Casemiro 350k a week

Fernandes 300k

Rashford 300k

Mount 250k

Antony 200k

De ligt 195k

Maguire 190k

Shaw 150k

Mazauri 135k

Onana 120k

Martinez 120k

Ugarte 120k

Yoro 115k



That's weekly wage not transfer value BTW.







How many of them would you say are actually at value and worth the money? Maybe all of them down from and including Luke Shaw? Defo not Yoro, yet.I honesty think this is the crux of their issue. Wouldn't matter if Guardiola or Klopp turned up after Ten Hag, They have too many players getting lazy and fat on their dime. Marcus Rashford was never and will never be a £300k a week footballer, they are desperate for Fernandes to be that player but he's not. Casemiro (lol), Mount and Anthony are serious fucking aberrations and de Ligt and Maguire on combined £400k a week is actually insane.Rashford was their great hope so they overpaid and the rest the only way to get them to join united was to blow everyone else out the water. If they got every decision right each summer from now it'd still take them about 4/5 seasons to get that squad where it should be, and no doubt £1bn quid. Not happening whilst they're building "Wembley of the North". They need half of them lads off the wage bill and out of the team but unlikely they'd even make their money back if they put any of them up for sale. Laughable.