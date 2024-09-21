The levels of delusion are off the charts. Maybe this happens when you have a generation of football fans who generally have stinking opinions (were cooking, you know ball, defenders aint ready and all that crap) combined with them not being old enough to remember the last time this lot were actually really good.



Apparently they played the perfect game yesterday, all their players played well, they just couldnt score. Then you have a few grumpier older Mancs calling it as they see it. Still very entertaining. They look light years behind someone like Villa. Newcastle have looked a bit wobbly, Chelsea might be getting things together, leaving all haters aside, youd say theyre at best battling the likes of Brighton and Spurs for about 6th or 7th again are t they?