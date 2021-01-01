Just been on a train full of them as they head down to Southampton - they are surprisingly in support of their manager so I think the above checks out. I hope so anyway.



How the mighty have fallen and how their standards have dropped.



Their fan base was very unified in their support for him over the summer. I think thats largely due to the INEOS effect, where theyve long felt the issue at large is the Glazers and not necessarily the players/coaching staff. With INEOS coming in it was their big chance to get behind someone and start a new dawn. Even though the Glazers still own and run the club, they genuinely think the INEOS football division rebrand will make them unstoppable.To be fair to our fans, given how much weve been told about the club being data-led and using analytics, as a fan base weve tended to get behind it a bit and sought a bit of pride in our underlying numbers always looking relatively strong. As United have generally been a name/reputation club, their fans dont appear to have the same interest/conversations around it like we do so they tend to delude themselves that their performances arent as bad as they seem. I know quite a few who often refer to Everton away as their peak performance last season (the Garnacho overhead game), yet that game Everton had more xG than them and Everton had good chances at every point in the game, their forwards just flapped it as usual. The point is: United were probably the worst coached side in the league last season, their performances vs their wage/spend/squad talent was disgraceful, yet as a fan base theyre unified in backing a manager whos only ever got a tune out of them when Rashford hit a purple patch to show how happy he was they fucked Ronaldo off. Theyve repeated the same patterns in the transfer market as previous summers (former E7H players, big club/rep cast offs) and continue to give out huge contracts that limit their agility for future windows.Its possibly unfair to blame their fans for believing, hope is a right every supporter should have, but when you get whoppers like that twat Ferdinand does his podcasts with spewing how great their window already is, despite zero evidence so far, they make a rod for their own backs at times and Ill never get bored of laughing at how shite they are again and again.