« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 332 333 334 335 336 [337]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 801077 times)

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,306
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13440 on: Today at 04:08:17 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:09:50 pm
Why not giving Rooney a chance?


Not being funny but this should be deleted, really. Can't stand Photoshopped stuff, especially when it's pretty cruel and people are actually believing it!
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,878
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13441 on: Today at 04:12:24 pm »
Casemiro 350k a week
Fernandes 300k
Rashford 300k
Mount 250k
Antony 200k
De ligt 195k
Maguire 190k
Shaw 150k
Mazauri 135k
Onana 120k
Martinez 120k
Ugarte 120k
Yoro 115k

That's weekly wage not transfer value BTW.

Logged
No time for caution.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13442 on: Today at 04:18:23 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 04:12:24 pm
Casemiro 350k a week
Fernandes 300k
Rashford 300k
Mount 250k
Antony 200k
De ligt 195k
Maguire 190k
Shaw 150k
Mazauri 135k
Onana 120k
Martinez 120k
Ugarte 120k
Yoro 115k

That's weekly wage not transfer value BTW.

Fairly obvious that is not transfer value.
Nobody is going to pay £200K for Antony
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,081
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13443 on: Today at 04:23:20 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 04:12:24 pm
Casemiro 350k a week
Fernandes 300k
Rashford 300k
Mount 250k
Antony 200k
De ligt 195k
Maguire 190k
Shaw 150k
Mazauri 135k
Onana 120k
Martinez 120k
Ugarte 120k
Yoro 115k

That's weekly wage not transfer value BTW.



You look at that list and there is not one you'd want playing for us.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,365
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13444 on: Today at 04:24:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:23:20 pm
You look at that list and there is not one you'd want playing for us.
Not a one.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,753
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13445 on: Today at 04:28:07 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 04:12:24 pm
Casemiro 350k a week
Fernandes 300k
Rashford 300k
Mount 250k
Antony 200k
De ligt 195k
Maguire 190k
Shaw 150k
Mazauri 135k
Onana 120k
Martinez 120k
Ugarte 120k
Yoro 115k

That's weekly wage not transfer value BTW.



How many of them would you say are actually at value and worth the money? Maybe all of them down from and including Luke Shaw? Defo not Yoro, yet.

I honesty think this is the crux of their issue. Wouldn't matter if Guardiola or Klopp turned up after Ten Hag, They have too many players getting lazy and fat on their dime. Marcus Rashford was never and will never be a £300k a week footballer, they are desperate for Fernandes to be that player but he's not. Casemiro (lol), Mount and Anthony are serious fucking aberrations and de Ligt and Maguire on combined £400k a week is actually insane.

Rashford was their great hope so they overpaid and the rest the only way to get them to join united was to blow everyone else out the water. If they got every decision right each summer from now it'd still take them about 4/5 seasons to get that squad where it should be, and no doubt £1bn quid. Not happening whilst they're building "Wembley of the North". They need half of them lads off the wage bill and out of the team but unlikely they'd even make their money back if they put any of them up for sale. Laughable.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,916
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13446 on: Today at 04:35:15 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 04:07:20 pm
Ahh, this is the first time I've ever considered that at some point in the next five years Ronaldo will probably end up being offered the job won't he ;D

Highly doubt Ronaldo has the bollocks for management. Maybe internationally as some figurehead. I would imagine he will stay in the game in some ambassadorial role in Saudi until the 2030 World Cup.
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13447 on: Today at 04:40:04 pm »
They just need to stick together, stick to the plan and bounce back.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!
Pages: 1 ... 332 333 334 335 336 [337]   Go Up
« previous next »
 