Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 792543 times)

Online Asam

« Reply #13160 on: Today at 07:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Johann Gambolputty on Today at 06:38:04 pm
General consensus on Red Cafe during the summer was Lpool are on the way down and Utd are on the way up. They reckoned, Klopp has gone and we haven't bought any shiny new toys, our team is ageing and the squad is wafer thin. Whilst Utd have their new Ineos regime have strengthened their squad with good players and brought in a load of new faces in their backroom team.
Hahaha, The reality is, they've bought more shite for big fees, with big wages and they're are going to be hanging around for years. It just goes to show that our transfer policy of not buying expensive players and handing them massive wages unless we are absolutely sure they improve our squad is the correct one. The FSG out Twitterati dickheads that follow us should try and learn that.

Perhaps the FSG luvvies should consider the genius strategy of unicorn (or nothing) only makes sense of you actually secure their signature or did you learn nothing from our failed attempts to sign Tchouameni, Bellingham and Mbappe? don't hold your breath when the press start linking us to Wirtz, it will only end in disappointment

The players that fit Liverpool are in two buckets (a) Jota / MacAllister / Szoboszlai style players i.e. very talented, not playing for a massive team, relatively young and not on the radar of Madrid/Bayern/Barca/City or (b) Coutinho / Gravenberch / Chiesa  i.e. made a big move and its not worked out for them, still young, talented and we can secure them without too much competition

so looking back at the summer, are you so sure there are absolutely no players who would fit into the above profiles?

As for United, they've made some decent signings in De Light and Mazroui, it's only their manager that's making them look so bad as a group, when United do eventually get the manager appointment right we will struggle to live with them with the backing we get from FSG

Online andy07

« Reply #13161 on: Today at 07:14:52 pm »
Nothing better than having the points on the bag and sitting top of the league then watching that shite crumble yet again. Very satisfying.
Offline A Red Abroad

« Reply #13162 on: Today at 07:15:47 pm »
Online Sonofthewind

« Reply #13163 on: Today at 07:18:28 pm »
What always made me laugh about ETH was the way Utd supporters talked about him as an up and coming manager. The bloke is 3 years younger than Klopp. He's been an average manager for along time. Ajax was an outlier where it was much more about the system in place.
Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
« Reply #13164 on: Today at 07:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:14:27 pm
Perhaps the FSG luvvies should consider the genius strategy of unicorn (or nothing) only makes sense of you actually secure their signature or did you learn nothing from our failed attempts to sign Tchouameni, Bellingham and Mbappe? don't hold your breath when the press start linking us to Wirtz, it will only end in disappointment

The players that fit Liverpool are in two buckets (a) Jota / MacAllister / Szoboszlai style players i.e. very talented, not playing for a massive team, relatively young and not on the radar of Madrid/Bayern/Barca/City or (b) Coutinho / Gravenberch / Chiesa  i.e. made a big move and its not worked out for them, still young, talented and we can secure them without too much competition

so looking back at the summer, are you so sure there are absolutely no players who would fit into the above profiles?

As for United, they've made some decent signings in De Light and Mazroui, it's only their manager that's making them look so bad as a group, when United do eventually get the manager appointment right we will struggle to live with them with the backing we get from FSG


Check out the league table and chill, bro.
Online rob1966

« Reply #13165 on: Today at 07:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:41:16 pm
Even in the bleakest moments after 1990, Liverpool werent as consistently poor as United.

Nope. We had some shit seasons under Souness, the owl was thankfully short lived, but we had some very entertaining seasons too and under Rafa we were feared in Europe again, these have been dogshit since Fergie retired
Online kavah

« Reply #13166 on: Today at 07:20:36 pm »
Lisandro Martinez has a stinker
