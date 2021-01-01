« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 767444 times)

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,190
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12760 on: Yesterday at 11:37:18 pm »
They'll go 1-0 to Southampton tomorrow but will turn it around to win and the "swaggoh" will be back again.
Logged

Online your djemba djembas

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12761 on: Yesterday at 11:48:11 pm »
2-1 saints
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,135
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12762 on: Today at 12:30:59 am »
Saints have scored 1, conceded 5.

Man Utd have scored 2, conceded 5.

1-1 draw.

Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,415
  • Pop n crisp
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12763 on: Today at 09:18:21 am »
I think United win today. In a way thats seemingly so very Manchester United, Ugarte starts, probably gets off to a stormer leading to their fans claiming him the best defensive mid in the world (see Casemiros first few months when he was apparently better than Rodri), before he inevitably falls off a cliff.

Im really not sure on what type of side theyre building, the buzz has always been under E7H they want to dominate the ball, theyve probably been at their best/luckiest when theyve played as a counter attacking side, ie like a small side, and been able to act like underdogs who cant possibly get their defenders near the halfway line.

As much as I like seeing them lose, its vital they have hope this season as the FA cup victory last year shown, anything to clutch at and their fan base will completely delude themselves theyre going places. A couple of good months this season should see E7H through to May again, even if they end up outside the top 5. Again.
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,829
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12764 on: Today at 09:27:36 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:18:21 am
I think United win today. In a way thats seemingly so very Manchester United, Ugarte starts, probably gets off to a stormer leading to their fans claiming him the best defensive mid in the world (see Casemiros first few months when he was apparently better than Rodri), before he inevitably falls off a cliff.

Im really not sure on what type of side theyre building, the buzz has always been under E7H they want to dominate the ball, theyve probably been at their best/luckiest when theyve played as a counter attacking side, ie like a small side, and been able to act like underdogs who cant possibly get their defenders near the halfway line.

As much as I like seeing them lose, its vital they have hope this season as the FA cup victory last year shown, anything to clutch at and their fan base will completely delude themselves theyre going places. A couple of good months this season should see E7H through to May again, even if they end up outside the top 5. Again.

Just been on a train full of them as they head down to Southampton - they are surprisingly in support of their manager so I think the above checks out. I hope so anyway.

How the mighty have fallen and how their standards have dropped.
Logged
JFT97

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,263
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12765 on: Today at 09:47:26 am »
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 09:27:36 am
Just been on a train full of them as they head down to Southampton - they are surprisingly in support of their manager so I think the above checks out. I hope so anyway.

How the mighty have fallen and how their standards have dropped.

You poor fucker. Here to talk, if needed mate.
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,829
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12766 on: Today at 10:11:22 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:47:26 am
You poor fucker. Here to talk, if needed mate.

Weird, weird bunch - felt like I was in a documentary about Hacienda "get kicked out at closing and get back into the queue for late-eh"
Logged
JFT97

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,415
  • Pop n crisp
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12767 on: Today at 10:34:09 am »
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 09:27:36 am
Just been on a train full of them as they head down to Southampton - they are surprisingly in support of their manager so I think the above checks out. I hope so anyway.

How the mighty have fallen and how their standards have dropped.

Their fan base was very unified in their support for him over the summer. I think thats largely due to the INEOS effect, where theyve long felt the issue at large is the Glazers and not necessarily the players/coaching staff. With INEOS coming in it was their big chance to get behind someone and start a new dawn. Even though the Glazers still own and run the club, they genuinely think the INEOS football division rebrand will make them unstoppable.

To be fair to our fans, given how much weve been told about the club being data-led and using analytics, as a fan base weve tended to get behind it a bit and sought a bit of pride in our underlying numbers always looking relatively strong. As United have generally been a name/reputation club, their fans dont appear to have the same interest/conversations around it like we do so they tend to delude themselves that their performances arent as bad as they seem. I know quite a few who often refer to Everton away as their peak performance last season (the Garnacho overhead game), yet that game Everton had more xG than them and Everton had good chances at every point in the game, their forwards just flapped it as usual. The point is: United were probably the worst coached side in the league last season, their performances vs their wage/spend/squad talent was disgraceful, yet as a fan base theyre unified in backing a manager whos only ever got a tune out of them when Rashford hit a purple patch to show how happy he was they fucked Ronaldo off. Theyve repeated the same patterns in the transfer market as previous summers (former E7H players, big club/rep cast offs) and continue to give out huge contracts that limit their agility for future windows.

Its possibly unfair to blame their fans for believing, hope is a right every supporter should have, but when you get whoppers like that twat Ferdinand does his podcasts with spewing how great their window already is, despite zero evidence so far, they make a rod for their own backs at times and Ill never get bored of laughing at how shite they are again and again.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,605
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12768 on: Today at 10:36:32 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:32:45 pm
All you neighsayers will regret it once he takes the reins.

Also rans
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,309
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12769 on: Today at 12:04:22 pm »
Today's game at Southampton could go either way which is indicative of United at the moment. Every game is a coin toss or a nailed on thrashing.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,551
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12770 on: Today at 12:07:54 pm »
Think they get beat today, although prob be a close game.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,194
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12771 on: Today at 02:30:21 pm »
Good result. Cant have them doing too badly. Need to have a whiff of hope to keep the fraud in his job
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,720
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12772 on: Today at 02:30:59 pm »
How shit must Southampton be?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,194
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12773 on: Today at 02:31:59 pm »
#newcontractneedstimejustlikeFergie
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12774 on: Today at 02:34:54 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:30:59 pm
How shit must Southampton be?

Score that penalty and they probably go on to win. Fine margins and all that.

United will come crashing back down to earth soon enough.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,629
  • Sound
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12775 on: Today at 02:39:25 pm »
BACK!!
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,424
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12776 on: Today at 02:45:15 pm »
Corner well and truly turned.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Up
« previous next »
 