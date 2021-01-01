Swagger
I'm afraid after all the false dawns, it has finally happened.United are back
He's got to be taking the piss, got to be
So are they back back or are they back?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Martial has signed for AEK Athens. Incredible fall from grace. Piss-taking aside, I think he had all the tools and his career could have gone in a very different direction.
Did Antony celebrate scoring his penalty against Barnsley like he would had he been playing against Brazil in their prime?
Hard to believe when you watch him but he's actually Brazilian. Not sure how you score an own goal from a penalty but if anyone can Antony can.
Honestly I always forget he's Brazilian!
