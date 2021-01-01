« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 796652 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13280 on: Today at 12:45:23 am »
^
You're not alone in thinking they could do with a huge dose of humility, but it'll never happen. They're the most overblown, egotistical, pompous, self-aggrandizing, narcissistic club on the planet, and they have been throughout my entire living memory.

I posted earlier in response to Giggseh's comments about how he believed United could never fall apart like Liverpool supposedly did in the 90s. The arrogance was astounding, but par for the course from them. Humility is simply not a Manchstr Yernarted thing. They think they're above that kind of stuff, and that really is a big part of their problem. Long may it continue, too...
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13281 on: Today at 12:56:18 am »
Give it to Nistelrooy! What could go wrong  ;D

Wonder what else does it take for them to not be considered a big club anymore. They've been a joke and a midtable club for a while now.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13282 on: Today at 12:58:39 am »
The squad is like the stadium, patched together and yet full of leaks.

And shit, depressingly shit (hilarious for me)
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13283 on: Today at 01:09:14 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:56:18 am
Give it to Nistelrooy! What could go wrong  ;D



Might struggle out of the gate...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

« Reply #13284 on: Today at 01:41:38 am »
What do West Ham, Everton, Leicester, and Wolves have in common?

They each have scored more goals than Man Utd this season.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #13285 on: Today at 02:12:17 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:45:23 am
^
You're not alone in thinking they could do with a huge dose of humility, but it'll never happen. They're the most overblown, egotistical, pompous, self-aggrandizing, narcissistic club on the planet, and they have been throughout my entire living memory.

I posted earlier in response to Giggseh's comments about how he believed United could never fall apart like Liverpool supposedly did in the 90s. The arrogance was astounding, but par for the course from them. Humility is simply not a Manchstr Yernarted thing. They think they're above that kind of stuff, and that really is a big part of their problem. Long may it continue, too...


Boasting that something could never fall apart, should only ever be undertaken by people who..... not only know what the "glue" holding something together actually is.....but also have an unlimited supply of this "glue" stashed away in their garage.

And even if they DO have this, they should also be aware that some "glues" are great at bonding organic materials together.....but are totally unsuitable on plastic !!

You know....the kind of "plastic" that United have been buying for the last dozen years or so, at extremely inflated prices.

Perhaps Giggs was right though......United have got plenty of "glue"......but somebody ought to have told the numerous post-Fergie squads that they were supposed to be "bonded" by that glue instead of them all just sniffing it.

My apologies for such a "tacky" analogy....lol

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Mq3GHqODcXk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Mq3GHqODcXk</a>
YNWA

« Reply #13286 on: Today at 02:17:38 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:27:42 pm
Managerial market is really bleak right now, and their team is so average. Tuchel is the definition of yesterdays man and so grim.

Did someone call me?

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

« Reply #13287 on: Today at 02:35:43 am »
I love watching the Neville podcast on YouTube after they lose btw.
Swear you could just replace the team they've lost against and it's all the same, he's been repeating the same shit for the last few years. How is he still surprised whenever they get thumped lol

Someone should ask him if he still reckons they'll finish top 4, ahead of us too.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:52:47 am by Tokyoite »
« Reply #13288 on: Today at 03:34:37 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:17:38 am
Did someone call me?



There's a certain swaggoh to his dancing......
We are Liverpool!

Captain Bruno, Superstar Kobbie Mainoo and the missing piece Ugarte. What a hilariously shite midfield that is  :lmao

You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:28:25 pm
Number of times Man Utd have conceded three goals in a game since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013:

Moyes: 5 in 51 games (9.8%)
Van Gaal: 8 in 103 games (7.7%)
Mourinho: 7 in 144 games (4.9%)
Solskjaer: 14 in 168 games (8.3%)
Ten Hag: 23 in 123 games (18.7%)

https://xcancel.com/obrien_jonathan/status/1840513884437823739?t=qj9OPJxHnO89TwVkdNwMLA&s=19

Wow, that's horrific (for them, obviously).  I'm pretty sure that Ten Hag has spent considerably more than anybody else too on the way to achieving such wonderful results.
Didn't the FC Twente fella waltz through the entire team the other night as well?

Mainoo was just ambling back when Johnson scored.
We are Liverpool!

I see they are talking about RAWKish levels of delusion. Interesting.
