Casemiro 350k a week
Fernandes 300k
Rashford 300k
Mount 250k
Antony 200k
De ligt 195k
Maguire 190k
Shaw 150k
Mazauri 135k
Onana 120k
Martinez 120k
Ugarte 120k
Yoro 115k
That's weekly wage not transfer value BTW.
How many of them would you say are actually at value and worth the money? Maybe all of them down from and including Luke Shaw? Defo not Yoro, yet.
I honesty think this is the crux of their issue. Wouldn't matter if Guardiola or Klopp turned up after Ten Hag, They have too many players getting lazy and fat on their dime. Marcus Rashford was never and will never be a £300k a week footballer, they are desperate for Fernandes to be that player but he's not. Casemiro (lol), Mount and Anthony are serious fucking aberrations and de Ligt and Maguire on combined £400k a week is actually insane.
Rashford was their great hope so they overpaid and the rest the only way to get them to join united was to blow everyone else out the water. If they got every decision right each summer from now it'd still take them about 4/5 seasons to get that squad where it should be, and no doubt £1bn quid. Not happening whilst they're building "Wembley of the North". They need half of them lads off the wage bill and out of the team but unlikely they'd even make their money back if they put any of them up for sale. Laughable.