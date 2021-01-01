« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 331 332 333 334 335 [336]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 800382 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,829
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13400 on: Today at 01:22:09 pm »
:lmao How are thinking that pic is real?! Although give it 12 months.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,281
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13401 on: Today at 01:22:49 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:09:50 pm
Why not giving Rooney a chance?


Brendan Gleason has truly aged since the last time I saw him.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,111
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13402 on: Today at 01:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:22:09 pm
:lmao How are thinking that pic is real?! Although give it 12 months.
He's still looking in bad shape for someone who's not that old.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,829
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13403 on: Today at 01:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:23:22 pm
He's still looking in bad shape for someone who's not that old.

Dont disagree with that! Hes like an overinflated sausage thats about to burst in the frying pan.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,463
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13404 on: Today at 01:27:27 pm »
Took them 6 games in to go from"winning the transfer window" to realising they've bought a bunch of crap again.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,281
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13405 on: Today at 01:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:27:27 pm
Took them 6 games in to go from"winning the transfer window" to realising they've bought a bunch of crap again.

 How long before that pay Napoli to take back Scott McTomminay?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,111
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13406 on: Today at 01:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:27:27 pm
Took them 6 games in to go from"winning the transfer window" to realising they've bought a bunch of crap again.
How many of their current squad players would get into any squad such as Us, Cheats, Arse, Villa, Spurs, Chelsea, or Saudicastle?
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,075
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13407 on: Today at 01:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:32:17 pm
How many of their current squad players would get into any squad such as Us, Cheats, Arse, Villa, Spurs, Chelsea, or Saudicastle?

Or Bournemouth?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13408 on: Today at 01:40:14 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 01:31:07 pm
How long before that pay Napoli to take back Scott McTomminay?

He would actually be a decent striker. He's a shit midfielder though.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13409 on: Today at 01:44:57 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:40:14 pm
He would actually be a decent striker. He's a shit midfielder though.

He actually wasn't bad. Good energy and a bit of bite to him which they lack. Was able to chip in with the odd goal or two as well. Bizarre that they sold him.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,025
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13410 on: Today at 01:47:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:23:59 pm
You would think so. Porto and Villa away is tough.

Porto lost their first Europa match too so they will want a result.

Villa have a dreadful record at home to them (and play Bayern midweek) so good chance United fluke a result to keep him in a job.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,431
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13411 on: Today at 01:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:22:09 pm
:lmao How are thinking that pic is real?! Although give it 12 months.
I might be wrong, but I think it's more that he's the head coach of Plymouth.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,931
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13412 on: Today at 01:52:27 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:09:50 pm
Why not giving Rooney a chance?

I see he's lost some weight.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline StigenKeegan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13413 on: Today at 01:56:43 pm »
Ten Hag walks into a bank to cash a cheque. As he approaches the cashier he says, "Good morning, Ms could you please cash this cheque for me?"

Cashier:"It would be my pleasure. Could you please show me your ID?"

Ten Hag:"Truthfully, I did not bring my ID with me as I didn't think there was any need to. I am Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United.

Cashier: "Yes, I know who you are, but with all the regulations and monitoring of the banks because of impostors and forgers and requirements of the legislation, etc., I must insist on seeing ID."

Ten Hag: Just ask anyone here at the bank who I am and they will tell you. Everybody knows who I am."

Cashier: "I am sorry, Mr Hag but these are the bank rules and I must follow them."

Ten Hag:"Come on please, I am urging you, please cash this cheque."

Cashier: "Look sir, here is an example of what we can do. One day, Tiger Woods came into the bank without ID. To prove he was Tiger Woods he pulled out his putter and made a beautiful shot across the bank into a cup. With that shot we knew him to be Tiger Woods and cashed his cheque."

"Another time, Andre Agassi came in without ID. He pulled out his tennis racket and made a fabulous shot where the tennis ball landed in my cup. With that shot we cashed his cheque. So, sir, what can you do to prove that it is you and only you?"

Erik stands there thinking and thinking and finally says, "Honestly, my mind is a total blank...there is nothing that comes to my mind. I can't think of a single thing. I have absolutely no idea what to do. I don't have a clue."

Cashier: "Will that be large or small notes , Mr Ten Hag?

🤣🤣🤣
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,429
  • Klopptimistic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13414 on: Today at 01:58:36 pm »
Rooneys pic should have "During the war" written on it.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,111
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13415 on: Today at 02:03:23 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 01:58:36 pm
Rooneys pic should have "During the war" written on it.
The pie-eating war?
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13416 on: Today at 02:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 12:13:55 pm
Isn't the general consensus they will change him at the international break? No way is he winning those next two matches.

Both Ten Hag and Solksjaer before him have/had an uncanny ability to win matches when they are seemingly on the brink. Genuinely wouldn't surprise me if they go and beat Villa next weekend, and that'll buy him another month in the job.

I remember when we put 5 past them at Old Trafford, they went away to Spurs the following week and put on a masterclass, winning 3-0, when everyone expected them to be beaten again.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:09:32 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13417 on: Today at 02:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 01:14:23 pm
They are sticking with him apparently

Suppose the logic being that every time they say things can't get worse, they do

Outside chance of a relegation battle if they stick with him...... ;D Then again same would apply if Southgate is brought in
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,566
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13418 on: Today at 02:15:45 pm »
Where do they go from here?

Theres not really a manager around that would go there and sort it out.

Happy days.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,315
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13419 on: Today at 02:17:48 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:06:31 pm
Both Ten Hag and Solksjaer before him have/had an uncanny ability to win matches when they are seemingly on the brink. Genuinely wouldn't surprise me if they go and beat Villa next weekend, and that'll buy him another month in the job.

I remember when we put 5 past them at Old Trafford, they went away to Spurs the following week and put on a masterclass, winning 3-0, when everyone expected them to be beaten again.

Throughout their post-Ferguson years they've always had one or two rapid forwards who can hit the target, which is all it really takes to win semi-regularly.

Rashford has been that forward a lot in the past but he's looking unrecoverable at the moment. Not sure if he's disillusioned, has too much of an ego or if playing him through injury has just taken its toll, but he's not the forward he was and no one really looks like stepping up to replace his output.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,856
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13420 on: Today at 02:19:29 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:09:50 pm
Why not giving Rooney a chance?


Poseidons let himself go.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,792
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13421 on: Today at 02:27:10 pm »


Not sure what the fuss is, they're joint top.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13422 on: Today at 02:29:42 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:09:50 pm
Why not giving Rooney a chance?


 ;D Feel like that needs to be further photoshopped adding a pipe and an eyepatch and with a bubble saying 'thar she blows!'.
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,912
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13423 on: Today at 02:32:11 pm »
Just had a quick blimp at Redcafe and saw this gem


Also, I'm sure there are promising candidates like that out there, and the people at the club that will be tasked with finding a manager will definitely know way more about them than 99.99% of us on here do. Liverpool found Slot, Inter found Inzaghi, Arsenal found Arteta, etc. It's impossible that Manchester United, the third biggest club in the world, the biggest one in England, one of the most resourceful clubs in the world, and arguably the one whose managerial position is one of the most prestigious ones in world football, and comes with the highest risk-highest reward ratio, cannot find someone like that. The money is good, too. Any manager would love to have it on their CV that they were the first truly successful manager at this club after Mr. Ferguson. It would improve every single manager's CV that's currently alive. It's an immediate entry into the Hall of Fame IMO.

Talk about deluded  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,646
  • Sound
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13424 on: Today at 02:33:23 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 02:32:11 pm
Just had a quick blimp at Redcafe and saw this gem


Also, I'm sure there are promising candidates like that out there, and the people at the club that will be tasked with finding a manager will definitely know way more about them than 99.99% of us on here do. Liverpool found Slot, Inter found Inzaghi, Arsenal found Arteta, etc. It's impossible that Manchester United, the third biggest club in the world, the biggest one in England, one of the most resourceful clubs in the world, and arguably the one whose managerial position is one of the most prestigious ones in world football, and comes with the highest risk-highest reward ratio, cannot find someone like that. The money is good, too. Any manager would love to have it on their CV that they were the first truly successful manager at this club after Mr. Ferguson. It would improve every single manager's CV that's currently alive. It's an immediate entry into the Hall of Fame IMO.

Talk about deluded  :lmao :lmao :lmao

"Mr Ferguson" hahaha the fucking blert
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,078
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13425 on: Today at 02:37:43 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:21:47 am
Since that twat left, who's the worst manager they've had..........?

Think it could be our mate Erik....

That midfield is something to behold.

I said ages ago they shoudl have kept Ole, he's better than this shithouse bottler. At least he gave us the pleasure of beating Spuds and not Ajax in Madrid ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,111
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13426 on: Today at 02:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 02:33:23 pm
"Mr Ferguson" hahaha the fucking blert
The original post on there refers to him being the nighted one Ferguson. https://www.redcafe.net/threads/eth-out-thread.484910/page-6
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13427 on: Today at 02:44:16 pm »
Mount is such a bad signing. £60m with 1 year left on his contract, £250k a week, number 7 shirt and plays the same position as their best player.
Logged

Online LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13428 on: Today at 02:44:20 pm »
But I thought spending 50 mil (or however much) on Ugarte was going to solve all their problems?!
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,463
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13429 on: Today at 02:44:32 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:15:45 pm
Where do they go from here?

Theres not really a manager around that would go there and sort it out.

Happy days.

The new manager will probably spend multiple summers getting rid of Ten Hag's hand picked signings that the new manager probably won't fancy.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,281
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13430 on: Today at 02:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:23:22 pm
He's still looking in bad shape for someone who's not that old.

He is coming to 39 but Ronaldo and Messi are still playing. Most if not all PL managers look fitter than him too. Even our stewards look fitter than him.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13431 on: Today at 03:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 12:31:38 pm
I see a few United boys on Redcade are comparing their back 4 to ours and apparently De ligt is better than Konate🤡

Have they forgotten the lessons they were given earlier this season.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,078
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13432 on: Today at 03:05:59 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:00:41 pm
Have they forgotten the lessons they were given earlier this season.


They're that thick kid in school who no matter how many times the teacher repeated the 6 times table, they could never get it.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 331 332 333 334 335 [336]   Go Up
« previous next »
 