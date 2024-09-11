Is spending on wages treated differently.

ie if you held on to a top proven player , on a big salary. Does that have the same impact as spending the a lot on a transfer fee but with a lower wage?



if you sell the asset

Mr Transfer fee has remaining three years amortised cost of £24m (£8m x 3 ). So you may recognise the profit in that year's accounts of £50m - £24m = £26m

Mr Wages has just the £6m (£2m * 3). That's a healthy profit of £50m - £6m = £44m

In both cases, the £10m per year of cost is no longer in the books for the following three years, because the player's gone

Are you asking on behalf of an Egyptian friend?The wages are obviously another expense to factor in each year. On the face of it, there's no difference to buying a £40m player with a £10m total wage over five years than buying a £10m player whose wages are £40m over the five years. Each year you have £10m cost in the books - either being £8m + £2m or £2m + £8m on amortisation and wages.That changes(which is the right to the player registration, or the right to contract with the player - that's an aside). Assuming there's no funny business with an agreement for the wages across the remaining period of the contract to be settled by the buying or selling club, selling after two years looks very different. Let's say he's sold for £50m:It gets interesting if you renegotiate the contract of an existing player, and extend rather than replace them. At that point, the remaining unamortised value gets re-spread over the life of the new contract (up to 5 years). So if instead of selling Mr Transfer fee at two years, you signed a fresh contract with him for a further five years, that £24m unamortised cost then becomes £4.8m per year hit instead of the £8m, and so on. That might be offset by any increase in salary you agree.You do also then run the risk of not generating their sale value to the fullest, as they may choose to run down a good contract, and/or stay beyond their peak years. So it's a bit of a balancing act and will depend on your projection of how the player's value can be realised.