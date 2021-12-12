« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12640 on: Today at 12:00:11 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 11:42:58 am
The thing I find painfully nauseating about Neville (and the hyper-analytical culture at Sky that he advances) is this perpetual notion that United's current shitness is some sort of pressing societal issue that needs to be urgently remedied before the institutional pillars of British football collapse in on themselves

It's as though a flailing Man United isn't just a Mancunian problem, but a full-on sporting crisis, that goes beyond England and football itself, and cuts to the very heart of sport as we know it. Real fucking "save Ferris" levels of hysteria. Carra's just as fucking bad for indulging it and entertaining it.

I swear, the breath of fresh air that would sweep across Sky (and punditry in general) if Neville fucked off would be truly immeasurable. It really really really would
well put. To add to this, his whining voice is getting worse with each time United embarrass him by spoiling his predictions about United finishing above us. Hes hard to watch or listen to.
His voice sounds like Vera Duckworth screeching through an old style megaphone, while someone scrapes the point of a compass down a blackboard in the background.
He needs binned off.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12641 on: Today at 12:00:36 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:34:13 am
Bit of a none argument. If City weren't cheating who was there to challenge? The teams they finished ahead of?
How about City?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12642 on: Today at 12:11:53 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:34:13 am
Bit of a none argument. If City weren't cheating who was there to challenge? The teams they finished ahead of?

I got the seasons mixed up. I was referring to 17/18. Was Maureen in charge that year.

In Ole's season that they came second, they finished 12 points behind. Still didn't challenge.

There's no guarantee that if Abu Dhabi weren't around, 2nd place would've won the league in those 2 seasons. We dropped 5 points to them for example. We finished 5 points behind United in 20/21. Other teams may have picked up more points and that could've affected later games.

Regardless, they haven't had a title challenge under any manager since Ferguson retired.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12643 on: Today at 12:43:52 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 11:42:58 am
The thing I find painfully nauseating about Neville (and the hyper-analytical culture at Sky that he advances) is this perpetual notion that United's current shitness is some sort of pressing societal issue that needs to be urgently remedied before the institutional pillars of British football collapse in on themselves

It's as though a flailing Man United isn't just a Mancunian problem, but a full-on sporting crisis, that goes beyond England and football itself, and cuts to the very heart of sport as we know it. Real fucking "save Ferris" levels of hysteria. Carra's just as fucking bad for indulging it and entertaining it.

I swear, the breath of fresh air that would sweep across Sky (and punditry in general) if Neville fucked off would be truly immeasurable. It really really really would
This is Manchester United were talking about


Think they forget theyve only actually been relevant under one manager in over 50 years. The rest of the time theyve been totally useless.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12644 on: Today at 01:08:57 pm
I must say I like Neville on the Stick to football/The Overlap-podcast. It`s entertaining to listen to. The others too. I just think when it comes to Man Utd the delusion sets in and he has a lot of crazy opinions. Some of his thoughts about them are mind-blowingly deluded.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12645 on: Today at 01:13:52 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 11:42:58 am
The thing I find painfully nauseating about Neville (and the hyper-analytical culture at Sky that he advances) is this perpetual notion that United's current shitness is some sort of pressing societal issue that needs to be urgently remedied before the institutional pillars of British football collapse in on themselves

It's as though a flailing Man United isn't just a Mancunian problem, but a full-on sporting crisis, that goes beyond England and football itself, and cuts to the very heart of sport as we know it. Real fucking "save Ferris" levels of hysteria. Carra's just as fucking bad for indulging it and entertaining it.

I swear, the breath of fresh air that would sweep across Sky (and punditry in general) if Neville fucked off would be truly immeasurable. It really really really would



Great point Billy, absolutely spot on.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12646 on: Today at 02:19:29 pm
Been pretty shite forever and have now reverted to type . Love it. No idea how fergy won so much especially league titles.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12647 on: Today at 02:21:50 pm
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 02:19:29 pm
Been pretty shite forever and have now reverted to type . Love it. No idea how fergy won so much especially league titles.
Have a word with Howard Webb. He knows why United won so much.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12648 on: Today at 02:48:05 pm
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 02:19:29 pm
Been pretty shite forever and have now reverted to type . Love it. No idea how fergy won so much especially league titles.
This present United are worse than the 73/74 one, and they were relegated.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12649 on: Today at 03:37:13 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:48:05 pm
This present United are worse than the 73/74 one, and they were relegated.

I don't remember that side . First one i remember was 84 85. To be honest they had a few ok players in that team . Utter shite now
