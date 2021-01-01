General consensus on Red Cafe during the summer was Lpool are on the way down and Utd are on the way up. They reckoned, Klopp has gone and we haven't bought any shiny new toys, our team is ageing and the squad is wafer thin. Whilst Utd have their new Ineos regime have strengthened their squad with good players and brought in a load of new faces in their backroom team.

Hahaha, The reality is, they've bought more shite for big fees, with big wages and they're are going to be hanging around for years. It just goes to show that our transfer policy of not buying expensive players and handing them massive wages unless we are absolutely sure they improve our squad is the correct one. The FSG out Twitterati dickheads that follow us should try and learn that.



Perhaps the FSG luvvies should consider the genius strategy of unicorn (or nothing) only makes sense of you actually secure their signature or did you learn nothing from our failed attempts to sign Tchouameni, Bellingham and Mbappe? don't hold your breath when the press start linking us to Wirtz, it will only end in disappointmentThe players that fit Liverpool are in two buckets (a) Jota / MacAllister / Szoboszlai style players i.e. very talented, not playing for a massive team, relatively young and not on the radar of Madrid/Bayern/Barca/City or (b) Coutinho / Gravenberch / Chiesa i.e. made a big move and its not worked out for them, still young, talented and we can secure them without too much competitionso looking back at the summer, are you so sure there are absolutely no players who would fit into the above profiles?As for United, they've made some decent signings in De Light and Mazroui, it's only their manager that's making them look so bad as a group, when United do eventually get the manager appointment right we will struggle to live with them with the backing we get from FSG