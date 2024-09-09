How can an owner expect actual footballers to see that & then listen to the dickhead.



I've not paid him any attention, gave him the benefit of the doubt and thought he'd sorted himself out, even argued Danns would be ok there



He doesn't exactly set a good example, does he? He's still a young man, but looks so ill disciplined. Imagine him lecturing you on the benefits of good nutrition and self discipline. I know he was a very good player so his words might still carry some weight (no pun intended) but I'd find it difficult to take him seriously as a manager if I was a young player.