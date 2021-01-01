« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Offline Tonyh8su

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:37:18 pm
They'll go 1-0 to Southampton tomorrow but will turn it around to win and the "swaggoh" will be back again.
Offline your djemba djembas

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:48:11 pm
2-1 saints
Offline 4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 12:30:59 am
Saints have scored 1, conceded 5.

Man Utd have scored 2, conceded 5.

1-1 draw.

Online Garlic Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:18:21 am
I think United win today. In a way thats seemingly so very Manchester United, Ugarte starts, probably gets off to a stormer leading to their fans claiming him the best defensive mid in the world (see Casemiros first few months when he was apparently better than Rodri), before he inevitably falls off a cliff.

Im really not sure on what type of side theyre building, the buzz has always been under E7H they want to dominate the ball, theyve probably been at their best/luckiest when theyve played as a counter attacking side, ie like a small side, and been able to act like underdogs who cant possibly get their defenders near the halfway line.

As much as I like seeing them lose, its vital they have hope this season as the FA cup victory last year shown, anything to clutch at and their fan base will completely delude themselves theyre going places. A couple of good months this season should see E7H through to May again, even if they end up outside the top 5. Again.
Online GinKop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:27:36 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:18:21 am
I think United win today. In a way thats seemingly so very Manchester United, Ugarte starts, probably gets off to a stormer leading to their fans claiming him the best defensive mid in the world (see Casemiros first few months when he was apparently better than Rodri), before he inevitably falls off a cliff.

Im really not sure on what type of side theyre building, the buzz has always been under E7H they want to dominate the ball, theyve probably been at their best/luckiest when theyve played as a counter attacking side, ie like a small side, and been able to act like underdogs who cant possibly get their defenders near the halfway line.

As much as I like seeing them lose, its vital they have hope this season as the FA cup victory last year shown, anything to clutch at and their fan base will completely delude themselves theyre going places. A couple of good months this season should see E7H through to May again, even if they end up outside the top 5. Again.

Just been on a train full of them as they head down to Southampton - they are surprisingly in support of their manager so I think the above checks out. I hope so anyway.

How the mighty have fallen and how their standards have dropped.
Online DangerScouse

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:47:26 am
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 09:27:36 am
Just been on a train full of them as they head down to Southampton - they are surprisingly in support of their manager so I think the above checks out. I hope so anyway.

How the mighty have fallen and how their standards have dropped.

You poor fucker. Here to talk, if needed mate.
Online GinKop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:11:22 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:47:26 am
You poor fucker. Here to talk, if needed mate.

Weird, weird bunch - felt like I was in a documentary about Hacienda "get kicked out at closing and get back into the queue for late-eh"
