The over reaction to this draw is hilarious.



While also being utterly predictable. As has been said before, they are the ultimate boom/bust club. Every win is greeted like the dawning of a new era (corner turned, swagger back after hammering a League 1 side etc.) while every negative result (they really should be beating FC Twente at home) is seen as cataclysmic. Much of their fanbase view them as temporarily deprived giants rather than the midtable rabble they've been for the majority of their history. The media is complicit in perpetuating this myth and then you have the likes of Neville and Ferdinand adding fuel to the fire with their idiocy.We should not complain though as it is terrific entertainment