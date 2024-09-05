When they did their big review on ETH, it was problematic. It communicates the manager is vulnerable, and he doesn't have the usual sort of authority he might expect. So then when you face the next hiccup, it gets an overreaction.



It's just a matter of time before Ten Hag is gone. Even if they regroup and look a bit better, and surely they will, it all depends on their aspirations. They are miles off a title challenge. And top four might even prove beyond them.



Here's hoping they go for Southgate. He's crap, but his England record - going deep into tourneys, might appeal to the untrained eye overseeing footballing matters at Old Trafford. Southgate also comes across as a corporate sort of man, in that he will tend to say the right thing and be no bother whatsoever. The fact that every Liverpool fans would love them to bring Southgate in should tell them all they need to know. But here's hoping.



They might decide to go for Tuchel. He will make them much better, and they could challenge for the biggest prizes under him, but the track record suggests that at some point he will be falling out with his bosses.