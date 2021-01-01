^

You're not alone in thinking they could do with a huge dose of humility, but it'll never happen. They're the most overblown, egotistical, pompous, self-aggrandizing, narcissistic club on the planet, and they have been throughout my entire living memory.



I posted earlier in response to Giggseh's comments about how he believed United could never fall apart like Liverpool supposedly did in the 90s. The arrogance was astounding, but par for the course from them. Humility is simply not a Manchstr Yernarted thing. They think they're above that kind of stuff, and that really is a big part of their problem. Long may it continue, too...