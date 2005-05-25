^

You're not alone in thinking they could do with a huge dose of humility, but it'll never happen. They're the most overblown, egotistical, pompous, self-aggrandizing, narcissistic club on the planet, and they have been throughout my entire living memory.



I posted earlier in response to Giggseh's comments about how he believed United could never fall apart like Liverpool supposedly did in the 90s. The arrogance was astounding, but par for the course from them. Humility is simply not a Manchstr Yernarted thing. They think they're above that kind of stuff, and that really is a big part of their problem. Long may it continue, too...



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Mq3GHqODcXk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Mq3GHqODcXk</a>

Boasting that somethingshould only ever be undertaken by people who..... not only know what the "glue" holding something together actually is.....but also have an unlimited supply of this "glue" stashed away in their garage.And even if they DO have this, they should also be aware that some "glues" are great at bonding organic materials together.....but are totally unsuitable on plastic !!You know....the kind of "plastic" that United have been buying for the last dozen years or so, at extremely inflated prices.Perhaps Giggs was right though......United have got plenty of "glue"......but somebody ought to have told the numerous post-Fergie squads that they were supposed to be "bonded" by that glue instead of them all just sniffing it.My apologies for such a "tacky" analogy....lol