he's a crap manager, but he's pretty good at coming up with excuses on a regular basis
Erik ten Hag has pleaded for patience at Manchester United, saying time is required to build Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Højlund to reach their potential.
You have to assess the situation, the manager said. Still we are working and are in progress. We have made the choice to sign young players, like last year Højlund, like this year Zirkzee, Yoro players who we believe in at this moment and also for the future and we have to build them.
If he doesnt make these excuses, every single press conference would just be him repeating that his players are shite, his team is shite, his squad is shite, he has wasted billions of pounds and the club is utterly screwed.
Better for him obviously to keep the excuses flowing, it somehow managed to secure him a contract extension in the summer which was an amazing achievement all things considered !!