Crosby Nick never fails.
Why not giving Rooney a chance?
How are thinking that pic is real?! Although give it 12 months.
He's still looking in bad shape for someone who's not that old.
Took them 6 games in to go from"winning the transfer window" to realising they've bought a bunch of crap again.
How many of their current squad players would get into any squad such as Us, Cheats, Arse, Villa, Spurs, Chelsea, or Saudicastle?
How long before that pay Napoli to take back Scott McTomminay?
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
