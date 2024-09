I think United win today. In a way that’s seemingly so very ‘Manchester United’, Ugarte starts, probably gets off to a stormer leading to their fans claiming him the best defensive mid in the world (see Casemiro’s first few months when he was apparently better than Rodri), before he inevitably falls off a cliff.



I’m really not sure on what type of side they’re building, the buzz has always been under E7H they want to dominate the ball, they’ve probably been at their best/luckiest when they’ve played as a counter attacking side, ie like a small side, and been able to act like underdogs who can’t possibly get their defenders near the halfway line.



As much as I like seeing them lose, it’s vital they have hope this season as the FA cup victory last year shown, anything to clutch at and their fan base will completely delude themselves they’re going places. A couple of good months this season should see E7H through to May again, even if they end up outside the top 5. Again.