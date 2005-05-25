« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 797461 times)

You're not alone in thinking they could do with a huge dose of humility, but it'll never happen. They're the most overblown, egotistical, pompous, self-aggrandizing, narcissistic club on the planet, and they have been throughout my entire living memory.

I posted earlier in response to Giggseh's comments about how he believed United could never fall apart like Liverpool supposedly did in the 90s. The arrogance was astounding, but par for the course from them. Humility is simply not a Manchstr Yernarted thing. They think they're above that kind of stuff, and that really is a big part of their problem. Long may it continue, too...
Give it to Nistelrooy! What could go wrong  ;D

Wonder what else does it take for them to not be considered a big club anymore. They've been a joke and a midtable club for a while now.
The squad is like the stadium, patched together and yet full of leaks.

And shit, depressingly shit (hilarious for me)
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:56:18 am
Give it to Nistelrooy! What could go wrong  ;D



Might struggle out of the gate...
What do West Ham, Everton, Leicester, and Wolves have in common?

They each have scored more goals than Man Utd this season.
Boasting that something could never fall apart, should only ever be undertaken by people who..... not only know what the "glue" holding something together actually is.....but also have an unlimited supply of this "glue" stashed away in their garage.

And even if they DO have this, they should also be aware that some "glues" are great at bonding organic materials together.....but are totally unsuitable on plastic !!

You know....the kind of "plastic" that United have been buying for the last dozen years or so, at extremely inflated prices.

Perhaps Giggs was right though......United have got plenty of "glue"......but somebody ought to have told the numerous post-Fergie squads that they were supposed to be "bonded" by that glue instead of them all just sniffing it.

My apologies for such a "tacky" analogy....lol

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Mq3GHqODcXk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Mq3GHqODcXk</a>
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:27:42 pm
Managerial market is really bleak right now, and their team is so average. Tuchel is the definition of yesterdays man and so grim.

Did someone call me?

I love watching the Neville podcast on YouTube after they lose btw.
Swear you could just replace the team they've lost against and it's all the same, he's been repeating the same shit for the last few years. How is he still surprised whenever they get thumped lol

Someone should ask him if he still reckons they'll finish top 4, ahead of us too.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:17:38 am
Did someone call me?



There's a certain swaggoh to his dancing......
Captain Bruno, Superstar Kobbie Mainoo and the missing piece Ugarte. What a hilariously shite midfield that is  :lmao

« Reply #13290 on: Today at 04:40:46 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:28:25 pm
Number of times Man Utd have conceded three goals in a game since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013:

Moyes: 5 in 51 games (9.8%)
Van Gaal: 8 in 103 games (7.7%)
Mourinho: 7 in 144 games (4.9%)
Solskjaer: 14 in 168 games (8.3%)
Ten Hag: 23 in 123 games (18.7%)

https://xcancel.com/obrien_jonathan/status/1840513884437823739?t=qj9OPJxHnO89TwVkdNwMLA&s=19

Wow, that's horrific (for them, obviously).  I'm pretty sure that Ten Hag has spent considerably more than anybody else too on the way to achieving such wonderful results.
Didn't the FC Twente fella waltz through the entire team the other night as well?

Mainoo was just ambling back when Johnson scored.
I see they are talking about RAWKish levels of delusion. Interesting.
I cant think who they get as manager. Genuinely drawing a blank
Ugarte showing why we werent interested, wonder if he was a Mendez you get Yoro but buy this guy double deal.
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 10:05:34 pm
I think the harping on over the structure and culture and players is now a red herring for them. Neville going on about it today while saying, without flinching, that hes a good manager I just dont think he is. Which worries me, as he will be gone soon and surely luck means they will land on a better one. Dont get me wrong I dont think the aforementioned things about culture etc. arent a factor, but if they get even a half decent fella in, they cant get any worse. Unless its Southgate of course :lmao
Nah, their problems run much deeper than the manager. Just look at that squad and the lack of scouting. They havent signed a good player in ages.

What other club would go looking for a new manager, and then just give up and extend with the current one?
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 06:56:32 pm
They don't even seem to have anything/anybody with any potential/stardust to cling too. We always had a Macca/Fowler/Owen/Stevie G to give us some hope. I can't ever remember us having a team where every single last bastard one of them was shit.

Not complaining.

what about next zidane in mainoo.

or that guy that celebrates sitting on the advertising boards

we still havent seen the next van dijk+vidic+rio in yoro. surely he is the final piece of the jigsaw ;D

really hoping southgate take over. jim does love a brexit signing. a manager that chooses trippier over arnold and didnt even start cole.
Quote from: elbow on Today at 03:34:37 am
There's a certain swaggoh to his dancing......

Yeah, like Teresa May
It's great laughing at their expense. 

Whether it's the performances, the results, the fans, the delusion, the arrogance, it's just great.

At least now they've got brilliant footballing men working in the background to overhaul it all and get them back on track 😂😂
Sitting there last night with the heating on, rain hammering against the window, I was exceptionally happy to see the continued demise of our enemies down the M62. I even found myself shouting at the telly in glee, "go and gnaw on some cheese you horrible bastard!", as their rodent-like captain walked off after a (albeit harsh) red card.
Having grown up most of life hating everything that club stands for, it literally doesn't get any better than this does it?

But.....watching ETH stood there, rain bouncing off his light bulb head, looking like he's going to cry, I did feel a slight pang of pity for him, not the team, but for him as a person.

Felt dirty to be fair!  ;D
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:45:11 pm
What is Dave Brailsford contributing?
Jiffy Bags.
Graham Potter is on MNF tonight. A classic move for someone pitching for a Prem job after a while out of the picture. He's English, and we all know what their tax dodging cost cutting knights of the realm owners are like.
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 02:12:17 am

Boasting that something could never fall apart, should only ever be undertaken by people who..... not only know what the "glue" holding something together actually is.....but also have an unlimited supply of this "glue" stashed away in their garage.



I was telling a Manc at work 14 years ago they were heading the exact same way went and the typical Manc arrogance shone through "best years ever, more trophies blah blah blah". Yeah mate and in the late 80's we were still playing great footy and winning stuff, but all the signs were there, they just refused to see it/learn from us.

Now they are back to the Utd I grew up with, shit but thinking they are bigger than they really are.
They're too busy obsessing over building this bigger than Wembley super stadium to be humble.
Fernandes shithousery = red. Fabulous, he's a snidey oaf. Losing 0-3 to the spuds at home, warms my heart. hahaha. I await the arrival of my manc colleague at work with glee.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:40:28 pm
It's said Man Utd is a luxury Everton. But actually Everton is a poorman's Man Utd:

Points in their last 15 Premier League games:

Everton: 21
Man Utd: 19

United's performance levels in the league last season should have had them where Everton were, whether be it xg or other metrics. They finished 8th but it was massively flattering. Then they fluked the Fa Cup.

It would have been better for them if they bottomed out but their levels of luck didn't allow. Same when Ole was kept on two years too long.
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 08:00:50 am
Yeah, like Teresa May
Better at footie than David May
Is anyone able to highlight what Ten Hags playstyle is and how he wants them to play?

Tried numerous times in numerous places and no one can do it. Seriously considering offering prize money for an actual answer
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 06:41:16 pm
Even in the bleakest moments after 1990, Liverpool werent as consistently poor as United.

Although frustratingly between 1990 and the 2001 trophies we only won an Fa Cup and a League Cup and weren't in the CL or do anything in Europe. Post-2013 they've won two Fa Cups, two League Cups and a Europa League.

I'd compare their Fa Cup last season to Souness's though. It papered over the cracks of a poor season, team and manager and kept him in a job. We were then consistently terrible for the next two seasons until he was sacked.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:43:00 am
Ugarte showing why we werent interested, wonder if he was a Mendez you get Yoro but buy this guy double deal.

It doesnt work like that. He may have been a good player for us as he would have been given clear instructions as to how to play plus he would have better players around him. Put any decent player in that United side and they would struggle.

I had to laugh last night at Phil Jones talking about the United way as if thats a thing. Just watch the tactics and the shape of the team..that is the current United way and not something they did 30 years ago. They squander money, bring in shit managers in the hope that they rediscover the mythical United Way.
We're going to need Ten Hag to get a result in next two games. We're going to need Southgate to take over at xmas.
How much have they spent since purple nose went?
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:50:38 am
It doesnt work like that. He may have been a good player for us as he would have been given clear instructions as to how to play plus he would have better players around him. Put any decent player in that United side and they would struggle.

I had to laugh last night at Phil Jones talking about the United way as if thats a thing. Just watch the tactics and the shape of the team..that is the current United way and not something they did 30 years ago. They squander money, bring in shit managers in the hope that they rediscover the mythical United Way.

They set signings up to fail. I didn't want Mount but they haven't got a clue how to use him and already had Fernandes and Eriksen for the same position. Klopp would have loved to sign Sancho and I'm sure would have got more out of him.

Or the way he gave players like Robbo or Fabinho time to adjust tactically. He'd have done the same with someone like Ugarte. They're so poorly structured and organised as a team that it's hard for anyone to look good.
