Ugarte 14 passes. 2 passes Forward. 12 passes backwards to defenders. He's one of those DM's who's only good off the ball, give him the ball and hes wretched.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."