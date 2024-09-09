« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 761406 times)

Offline Saltashscouse

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12680 on: September 9, 2024, 01:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  9, 2024, 11:47:48 am
Are they still sponsored by Ginsters? A match made in heaven. He really looked in bad shape in that friendly (good free kick though!).
No they're sponsored by Classic Builders who look like they've already given Rooney a massive extension 
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Brian Blessed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12681 on: September 9, 2024, 01:40:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September  9, 2024, 12:08:25 pm
Probably because he's spent most of his life burning 6k calories a day?

Yeah. He was always a unit, so the gain isnt a huge surprise anyway.
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline spen71

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12682 on: September 9, 2024, 02:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September  9, 2024, 01:40:54 pm
Yeah. He was always a unit, so the gain isnt a huge surprise anyway.

He may just be eating the same as when he was playing
Or
On medication
Or
Just a fat git
Online Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12683 on: September 9, 2024, 02:35:32 pm »
He's a piss head. Loves his ale. He used to drink in one of my locals in Chester (cos it's open til 4am) until some student sent photos to the local paper and people started showing up to hassle him.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12684 on: September 9, 2024, 05:03:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  9, 2024, 12:02:59 pm
Ah, he's probably there so he can nip across to Cornwall to raid the pasties.

He looks like Desperate Dan these days. How can a young man still in the game be so out of shape?

How can an owner expect actual footballers to see that & then listen to the dickhead.

I've not paid him any attention, gave him the benefit of the doubt and thought he'd sorted himself out, even argued Danns would be ok there  :)
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12685 on: September 9, 2024, 05:14:34 pm »
The Nike ad prophecy has come true with interest.

Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12686 on: September 9, 2024, 05:15:40 pm »
He'd do a better job for them even now than Antony
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12687 on: September 9, 2024, 05:28:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  9, 2024, 05:03:21 pm
How can an owner expect actual footballers to see that & then listen to the dickhead.

I've not paid him any attention, gave him the benefit of the doubt and thought he'd sorted himself out, even argued Danns would be ok there  :)
He doesn't exactly set a good example, does he? He's still a young man, but looks so ill disciplined. Imagine him lecturing you on the benefits of good nutrition and self discipline. I know he was a very good player so his words might still carry some weight (no pun intended) but I'd find it difficult to take him seriously as a manager if I was a young player.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12688 on: September 9, 2024, 05:32:45 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September  9, 2024, 05:15:40 pm
He'd do a better job for them even now than Antony
There's traffic cones outside Old Trafford that would be more effective than Antony.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline spen71

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12689 on: September 9, 2024, 07:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on September  9, 2024, 02:35:32 pm
He's a piss head. Loves his ale. He used to drink in one of my locals in Chester (cos it's open til 4am) until some student sent photos to the local paper and people started showing up to hassle him.

Where was that!?
Online BER

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12690 on: September 9, 2024, 09:17:37 pm »
It's all muscle.
Online CraigDS

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12691 on: September 9, 2024, 09:18:47 pm »
Quote from: BER on September  9, 2024, 09:17:37 pm
It's all muscle.

Like Traore, he's never lifted a weight in his life.
Offline Slippers

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12692 on: Today at 08:03:30 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  9, 2024, 09:07:08 am
There's plenty of it out in the open already.

Clattenburg said he wouldn't have given Liverpool 3 penalties at Old Trafford if Ferguson was manager.
Phil Neville admitted they had the benefit of biased referees.
Fairly sure Mark Halsey has said a few things in the past also.

No need to wait until Ferguson is dead. Regardless, it's not like anything would be done about it. The PL are pathetic and would just brush it all under the carpet.

I remember Halsey saying that it took him 'a few years' to get into Ferguson's good books.

This was back when BT Sport employed him to remind us that the referees in the Premier League were some of the finest in the world.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12693 on: Today at 11:41:39 am »
So de ligt plays one game of his 5 +1 year contract at 200k a week for the mancs, sucks terribly in a 0-3 pasting, and suffers an immediate crisis of confidence from which we all know he will never emerge as long as he plays for them.  :lmao

you couldn't script this stuff. He probably saw the water pouring inside the stadium and suddenly realized what he'd done
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Bennett

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12694 on: Today at 11:48:58 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:41:39 am
So de ligt plays one game of his 5 +1 year contract at 200k a week for the mancs, sucks terribly in a 0-3 pasting, and suffers an immediate crisis of confidence from which we all know he will never emerge as long as he plays for them.  :lmao

you couldn't script this stuff. He probably saw the water pouring inside the stadium and suddenly realized what he'd done

We can't be too smug given how long it took FSG to properly go through the gears, but the INEOS era is off to a massive stinker. Flubbed the Ten Hag decision and given players no other top side in Europe wants a ludicrous amount of money across a ludicrous length of time. There's nothing between him and Maguire whatsoever.
Offline Ray K

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12695 on: Today at 12:04:31 pm »
@martynziegler
Breaking: Man Utd made a £113.2m loss last season.

Explains some of the financial challenges facing the club.

***
Is that good? Must be, given the marginal gain geniuses are in charge now.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline disgraced cake

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12696 on: Today at 12:08:31 pm »
Bregzit Jim will already be finding staff to punt
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Offline 12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12697 on: Today at 12:16:28 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:08:31 pm
Bregzit Jim will already be finding staff to punt

Id start with Brailsford
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Keita Success

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12698 on: Today at 12:28:14 pm »
Anyone watched Flying Pig United?

Honestly can't work out if it's a character or he's genuinely like that. Either way, great viewing.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12699 on: Today at 12:47:50 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 12:28:14 pm
Anyone watched Flying Pig United?

Honestly can't work out if it's a character or he's genuinely like that. Either way, great viewing.

His poor wife (brilliant off screen comic creation though).
Online Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12700 on: Today at 12:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:47:50 pm
His poor wife (brilliant off screen comic creation though).

He must be a Columbo fan.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Ghost Town

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12701 on: Today at 12:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:47:50 pm
His poor wife (brilliant off screen comic creation though).
That's Nicola to you. She's not quite Maris Crane or Mrs Colombo or 'Er Indoors as we do hear a voice.

The one where he broke the plate is still the best
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12702 on: Today at 01:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:04:31 pm
@martynziegler
Breaking: Man Utd made a £113.2m loss last season.

Explains some of the financial challenges facing the club.

***
Is that good? Must be, given the marginal gain geniuses are in charge now.

Brexit Jim will be on the 'phone to Everton Andy looking for handouts.
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12703 on: Today at 01:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:41:39 am
So de ligt plays one game of his 5 +1 year contract at 200k a week for the mancs, sucks terribly in a 0-3 pasting, and suffers an immediate crisis of confidence from which we all know he will never emerge as long as he plays for them.  :lmao

you couldn't script this stuff. He probably saw the water pouring inside the stadium and suddenly realized what he'd done
Why do I always think in my head "delight" when I read his name?  ;D
Online FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12704 on: Today at 01:17:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:47:50 pm
His poor wife (brilliant off screen comic creation though).

It's his sistoh
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12705 on: Today at 01:18:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  9, 2024, 12:02:59 pm
Ah, he's probably there so he can nip across to Cornwall to raid the pasties.

He looks like Desperate Dan these days. How can a young man still in the game be so out of shape?


https://www.tavistock-today.co.uk/news/census-2021-west-devon-has-aperson that I find irritating-the-most-pensioners-in-england-and-wales-552803


(of, course, these days Reenie and Doris would need to be on top)
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
