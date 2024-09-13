I think United win today. In a way thats seemingly so very Manchester United, Ugarte starts, probably gets off to a stormer leading to their fans claiming him the best defensive mid in the world (see Casemiros first few months when he was apparently better than Rodri), before he inevitably falls off a cliff.
Im really not sure on what type of side theyre building, the buzz has always been under E7H they want to dominate the ball, theyve probably been at their best/luckiest when theyve played as a counter attacking side, ie like a small side, and been able to act like underdogs who cant possibly get their defenders near the halfway line.
As much as I like seeing them lose, its vital they have hope this season as the FA cup victory last year shown, anything to clutch at and their fan base will completely delude themselves theyre going places. A couple of good months this season should see E7H through to May again, even if they end up outside the top 5. Again.