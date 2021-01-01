I think United win today. In a way thats seemingly so very Manchester United, Ugarte starts, probably gets off to a stormer leading to their fans claiming him the best defensive mid in the world (see Casemiros first few months when he was apparently better than Rodri), before he inevitably falls off a cliff.



Im really not sure on what type of side theyre building, the buzz has always been under E7H they want to dominate the ball, theyve probably been at their best/luckiest when theyve played as a counter attacking side, ie like a small side, and been able to act like underdogs who cant possibly get their defenders near the halfway line.



As much as I like seeing them lose, its vital they have hope this season as the FA cup victory last year shown, anything to clutch at and their fan base will completely delude themselves theyre going places. A couple of good months this season should see E7H through to May again, even if they end up outside the top 5. Again.