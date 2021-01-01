« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 316 317 318 319 320 [321]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 770728 times)

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
  • Sound
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12800 on: Today at 09:04:32 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:52:55 am


Swagger

He's got to be taking the piss, got to be
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12801 on: Today at 09:09:33 am »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 04:50:34 am
I'm afraid after all the false dawns, it has finally happened.

United are back

Im scared. Very scared.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12802 on: Today at 09:12:27 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 09:04:32 am
He's got to be taking the piss, got to be

No. Clearly the corner turned into a glorious swagger.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12803 on: Today at 09:15:19 am »
So are they back back or are they back?
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,569
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12804 on: Today at 09:27:56 am »
THEYRE BACK!!!!


Well, until Sat when theyll likely struggle against Palace.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,562
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12805 on: Today at 09:33:36 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 09:15:19 am
So are they back back or are they back?

Rashford, Anthony and Garnacho on their Car Pool into work this morning.

Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12806 on: Today at 10:16:58 am »
Give them all the trophies now.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,899
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12807 on: Today at 10:38:13 am »
Martial has signed for AEK Athens. Incredible fall from grace. Piss-taking aside, I think he had all the tools and his career could have gone in a very different direction.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,003
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12808 on: Today at 10:45:34 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:38:13 am
Martial has signed for AEK Athens. Incredible fall from grace. Piss-taking aside, I think he had all the tools and his career could have gone in a very different direction.

Yeah, I think if he'd been more careful with one particular tool.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12809 on: Today at 10:55:51 am »
Did Antony celebrate scoring his penalty against Barnsley like he would had he been playing against Brazil in their prime?
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,319
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12810 on: Today at 10:59:58 am »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 10:55:51 am
Did Antony celebrate scoring his penalty against Barnsley like he would had he been playing against Brazil in their prime?

Hard to believe when you watch him but he's actually Brazilian. Not sure how you score an own goal from a penalty but if anyone can Antony can.
Logged

Online Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12811 on: Today at 11:11:10 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:59:58 am
Hard to believe when you watch him but he's actually Brazilian. Not sure how you score an own goal from a penalty but if anyone can Antony can.

Honestly I always forget he's Brazilian!
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12812 on: Today at 01:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:38:13 am
Martial has signed for AEK Athens. Incredible fall from grace. Piss-taking aside, I think he had all the tools and his career could have gone in a very different direction.

Hilarious.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,677
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12813 on: Today at 01:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 11:11:10 am
Honestly I always forget he's Brazilian!

So does he. He's always asking "How many is a Brazilian?"
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,902
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12814 on: Today at 01:47:14 pm »
They are definitely back.
Be afraid.   ???

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 316 317 318 319 320 [321]   Go Up
« previous next »
 