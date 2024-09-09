Are they still sponsored by Ginsters? A match made in heaven. He really looked in bad shape in that friendly (good free kick though!).
Probably because he's spent most of his life burning 6k calories a day?
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
Yeah. He was always a unit, so the gain isnt a huge surprise anyway.
Ah, he's probably there so he can nip across to Cornwall to raid the pasties. He looks like Desperate Dan these days. How can a young man still in the game be so out of shape?
How can an owner expect actual footballers to see that & then listen to the dickhead. I've not paid him any attention, gave him the benefit of the doubt and thought he'd sorted himself out, even argued Danns would be ok there
He'd do a better job for them even now than Antony
He's a piss head. Loves his ale. He used to drink in one of my locals in Chester (cos it's open til 4am) until some student sent photos to the local paper and people started showing up to hassle him.
It's all muscle.
There's plenty of it out in the open already. Clattenburg said he wouldn't have given Liverpool 3 penalties at Old Trafford if Ferguson was manager. Phil Neville admitted they had the benefit of biased referees. Fairly sure Mark Halsey has said a few things in the past also. No need to wait until Ferguson is dead. Regardless, it's not like anything would be done about it. The PL are pathetic and would just brush it all under the carpet.
So de ligt plays one game of his 5 +1 year contract at 200k a week for the mancs, sucks terribly in a 0-3 pasting, and suffers an immediate crisis of confidence from which we all know he will never emerge as long as he plays for them. you couldn't script this stuff. He probably saw the water pouring inside the stadium and suddenly realized what he'd done
Bregzit Jim will already be finding staff to punt
Anyone watched Flying Pig United?Honestly can't work out if it's a character or he's genuinely like that. Either way, great viewing.
Crosby Nick never fails.
His poor wife (brilliant off screen comic creation though).
@martynzieglerBreaking: Man Utd made a £113.2m loss last season.Explains some of the financial challenges facing the club.***Is that good? Must be, given the marginal gain geniuses are in charge now.
