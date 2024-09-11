« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 314 315 316 317 318 [319]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 765770 times)

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12720 on: September 11, 2024, 06:12:21 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/11/manchester-united-financial-fair-play-113m-loss

"Manchester United confident on financial fair play despite £113m loss"

Well of course they're confident.

The Premier League, Andy Burnham and the media will make sure they get away with it.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12721 on: September 11, 2024, 07:46:03 pm »
Quote from: mattD on September 11, 2024, 06:12:21 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/11/manchester-united-financial-fair-play-113m-loss

"Manchester United confident on financial fair play despite £113m loss"

Well of course they're confident.

The Premier League, Andy Burnham and the media will make sure they get away with it.

They should be relegated to the Northern Premier league with their inbred cousins from the other side of Manchester.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12722 on: September 11, 2024, 08:06:16 pm »
Quote from: mattD on September 11, 2024, 06:12:21 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/11/manchester-united-financial-fair-play-113m-loss

"Manchester United confident on financial fair play despite £113m loss"

Well of course they're confident.

The Premier League, Andy Burnham and the media will make sure they get away with it.

Can see why they couldn't get rid of Ten Hag now...
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,845
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12723 on: September 11, 2024, 08:43:27 pm »
Quote from: mattD on September 11, 2024, 06:12:21 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/11/manchester-united-financial-fair-play-113m-loss

"Manchester United confident on financial fair play despite £113m loss"

Well of course they're confident.

The Premier League, Andy Burnham and the media will make sure they get away with it.
And "Lord Coe" .   ::)
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,193
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12724 on: Yesterday at 01:39:35 am »
"A one off cost of 47.8 million relating to a strategic review that led to Ratcliffe buying into the club"



Im flabbergasted. its the heist of the century. Talk about plucking the goose what the actual fuck.

cowboy capitalism at its finest 
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12725 on: Yesterday at 06:13:27 am »
Quote from: mattD on September 11, 2024, 06:12:21 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/11/manchester-united-financial-fair-play-113m-loss

"Manchester United confident on financial fair play despite £113m loss"

Well of course they're confident.

The Premier League, Andy Burnham and the media will make sure they get away with it.

They are completely screwed from a competitive standpoint. To become a competitive team again they need to get rid of all these average players they have spent billions on. When they try to get rid of the likes of Anthony / Sancho / Casemiro / Onana / Hojlund etc etc etc (the likes of De Ligt and Zirkee will be added to this list soon no doubt) they will be realising huge losses on the amounts they paid. If they want to get rid of Sancho and Anthony alone that will be close to £100m losses as surely nobody is going to give more than a token transfer fee, Anthony might even need to be given away for free !
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,170
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12726 on: Yesterday at 09:55:10 am »
This will be the end of FFP.
If its is now affecting Man Utd then it is toast.
Logged

Offline vitri

  • Pool Baron (on away goals). Shit scared of Enemy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • Pro-Rafa. Hates it when people say "EPL"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12727 on: Yesterday at 10:30:31 am »
Quote from: JovaJova on Yesterday at 06:13:27 am
They are completely screwed from a competitive standpoint. To become a competitive team again they need to get rid of all these average players they have spent billions on. When they try to get rid of the likes of Anthony / Sancho / Casemiro / Onana / Hojlund etc etc etc (the likes of De Ligt and Zirkee will be added to this list soon no doubt) they will be realising huge losses on the amounts they paid. If they want to get rid of Sancho and Anthony alone that will be close to £100m losses as surely nobody is going to give more than a token transfer fee, Anthony might even need to be given away for free !

Yes and no. If you look at it from a pure buying and selling perspective, that's true. Buy a player at £50m and sell him for £25m and that's a loss (ignoring wages here, for simplicity). But you do get some theoretical utility out of the time you have the asset, and can use the player.

The accounting is slightly different to reflect that. The fee is amortised over the contract length (to a maximum of five years). So the cost in the accounts could be as low as 1/5th of the fee per year. On a sale, the proceeds are booked in full less any remaining cost yet taken into account.

As an example, if we say Antony cost £82m in 2022 on a five year contract, then to avoid booking a loss in August 2025 they'll need to sell him at £32.8m (i.e. to cover the remaining two years' of his cost yet to be amortised). Sadly there seem to be plenty of useful idiots who would buy a Manchester United player with two years on his contract at that price. Agreed, in the meantime his player registration is costing £16.4m per season and that's a hefty dead cost on an asset you aren't using.

So in theory, all they're looking for is to find someone to pay a fee which equals the amortisation yet to be brought into account on any player. No (further) cost will then be realised, and it removes the annual cost and the player wages from the calculation.
Logged
Quote
Everything has an end, only the sausage has two

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12728 on: Yesterday at 12:18:23 pm »
Quote from: vitri on Yesterday at 10:30:31 am
Yes and no. If you look at it from a pure buying and selling perspective, that's true. Buy a player at £50m and sell him for £25m and that's a loss (ignoring wages here, for simplicity). But you do get some theoretical utility out of the time you have the asset, and can use the player.

The accounting is slightly different to reflect that. The fee is amortised over the contract length (to a maximum of five years). So the cost in the accounts could be as low as 1/5th of the fee per year. On a sale, the proceeds are booked in full less any remaining cost yet taken into account.

As an example, if we say Antony cost £82m in 2022 on a five year contract, then to avoid booking a loss in August 2025 they'll need to sell him at £32.8m (i.e. to cover the remaining two years' of his cost yet to be amortised). Sadly there seem to be plenty of useful idiots who would buy a Manchester United player with two years on his contract at that price. Agreed, in the meantime his player registration is costing £16.4m per season and that's a hefty dead cost on an asset you aren't using.

So in theory, all they're looking for is to find someone to pay a fee which equals the amortisation yet to be brought into account on any player. No (further) cost will then be realised, and it removes the annual cost and the player wages from the calculation.

Yes but the longer they keep them to wind the contracts down, the more screwed they are on a football pitch. All these failed transfers do at least have a consequence beyond just being a poor football team because they have these colossal transfer fees being amortised combined with failed players who they likely will have big losses on as well in their accounts. They just had to give Van De Beek away basically for free for example. It is stating the obvious but they are an appallingly run football club.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:21:50 pm by JovaJova »
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Offline vitri

  • Pool Baron (on away goals). Shit scared of Enemy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • Pro-Rafa. Hates it when people say "EPL"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12729 on: Yesterday at 01:52:24 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Yesterday at 12:18:23 pm
Yes but the longer they keep them to wind the contracts down, the more screwed they are on a football pitch. All these failed transfers do at least have a consequence beyond just being a poor football team because they have these colossal transfer fees being amortised combined with failed players who they likely will have big losses on as well in their accounts. They just had to give Van De Beek away basically for free for example. It is stating the obvious but they are an appallingly run football club.

Absolutely.

I was just adding some colour to your assertion, and a note of caution that we all know one of the lower mid table sides will be obliging with some nonsense cash.
Logged
Quote
Everything has an end, only the sausage has two

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,965
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12730 on: Yesterday at 02:42:31 pm »
Is spending on wages treated differently.
ie if you held on to a top proven player , on a big salary. Does that have the same impact as spending the a lot  on a transfer fee but with a lower wage?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline vitri

  • Pool Baron (on away goals). Shit scared of Enemy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • Pro-Rafa. Hates it when people say "EPL"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12731 on: Yesterday at 03:09:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:42:31 pm
Is spending on wages treated differently.
ie if you held on to a top proven player , on a big salary. Does that have the same impact as spending the a lot  on a transfer fee but with a lower wage?

Are you asking on behalf of an Egyptian friend?

The wages are obviously another expense to factor in each year. On the face of it, there's no difference to buying a £40m player with a £10m total wage over five years than buying a £10m player whose wages are £40m over the five years. Each year you have £10m cost in the books - either being £8m + £2m or £2m + £8m on amortisation and wages.

That changes if you sell the asset (which is the right to the player registration, or the right to contract with the player - that's an aside). Assuming there's no funny business with an agreement for the wages across the remaining period of the contract to be settled by the buying or selling club, selling after two years looks very different. Let's say he's sold for £50m:

  • Mr Transfer fee has remaining three years amortised cost of £24m (£8m x 3 ). So you may recognise the profit in that year's accounts of £50m - £24m = £26m
  • Mr Wages has just the £6m (£2m * 3). That's a healthy profit of £50m - £6m = £44m
  • In both cases, the £10m per year of cost is no longer in the books for the following three years, because the player's gone

It gets interesting if you renegotiate the contract of an existing player, and extend rather than replace them. At that point, the remaining unamortised value gets re-spread over the life of the new contract (up to 5 years). So if instead of selling Mr Transfer fee at two years, you signed a fresh contract with him for a further five years, that £24m unamortised cost then becomes £4.8m per year hit instead of the £8m, and so on. That might be offset by any increase in salary you agree.

You do also then run the risk of not generating their sale value to the fullest, as they may choose to run down a good contract, and/or stay beyond their peak years. So it's a bit of a balancing act and will depend on your projection of how the player's value can be realised.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:11:34 pm by vitri »
Logged
Quote
Everything has an end, only the sausage has two

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,965
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12732 on: Yesterday at 03:13:59 pm »
Quote from: vitri on Yesterday at 03:09:18 pm
Are you asking for an Egyptian friend?

I was thinking along those lines.  So PSR doesn't differentiate between transfer spend and wages paid.
For clubs with little headroom to increase their income , it does mean they have to buy/sell/pay players within their income (assuming this is the vast majority of the cost of running a club).
You only need one or two really expensive 'flops' and you are screwed.  Insurance costs must be pretty high too.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline vitri

  • Pool Baron (on away goals). Shit scared of Enemy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • Pro-Rafa. Hates it when people say "EPL"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12733 on: Yesterday at 03:22:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:13:59 pm
I was thinking along those lines.  So PSR doesn't differentiate between transfer spend and wages paid.
For clubs with little headroom to increase their income , it does mean they have to buy/sell/pay players within their income (assuming this is the vast majority of the cost of running a club).
You only need one or two really expensive 'flops' and you are screwed.  Insurance costs must be pretty high too.

There's no differentiation until you dispose of the asset. At that point, you're better off selling the one you didn't pay a big fee for (assuming both players are worth the same fee to the prospective buyer). Even better, sell one you didn't pay any fee for. It's all profit. Hence the transfers we're seeing of homegrown talent.
Logged
Quote
Everything has an end, only the sausage has two

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12734 on: Yesterday at 04:43:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:42:31 pm
Is spending on wages treated differently.
ie if you held on to a top proven player , on a big salary. Does that have the same impact as spending the a lot  on a transfer fee but with a lower wage?
The wages are more generally more expensive if you keep the player.

The transfer fees gets amortised away but the wages keep increasing. If you spend a high fee on a player but a low initial wage, you'd still need to bump the pay very soon if the player is performing above his wages.

The reason is because if the player is that good (i.e world class) AND you want to keep him then you'll have to pay him well. If you don't,  you'll lose him. Those things add up even though they look small and keeping a player for long makes the transfer fee less relevant because of amortisation and all that.

Wages are more important in that sense. If you want to attract/keep "world class" players then you'll spend a lot on wages. They are as visible as fees in terms of their impact but 70-90% of what clubs earn go on salaries. If a club that goes bust/has financial difficulties, it's primarily because of wages because they are a nonstop commitment.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:48:20 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,965
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12735 on: Yesterday at 09:45:31 pm »

BBC sport
Quote

After successive defeats by Brighton and Liverpool, United head to Southampton knowing defeat will condemn them to their worst start since 1986-87, when Ron Atkinson was sacked and replaced by Mr. Ferguson.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,455
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12736 on: Yesterday at 11:32:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:45:31 pm
BBC sport
Quote

After successive defeats by Brighton and Liverpool, United head to Southampton knowing defeat will condemn them to their worst start since 1986-87, when Ron Atkinson was sacked and replaced by Mr. Ferguson.


Let's hope they repeat the trick.

I'm sure it wouldn't take much to tempt Mr Ferguson to leave Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,406
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12737 on: Today at 10:28:54 am »
They're at the stage where losing to Southampton tomorrow would barely register as a shock.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,351
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12738 on: Today at 10:44:47 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:28:54 am
They're at the stage where losing to Southampton tomorrow would barely register as a shock.
If ETH is smart, he'll get them to wear a grey kit. Perfect excuse for when Southampton do them.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12739 on: Today at 10:48:18 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:28:54 am
They're at the stage where losing to Southampton tomorrow would barely register as a shock.
Its like theyre back to where they were in the 70s and 80s ,getting beat beat easily by teams just like saints ,Coventry and the like and nobody batted an eyelid.the press were still very much on their side and bigged  up any win like it was the dawn of a new era .just like these days really.
Enjoy it and revel in their misery because even back then you just knew how bad it would be if they ever got their act together and started winning titles ,as it sadly turned out to be .
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,059
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12740 on: Today at 12:31:24 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:28:54 am
They're at the stage where losing to Southampton tomorrow would barely register as a shock.


I can see them getting a draw or scrappy win at Southampton. After that, they will get a few decent results that will keep Ten Hag employed until December.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12741 on: Today at 02:21:39 pm »
They're not losing tomorrow, and they'll get away with their PSR non-compliance. 
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12742 on: Today at 02:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:21:39 pm
They're not losing tomorrow

Which will be a good thing. Last thing we need is them sacking Seven Hag and stumbling on someone tactically competent. Win a few, lose a few, win a few, lose a few. That's what we need.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,706
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12743 on: Today at 03:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 02:37:15 pm
Which will be a good thing. Last thing we need is them sacking Seven Hag and stumbling on someone tactically competent. Win a few, lose a few, win a few, lose a few. That's what we need.

No need to worry mate, Southgate isn't tactically competent
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,666
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12744 on: Today at 03:48:10 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:16:00 pm
No need to worry mate, Southgate isn't tactically competent

 They'll give it Ruud. It's nailed on.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,920
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12745 on: Today at 03:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:48:10 pm
They'll give it Ruud. It's nailed on.
At last an answer to the oft-asked question

"Hey, Ruud, why the long face?"

"They've made me Man Utd manager..."
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 314 315 316 317 318 [319]   Go Up
« previous next »
 