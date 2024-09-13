« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 769879 times)

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,193
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12760 on: September 13, 2024, 11:37:18 pm »
They'll go 1-0 to Southampton tomorrow but will turn it around to win and the "swaggoh" will be back again.
Logged

Offline your djemba djembas

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12761 on: September 13, 2024, 11:48:11 pm »
2-1 saints
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,149
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12762 on: September 14, 2024, 12:30:59 am »
Saints have scored 1, conceded 5.

Man Utd have scored 2, conceded 5.

1-1 draw.

Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,443
  • Pop n crisp
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12763 on: September 14, 2024, 09:18:21 am »
I think United win today. In a way thats seemingly so very Manchester United, Ugarte starts, probably gets off to a stormer leading to their fans claiming him the best defensive mid in the world (see Casemiros first few months when he was apparently better than Rodri), before he inevitably falls off a cliff.

Im really not sure on what type of side theyre building, the buzz has always been under E7H they want to dominate the ball, theyve probably been at their best/luckiest when theyve played as a counter attacking side, ie like a small side, and been able to act like underdogs who cant possibly get their defenders near the halfway line.

As much as I like seeing them lose, its vital they have hope this season as the FA cup victory last year shown, anything to clutch at and their fan base will completely delude themselves theyre going places. A couple of good months this season should see E7H through to May again, even if they end up outside the top 5. Again.
Logged

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,829
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12764 on: September 14, 2024, 09:27:36 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on September 14, 2024, 09:18:21 am
I think United win today. In a way thats seemingly so very Manchester United, Ugarte starts, probably gets off to a stormer leading to their fans claiming him the best defensive mid in the world (see Casemiros first few months when he was apparently better than Rodri), before he inevitably falls off a cliff.

Im really not sure on what type of side theyre building, the buzz has always been under E7H they want to dominate the ball, theyve probably been at their best/luckiest when theyve played as a counter attacking side, ie like a small side, and been able to act like underdogs who cant possibly get their defenders near the halfway line.

As much as I like seeing them lose, its vital they have hope this season as the FA cup victory last year shown, anything to clutch at and their fan base will completely delude themselves theyre going places. A couple of good months this season should see E7H through to May again, even if they end up outside the top 5. Again.

Just been on a train full of them as they head down to Southampton - they are surprisingly in support of their manager so I think the above checks out. I hope so anyway.

How the mighty have fallen and how their standards have dropped.
Logged
JFT97

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,267
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12765 on: September 14, 2024, 09:47:26 am »
Quote from: GinKop on September 14, 2024, 09:27:36 am
Just been on a train full of them as they head down to Southampton - they are surprisingly in support of their manager so I think the above checks out. I hope so anyway.

How the mighty have fallen and how their standards have dropped.

You poor fucker. Here to talk, if needed mate.
Logged

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,829
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12766 on: September 14, 2024, 10:11:22 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on September 14, 2024, 09:47:26 am
You poor fucker. Here to talk, if needed mate.

Weird, weird bunch - felt like I was in a documentary about Hacienda "get kicked out at closing and get back into the queue for late-eh"
Logged
JFT97

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,443
  • Pop n crisp
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12767 on: September 14, 2024, 10:34:09 am »
Quote from: GinKop on September 14, 2024, 09:27:36 am
Just been on a train full of them as they head down to Southampton - they are surprisingly in support of their manager so I think the above checks out. I hope so anyway.

How the mighty have fallen and how their standards have dropped.

Their fan base was very unified in their support for him over the summer. I think thats largely due to the INEOS effect, where theyve long felt the issue at large is the Glazers and not necessarily the players/coaching staff. With INEOS coming in it was their big chance to get behind someone and start a new dawn. Even though the Glazers still own and run the club, they genuinely think the INEOS football division rebrand will make them unstoppable.

To be fair to our fans, given how much weve been told about the club being data-led and using analytics, as a fan base weve tended to get behind it a bit and sought a bit of pride in our underlying numbers always looking relatively strong. As United have generally been a name/reputation club, their fans dont appear to have the same interest/conversations around it like we do so they tend to delude themselves that their performances arent as bad as they seem. I know quite a few who often refer to Everton away as their peak performance last season (the Garnacho overhead game), yet that game Everton had more xG than them and Everton had good chances at every point in the game, their forwards just flapped it as usual. The point is: United were probably the worst coached side in the league last season, their performances vs their wage/spend/squad talent was disgraceful, yet as a fan base theyre unified in backing a manager whos only ever got a tune out of them when Rashford hit a purple patch to show how happy he was they fucked Ronaldo off. Theyve repeated the same patterns in the transfer market as previous summers (former E7H players, big club/rep cast offs) and continue to give out huge contracts that limit their agility for future windows.

Its possibly unfair to blame their fans for believing, hope is a right every supporter should have, but when you get whoppers like that twat Ferdinand does his podcasts with spewing how great their window already is, despite zero evidence so far, they make a rod for their own backs at times and Ill never get bored of laughing at how shite they are again and again.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,605
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12768 on: September 14, 2024, 10:36:32 am »
Quote from: BoRed on September 13, 2024, 09:32:45 pm
All you neighsayers will regret it once he takes the reins.

Also rans
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,316
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12769 on: September 14, 2024, 12:04:22 pm »
Today's game at Southampton could go either way which is indicative of United at the moment. Every game is a coin toss or a nailed on thrashing.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,565
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12770 on: September 14, 2024, 12:07:54 pm »
Think they get beat today, although prob be a close game.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,271
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12771 on: September 14, 2024, 02:30:21 pm »
Good result. Cant have them doing too badly. Need to have a whiff of hope to keep the fraud in his job
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,727
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12772 on: September 14, 2024, 02:30:59 pm »
How shit must Southampton be?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,271
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12773 on: September 14, 2024, 02:31:59 pm »
#newcontractneedstimejustlikeFergie
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12774 on: September 14, 2024, 02:34:54 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on September 14, 2024, 02:30:59 pm
How shit must Southampton be?

Score that penalty and they probably go on to win. Fine margins and all that.

United will come crashing back down to earth soon enough.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,632
  • Sound
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12775 on: September 14, 2024, 02:39:25 pm »
BACK!!
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,425
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12776 on: September 14, 2024, 02:45:15 pm »
Corner well and truly turned.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Bob Harris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12777 on: September 14, 2024, 03:35:59 pm »
They're back!!!!
Be afraid ......be very afraid.

The race for ......erm 6th???...is back on!!
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,992
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12778 on: September 14, 2024, 04:05:44 pm »
Back to O gd too.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,405
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12779 on: Yesterday at 07:34:54 pm »
MNU Playing against BAR on a Champions League night. I always knew theyd be back.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,985
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12780 on: Yesterday at 07:35:39 pm »
Was just gonna ask, who have Man United got in the CL this week?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,149
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12781 on: Yesterday at 07:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 07:34:54 pm
MNU Playing against BAR on a Champions League night. I always knew theyd be back.

Man Utd at the BAR watching the CL, more like.. :wave  ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,833
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12782 on: Yesterday at 09:14:58 pm »
Reverberations around Europe as Man U go 4 up against Barnsley
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12783 on: Yesterday at 10:07:33 pm »
I hear Antony has resorted to stealing penalties to statpad :lmao
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,429
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12784 on: Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm »
I guess they're back again 😞

You don't see us beating anyone 7-0...
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,063
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12785 on: Yesterday at 10:49:50 pm »
For the money M** U spent any or Maguire, Anthony or Casemiro, they could have brought Barnsley and several of the surrounding villages.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12786 on: Yesterday at 10:51:26 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm
You don't see us beating anyone 7-0...

 ;D
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,898
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12787 on: Yesterday at 10:54:58 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm
I guess they're back again 😞

You don't see us beating anyone 7-0...
Or beating Yernited in their own back yard 5-0. 
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,966
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12788 on: Yesterday at 10:58:21 pm »
Put out practically the full team for a league one side in the League Cup.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,097
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12789 on: Today at 12:11:38 am »
They acted like that was a huge clash tonight club and fans

Full team and stadium rocking v League 1 team. Smashed them up and all full celebrations, sitting in the advertising's and peeling off

😂😂😂😂 at what they've become
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,898
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12790 on: Today at 12:26:45 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:11:38 am
They acted like that was a huge clash tonight club and fans

Full team and stadium rocking v League 1 team. Smashed them up and all full celebrations, sitting in the advertising's and peeling off

😂😂😂😂 at what they've become
Matt Busby, Bobby Charlton, George Best, Nobby Styles, Duncan Edwards, and co would all be so proud of them.  ::)
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,440
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12791 on: Today at 03:52:55 am »


Swagger
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,675
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12792 on: Today at 04:21:36 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:11:38 am


😂😂😂😂 at what they've become

They've become Everton

We'll other than the scoring 7 part
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,691
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12793 on: Today at 04:32:41 am »
Logged

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12794 on: Today at 04:50:34 am »
I'm afraid after all the false dawns, it has finally happened.

United are back
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,519
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12795 on: Today at 05:39:12 am »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 04:50:34 am
I'm afraid after all the false dawns, it has finally happened.

United are back

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Up
« previous next »
 