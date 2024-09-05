« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 753533 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12600 on: September 5, 2024, 12:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on September  4, 2024, 10:29:22 am
Mainoo obviously has a lot of talent and a high ceiling, but he already seems to have inherited the United attitude that was summed up by players like Pogba, Fernandes, Martial, and Rashford. Hype them up to a level where they think that they have made it and no longer need to bother working at their game or running back to help their team mates.

He got made to look a fool for our third goal, but watch the replays for our disallowed goal and our first goal and they showed a bigger issue. For the first one Gravenberch shows some nice skill to get past him in a tight position on the halfway line, but he then decides to (at best) jog back rather than trying to bust a gut to get back and stop the attack. He ends up maybe 10 yards away from a completely unmarked TAA, having stopped jogging when he got to the edge of the penalty area and not even made an attempt to find a man to pick up.

For the first goal, he isnt even looking when Casemiro plays the pass, and then again turns round and again makes a token jog back rather than sprinting to try and pick up either of our two unmarked players on the far post.

You can have all the talent in the world, but if you have already decided at 18 years old that you dont need to bother to track back as a CM in a big game at home, then it really doesnt look good for your chances of developing into an elite player. Maybe a better manager can come in and get him to change that attitude, but theyll need to get his role models like Rashford and Fernandes to change their attitudes first.


Ronnie Moran RIP would bring kids who had broken in to the first team down to earth. M** U dont seem to have this ethos.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12601 on: September 5, 2024, 12:47:46 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on September  5, 2024, 11:24:02 am
I'm no fan of ten Hag but he should be telling the "football department" to do one.
No manager with an ounce of self respect should be taking lectures from Ratcliffe, Ashworth and Jason Wilcox on how to set his team up.

So they've gone from Accountant/Investment banker Ed Woodward making footballing decisions to the chemical engineer, Jim Ratcliffe, making footballing decisions?

Imagine if they got some people who were actually working within their area of expertise on the job!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12602 on: September 5, 2024, 01:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  5, 2024, 11:25:37 am
Didnt say a lot for the old Ineos Brains Trust either does it? Four week review at the end of the season to come to the vaguely hilarious view that they couldnt replace him, gave him an extra year, and to the surprise of no-one they still look a bit ropey after 3 games. Sacking him this side of Christmas surely makes all the goons involved in that process look ridiculous as well and questions should be asked about their credentials too. But they wont be.

Ha indeed. No one's really coming across well in that piece.

Quote from: shook on September  5, 2024, 11:54:15 am
Oh YES, Gareth Southgate here we go!!

Mark Ogden (Manc journalist) seems to think Dan Ashworth and Dave Brailsford are huge fans of Southgate (Ashworth has worked with him before at the FA) and they seriously were considering him in the summer but the timing didn't work with him at the Euros. With Southgate now available and Man Utd's start, it makes sense these kinds of things are coming out. Go Ineos Brains Trust!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12603 on: September 5, 2024, 02:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on September  5, 2024, 01:32:30 pm
Ha indeed. No one's really coming across well in that piece.

Mark Ogden (Manc journalist) seems to think Dan Ashworth and Dave Brailsford are huge fans of Southgate (Ashworth has worked with him before at the FA) and they seriously were considering him in the summer but the timing didn't work with him at the Euros. With Southgate now available and Man Utd's start, it makes sense these kinds of things are coming out. Go Ineos Brains Trust!

Yes once I learned of the Ashworth connection.... holy shit.... it really might happen
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12604 on: September 5, 2024, 02:25:56 pm »
The transfer window is literally closed 5 days and they bought 5 players and released McT & Sancho (maybe others?) presumably with the managers approval?  And today (or before today since this article needed info sourced from somewhere), they think ETH might be the wrong manager?
You couldnt make this up.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12605 on: September 5, 2024, 02:27:05 pm »
Quote from: shook on September  5, 2024, 02:19:12 pm
Yes once I learned of the Ashworth connection.... holy shit.... it really might happen


Which would mean we could ignore United until 2027/28, realistically given they will give him 3 years to 'build' whatever crap he creates
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12606 on: September 5, 2024, 02:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September  5, 2024, 02:27:05 pm

Which would mean we could ignore United until 2027/28, realistically given they will give him 3 years to 'build' whatever crap he creates

They are already half way to their 26 year drought leading up to 1992.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12607 on: September 5, 2024, 02:46:32 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on September  5, 2024, 02:32:01 pm
They are already half way to their 26 year drought leading up to 1992.

Im out timeline they are around 2001/02 although wed actually out in a couple more convincing challenges by then than theyve managed. And theres not much sign of things improving any time soon for them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12608 on: September 5, 2024, 02:50:10 pm »
Dave Brailsford known advocate of marginal gains aka doping.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12609 on: September 5, 2024, 03:27:22 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on September  5, 2024, 02:25:56 pm
The transfer window is literally closed 5 days and they bought 5 players and released McT & Sancho (maybe others?) presumably with the managers approval?  And today (or before today since this article needed info sourced from somewhere), they think ETH might be the wrong manager?
You couldnt make this up.

They must have come to the conclusion that they want Harry Potter.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12610 on: September 5, 2024, 05:59:36 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on September  5, 2024, 11:24:02 am
I'm no fan of ten Hag but he should be telling the "football department" to do one.
No manager with an ounce of self respect should be taking lectures from Ratcliffe, Ashworth and Jason Wilcox on how to set his team up.

After what we saw on Sunday the lecture can't really make things much worse. Go on Jim, get stuck in.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12611 on: September 5, 2024, 06:57:57 pm »
Carragher finally pulls Neville up on the "third choice manager" thing....

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s6jnvRy7BOk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s6jnvRy7BOk</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6jnvRy7BOk
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12612 on: September 5, 2024, 07:24:19 pm »
When they did their big review on ETH, it was problematic. It communicates the manager is vulnerable, and he doesn't have the usual sort of authority he might expect. So then when you face the next hiccup, it gets an overreaction.

It's just a matter of time before Ten Hag is gone. Even if they regroup and look a bit better, and surely they will, it all depends on their aspirations. They are miles off a title challenge. And top four might even prove beyond them.

Here's hoping they go for Southgate. He's crap, but his England record - going deep into tourneys, might appeal to the untrained eye overseeing footballing matters at Old Trafford. Southgate also comes across as a corporate sort of man, in that he will tend to say the right thing and be no bother whatsoever. The fact that every Liverpool fans would love them to bring Southgate in should tell them all they need to know. But here's hoping.

They might decide to go for Tuchel. He will make them much better, and they could challenge for the biggest prizes under him, but the track record suggests that at some point he will be falling out with his bosses.
« Reply #12613 on: September 5, 2024, 09:56:06 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on September  5, 2024, 02:25:56 pm
The transfer window is literally closed 5 days and they bought 5 players and released McT & Sancho (maybe others?) presumably with the managers approval?  And today (or before today since this article needed info sourced from somewhere), they think ETH might be the wrong manager?
You couldnt make this up.

 ;D ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12614 on: Yesterday at 12:07:40 am »
Quote from: G Richards on September  5, 2024, 07:24:19 pm
When they did their big review on ETH, it was problematic. It communicates the manager is vulnerable, and he doesn't have the usual sort of authority he might expect. So then when you face the next hiccup, it gets an overreaction.

It's just a matter of time before Ten Hag is gone. Even if they regroup and look a bit better, and surely they will, it all depends on their aspirations. They are miles off a title challenge. And top four might even prove beyond them.

Here's hoping they go for Southgate. He's crap, but his England record - going deep into tourneys, might appeal to the untrained eye overseeing footballing matters at Old Trafford. Southgate also comes across as a corporate sort of man, in that he will tend to say the right thing and be no bother whatsoever. The fact that every Liverpool fans would love them to bring Southgate in should tell them all they need to know. But here's hoping.

They might decide to go for Tuchel. He will make them much better, and they could challenge for the biggest prizes under him, but the track record suggests that at some point he will be falling out with his bosses.

The fact that he (Tuchel) has already turned them down suggests he wouldn't touch them with a bargepole if they come knocking again.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12615 on: Yesterday at 01:42:08 am »
Quote from: vblfc on September  5, 2024, 02:25:56 pm
You couldnt make this up.

I could, and I did, through many a painful year of HSS domination. I'm so happy my cope dreams have come to fruition.
« Reply #12616 on: Yesterday at 08:14:41 am »
Separated at birth..
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12617 on: Yesterday at 09:12:15 am »
Am I imagining it, or were we loosely linked with Caeciedo a few seasons back?
« Reply #12618 on: Yesterday at 10:26:20 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on September  5, 2024, 06:57:57 pm
Carragher finally pulls Neville up on the "third choice manager" thing....

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s6jnvRy7BOk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s6jnvRy7BOk</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6jnvRy7BOk

The over analysis of how shit United are since the game is hilarious. Neville is going to struggle to survive this season with his sanity intact if he is trying to find reasons why this United team are so awful and how they should improve. They simply have a bunch of distinctly average players thrown together with no actual plan. There is no hope they will ever be good.
« Reply #12619 on: Yesterday at 10:50:31 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on September  4, 2024, 10:29:22 am
Mainoo obviously has a lot of talent and a high ceiling, but he already seems to have inherited the United attitude

On the first goal, after Grav wins the initial ball he slows for just a second to assess, then drives at their back four. If you look at where Mainoo is in relation to Grav at that point, and compare it to the gap between them when Grav releases the ball, it's damning.

A player shouldn't be running faster with the ball than Mainoo is without it, especially considering his age and the fact that this is always billed as one of their biggest games of the season, with the score at 0-0.

As you say, it seems to be endemic for players who have come through the youth team at United.
« Reply #12620 on: Yesterday at 11:12:23 am »
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Yesterday at 10:50:31 am
On the first goal, after Grav wins the initial ball he slows for just a second to assess, then drives at their back four. If you look at where Mainoo is in relation to Grav at that point, and compare it to the gap between them when Grav releases the ball, it's damning.

A player shouldn't be running faster with the ball than Mainoo is without it, especially considering his age and the fact that this is always billed as one of their biggest games of the season, with the score at 0-0.

As you say, it seems to be endemic for players who have come through the youth team at United.
McTominay would have put the effort in there and possibly stopped the goal.  I think the difference is that McTominay was never really accepted as being "a United player" and was always trying to prove himself.  Arguably the best midfielder Man U have ever had in Paul Scholes has already compared Mainoo to Zidane and it's inevitable that such praise will go to the head of a young player.
« Reply #12621 on: Yesterday at 11:27:09 am »
Quote from: JovaJova on Yesterday at 10:26:20 am
The over analysis of how shit United are since the game is hilarious.

Biggest fanbase, club who generates most media clicks, with a manager on the edge and getting walloped at home by their biggest rivals is always going to generate a huge amount of media debate and fluff. Even more so coming straight before an international break.

United and Liverpool will always generate media interest because f the size of their fanbases. Arsenal and Chelsea are probably the other 2 teams (a step or 2 below) who fall into this bucket and its worth the media milking any story for clicks and exposure.

Thats why youll see as more stories in the media about United at this point, than you did when City won tge league. United, along with Liverpool, are always the biggest story in English football
« Reply #12622 on: Yesterday at 11:28:49 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:12:23 am
McTominay would have put the effort in there and possibly stopped the goal.  I think the difference is that McTominay was never really accepted as being "a United player" and was always trying to prove himself.  Arguably the best midfielder Man U have ever had in Paul Scholes has already compared Mainoo to Zidane and it's inevitable that such praise will go to the head of a young player.

Said the other week that I felt it was daft they were looking at letting him go, and have since obviously done so. Suspect he was seen as a bit of a utility supporting player (similar to Wes Brown, Darren Fletcher, Phil Neville, Park Ji Sung, John O'Shea, etc) rather than having the star quality they're striving for. To me though, he looked like the player & personality that should have been part of their leadership group - heart, determination, effort, useful defensively & popping up with goals. Wasn't trendy enough though was he. They're not what they were fifteen years ago, and they need more of his type to drag them out of their mire.
« Reply #12623 on: Yesterday at 12:03:01 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 11:28:49 am
Said the other week that I felt it was daft they were looking at letting him go, and have since obviously done so. Suspect he was seen as a bit of a utility supporting player (similar to Wes Brown, Darren Fletcher, Phil Neville, Park Ji Sung, John O'Shea, etc) rather than having the star quality they're striving for. To me though, he looked like the player & personality that should have been part of their leadership group - heart, determination, effort, useful defensively & popping up with goals. Wasn't trendy enough though was he. They're not what they were fifteen years ago, and they need more of his type to drag them out of their mire.

He should have been made captain. Since referees wised up to Fernandez and his penalty seeking, Mactominay was probably their go to for important goals. Certainly wouldnt have had a face like a toddler who cant have a toffee, like Bruno did all game. He would have certainly put in 100%.
Fernandez was a disgrace btw, he isnt a leader. He was too busy blaming others for his own performance.
« Reply #12624 on: Yesterday at 12:18:42 pm »
Yes, genuinely beggars belief that Bruno Fernandes is captain. He'd be last pick for me ever since he tried to sub himself off when we drubbed them 7-0.

Pea hearted whinger. Last person you'd want leading your players into battle.
« Reply #12625 on: Yesterday at 01:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 12:18:42 pm
Yes, genuinely beggars belief that Bruno Fernandes is captain. He'd be last pick for me ever since he tried to sub himself off when we drubbed them 7-0.

Pea hearted whinger. Last person you'd want leading your players into battle.
The only thing I can remember him doing from Sunday is rolling on the floor in agony.
Imagine that piece of shit was our club captain. Fuckinghell.
« Reply #12626 on: Yesterday at 03:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 12:18:42 pm
Yes, genuinely beggars belief that Bruno Fernandes is captain. He'd be last pick for me ever since he tried to sub himself off when we drubbed them 7-0.

Pea hearted whinger. Last person you'd want leading your players into battle.
But he fits the bill perfectly. He's full of arrogant bluster. Swans around like he's something special, then disappears when it really matters. He's Man United personified.
« Reply #12627 on: Yesterday at 07:33:58 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Yesterday at 10:26:20 am
The over analysis of how shit United are since the game is hilarious. Neville is going to struggle to survive this season with his sanity intact if he is trying to find reasons why this United team are so awful and how they should improve. They simply have a bunch of distinctly average players thrown together with no actual plan. There is no hope they will ever be good.

Still not crediting Liverpool and Arne's tactics though.

That's fine - let them keep sleeping on how good we are (some of our own fanbase are sleeping on it too). ;)
« Reply #12628 on: Today at 02:41:08 am »
Wound up Neville is hilarious to watch though. He's coping so hard after the game I just can't not find it funny. Carragher is actually bringing up some decent points to him but the twat just attacks Liverpool instead as he has no response, love to see it  ;D

As for their rat captain, surely he is one, if not the worst captain they have had for a while? Nothing about him is captain material.
« Reply #12629 on: Today at 06:58:21 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  5, 2024, 02:46:32 pm
Im out timeline they are around 2001/02 although wed actually out in a couple more convincing challenges by then than theyve managed. And theres not much sign of things improving any time soon for them.

In addition to them not having put in a single title challenge since 2013, it should also be said that we were good in 2001/02. We had won a cup treble the previous season, then finished second in the league, won the Super Cup and were generally one of the top teams in Europe.

United are still an absolute shitshow.
Honestly, they don't really fit anywhere our timeline, but if you had to pick a time, then they're more like around 93/94 - still throwing money around but spending it on absolute shite; manager hasn't a clue; fanbase still entitled and deluded.

If you're being kind, then they could also compare to us between 2009-2012, but I prefer 1994. And, unlike us in those times, there's no quick route back to challenging. There are at least three teams that are miles ahead of them. Several others who are better. And they've spent so much money that PSR is no longer something they can ignore.
« Reply #12630 on: Today at 08:07:25 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on September  5, 2024, 06:57:57 pm
Carragher finally pulls Neville up on the "third choice manager" thing....

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s6jnvRy7BOk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s6jnvRy7BOk</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6jnvRy7BOk


They have idea if Slot was third choice or first choice. Didn't Ornstien say early on that Liverpool's choice of Manager would upset some Liverpool fans?
« Reply #12631 on: Today at 08:32:50 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:41:08 am
Wound up Neville is hilarious to watch though. He's coping so hard after the game I just can't not find it funny. Carragher is actually bringing up some decent points to him but the twat just attacks Liverpool instead as he has no response, love to see it  ;D

As for their rat captain, surely he is one, if not the worst captain they have had for a while? Nothing about him is captain material.

Yeah, Neville started his punditry career quite well, giving detailed insights and trying his best to be impartial. As soon as Liverpool started challenging for the title tho, his head exploded and he reverted to type of being a bitter little Manc rat.
« Reply #12632 on: Today at 08:59:02 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:58:21 am
In addition to them not having put in a single title challenge since 2013, it should also be said that we were good in 2001/02. We had won a cup treble the previous season, then finished second in the league, won the Super Cup and were generally one of the top teams in Europe.

United are still an absolute shitshow.
Honestly, they don't really fit anywhere our timeline, but if you had to pick a time, then they're more like around 93/94 - still throwing money around but spending it on absolute shite; manager hasn't a clue; fanbase still entitled and deluded.

If you're being kind, then they could also compare to us between 2009-2012, but I prefer 1994. And, unlike us in those times, there's no quick route back to challenging. There are at least three teams that are miles ahead of them. Several others who are better. And they've spent so much money that PSR is no longer something they can ignore.

Yeah just meant in terms of how many years since both our last title wins. And was just making the point that for all their ups and downs we had a couple of title challenges in those years. They have had some runners ups but they havent come close. Definitely another year ticking by here. Meaning it will be at least 13 years between their wins and theres not really a world where you could say they could win it next season. At some point theyll get their act together or st the very least, improve, but wont be happening any time soon so going to enjoy them suffer for a while more yet.
« Reply #12633 on: Today at 09:05:19 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:58:21 am
In addition to them not having put in a single title challenge since 2013, it should also be said that we were good in 2001/02. We had won a cup treble the previous season, then finished second in the league, won the Super Cup and were generally one of the top teams in Europe.

United are still an absolute shitshow.
Honestly, they don't really fit anywhere our timeline, but if you had to pick a time, then they're more like around 93/94 - still throwing money around but spending it on absolute shite; manager hasn't a clue; fanbase still entitled and deluded.

If you're being kind, then they could also compare to us between 2009-2012, but I prefer 1994. And, unlike us in those times, there's no quick route back to challenging. There are at least three teams that are miles ahead of them. Several others who are better. And they've spent so much money that PSR is no longer something they can ignore.

Oli would have won a title if it wasn't for the cheats.
« Reply #12634 on: Today at 09:27:56 am »
Quote from: JovaJova on Yesterday at 10:26:20 am
The over analysis of how shit United are since the game is hilarious. Neville is going to struggle to survive this season with his sanity intact if he is trying to find reasons why this United team are so awful and how they should improve. They simply have a bunch of distinctly average players thrown together with no actual plan. There is no hope they will ever be good.

Totally. Its like asking why we bad when we had Traore playing RB or Cisse up front.
