It's almost sad that this fun little run will be over shortly when 7 gets the boot, but the silver lining will be that no matter who goes in there aftwerwards, with that utter shower of shite squad, they also have no fucking chance.



There could be a little honeymoon period where they get a few results against relegation fodder, but they have what has to be the worst squad of any so-called big team in Europe that requires a complete and utter tearing down (along with the cesspit stadium) and rebuilding from scratch. That will take years.



Seeing the sense of entitlement from their fans still makes me laugh the most though, as they're singlularly incapable of processing the situation they're in which is very amusing to witness. The total lack of acceptance is almost worthy of admiration if it were not so pathetic. Thing is, it's also extending to the morons they have now put in charge of the footballing management side. Seeing them dither and hold off doing what everyone else in the footballing World knows should have happened at the end of last season - Sacking ETH - really is entertainment of the highest order. Hope against all hope that they show similar ineptitude in their next managerial appointment (c'mon Ratcliffe - Give the job to Southgate)



Their demise has been a long time coming, but now it's here and after all the Demento years and the shite that we had to put up with, I'll forgive myself and anyone else who are revelling in this.











