scale..."

Neville on de Ligt: "I would like to think De Ligt is going to be the best signing. I think these two [De Ligt and Neto] are going to have the most transformative impact on their teams."

Does Neville, in particular, never tire of being utterly wrong? It's incredible stuff from him. He never, ever sees past his love of the club to the reality of the situation other than in the immediate aftermath of another crushing defeat, and even then, he's back saying United will finish above Liverpool two weeks later...
Offline gazzalfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13489 on: Today at 08:14:46 pm »
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13490 on: Today at 08:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:48:19 pm
Looking at the stats on sky, since Seven Hag took over, United have scored 120 premier league goals, us 173 premier league goals, United have spent £616.8 million on transfers, us £343.4 million, which team is in a better position, us.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/15115/13225149/manchester-united-the-alarming-stats-for-erik-ten-hag-after-3-0-defeat-to-tottenham

They'd never sign the likes of Grav, Lucho, Mac, Dom, Ibou, Jota etc as they're not big names - we don't give a fuck, we look for and buy talented players who WANt to play for us and work hard.
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13491 on: Today at 08:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:12:57 pm
It's really hard to understand when they have all the about-to-be-best-players-in-the world:

Neville on Fernandes: "You look at him in the Premier League and you put him in great company, you look at those great players in that list, hes the only midfield player."


Redknapp on Garnacho: "Hes going to be a star. He could be in a boyband, whatever he wants. Look at him, hes got the world at his feet. There will be a clamour in his country"

Neville on Mainoo: "Mainoo has the world at his feet for the next ten years... temperament and composure off the scale..."

Neville on de Ligt: "I would like to think De Ligt is going to be the best signing. I think these two [De Ligt and Neto] are going to have the most transformative impact on their teams."

Does Neville, in particular, never tire of being utterly wrong? It's incredible stuff from him. He never, ever sees past his love of the club to the reality of the situation other than in the immediate aftermath of another crushing defeat, and even then, he's back saying United will finish above Liverpool two weeks later...



Offline DangerScouse

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13492 on: Today at 08:32:48 pm »
Offline stockdam

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13493 on: Today at 08:39:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:15:02 pm
They'd never sign the likes of Grav, Lucho, Mac, Dom, Ibou, Jota etc as they're not big names - we don't give a fuck, we look for and buy talented players who WANt to play for us and work hard.

You left out a couple of key things.

1. We bring in players who the manager needs and not players that the fans think are trendy. We run a business and the management team decide on players who fit into our system.
2. We coach the players when they come in to play the style that we need. We dont throw a mismatch of players out onto the field and hope they work.

We carefully plan. United throw money at the problem.
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13494 on: Today at 08:43:14 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 04:12:24 pm
Casemiro 350k a week
Fernandes 300k
Rashford 300k
Mount 250k
Antony 200k
De ligt 195k
Maguire 190k
Shaw 150k
Mazauri 135k
Onana 120k
Martinez 120k
Ugarte 120k
Yoro 115k

That's weekly wage not transfer value BTW.




There is no way they will be able to shift any of this lot before their contracts expire. Seeing these wages will make the next overhyped journeyman they sign demand similarly stupid wages, thus keeping the cycle going.
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13495 on: Today at 08:43:32 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:39:15 pm
You left out a couple of key things.

1. We bring in players who the manager needs and not players that the fans think are trendy. We run a business and the management team decide on players who fit into our system.
2. We coach the players when they come in to play the style that we need. We dont throw a mismatch of players out onto the field and hope they work.

We carefully plan. United throw money at the problem.

Two very valid points
Offline FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13496 on: Today at 08:53:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:43:32 pm
Two very valid points

Don't tell the mancs, they'd do anything for two more points ;D

Looks like they're gonna finish the weekend in 13th

Offline JRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13497 on: Today at 09:26:34 pm »
Things could get much worse for these. Theyve got a tricky run of league games coming up. By that I mean theyre all against PL teams, so all tricky for this United team.
Offline GreatEx

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13498 on: Today at 09:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:45:23 am
. They're the most overblown, egotistical, pompous, self-aggrandizing, narcissistic club on the planet, and they have been throughout my entire living memory.

I rewatched A Fish Called Wanda on the weekend so I couldn't help reading this in the voice of Kevin Kline's Otto.
Offline Snail

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13499 on: Today at 09:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:22:09 pm
:lmao How are thinking that pic is real?! Although give it 12 months.

Im shaking with laughter over people thinking it was real ;D
Online the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13500 on: Today at 10:17:16 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:35:16 pm
Just because they revere everything Manchester United they think that everyone else does too. There are managers out there that I doubt give much of a toss about the last time Manchester United won one of the big ones.

If managers wanted the risk/reward/hall of fame bollocks hes talking about there theyre as, if not more, likely to want to win a European Cup at Barcelona (its been about 10 years), AC Milan (18 years) or Juventus (hardly won it and not won one this century). And thats just off the top of my head.

Those managers dont really exist. The top ones want to go somewhere that looks stable and/or will let them run it their way.  They dont go to basket cases whose fans talk about probably winning the treble after seeing some some washed up has-been thats been signed on massive wages have one half of good football on the opening day of the season.
Have a gander at the teams outside the top 4 at the end of the season...
Better yet- Southgate is available! ;D
Online PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13501 on: Today at 10:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 06:17:13 pm
Quote:

The squad is not as bad as the league table would suggest. The right manager and 2-3 really good signings, and we could be an +80 point team within a couple of years.
Do they mean 80 points in a season or across a couple of years?
Online PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13502 on: Today at 10:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:35:16 pm
Just because they revere everything Manchester United they think that everyone else does too. There are managers out there that I doubt give much of a toss about the last time Manchester United won one of the big ones.

If managers wanted the risk/reward/hall of fame bollocks hes talking about there theyre as, if not more, likely to want to win a European Cup at Barcelona (its been about 10 years), AC Milan (18 years) or Juventus (hardly won it and not won one this century). And thats just off the top of my head.

Those managers dont really exist. The top ones want to go somewhere that looks stable and/or will let them run it their way.  They dont go to basket cases whose fans talk about probably winning the treble after seeing some some washed up has-been thats been signed on massive wages have one half of good football on the opening day of the season.
Connor Cody was saying man u have the draw to pick any manager they want. That players always look at and talk about man Uniteds results. We might hate it, but the media make them a big and relevant club. Mark Chapman did point out they probably couldn't get pep or klopp mind.
Online the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13503 on: Today at 10:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:50:49 pm
I actually think you are right.  It would've saved them a few quid, anyway.

Signing Ronaldo is what fucked Ole. 

They really are a joke of a club.  They need to take the hit, have a 5 year rebuild, get all the dossers of their books and start again.

ETH has made them worse whil;st spending an absolute wedge!
Yeah, they were doing "so well".. had a coherent, albeit out of date football style(backroom replacements could've sorted that out and I suspect Ole would've done that later on, as he was building), performed more consistently that season before Ronaldo... the team was "his". Fernandes emerged as the leader and he was consistent...
They fisnished 2nd- a long way from City, but 2nd.

Then murmurings of Ronaldo coming back, followed by "rumours" that the higher-ups were game and they wanted him. Whenever Ole was asked, he would say that if he ends up at United, he's "welcome" and he'd be a good signing, etc..

I got the sense, he wasn't into it, but it wasn't his call to make.

Fast-forward a few months, and Ronaldo swaggers around the pitch, throwing his weight around, demanding he gets the passes, and Fernandes(cause this is the great Ronaldo, and his national captain) starts to "shrink". He gets unsure of himself. Ronaldo throws a hissy fit when his subbed, he throws fits at the players on the pitch, he smirks when Ole subs him or tells him to do something.
Some players start pulling rank from Ole and move over to Ronaldo's camp.

Squad harmony down the tubes. A manager undermiined. Fernandes hiding underneath a rock- too shy/scared to come out.. Results dwindling..
The beginning of the end.

Ronaldo was Ole's downfall.

Best thing they can do now, is to get Ole back... but it will be Southgate or Potter.
Online PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13504 on: Today at 10:33:02 pm »
Why is rvn linked? Is it just a rawk thing , or is he doing a half decent job somewhere?

Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13505 on: Today at 10:33:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:33:02 pm
Why is rvn linked? Is it just a rawk thing , or is he doing a half decent job somewhere?
he's on their coaching staff  :)
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13506 on: Today at 10:34:54 pm »
Potter auditioning for the Manc job... on Sky now.
Online PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13507 on: Today at 10:45:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:33:47 pm
he's on their coaching staff  :)

Cheers SL !
Online jepovic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13508 on: Today at 10:47:04 pm »
Neville is clueless, but I think he represents a lot of the thinking inside ManU.

Its perfectly possible that Ten Hag is the most competent leader they have on the football side, and the rest are just ex players hanging around. He clearly doesnt trust their scouts, since he buys his own ex players.
Online andy07

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13509 on: Today at 10:49:08 pm »
Just dipped my toe in Red Cafe.  That lot are still talking CL qualification this season!  They will be lucky to finish top half.
