I think its OK to say we might have been interested in Alonso, that he came out and made the statement saying he was staying at Leverkusen probably says as much. That doesnt mean he was our first choice, it just means he was on a shortlist that well have been looking at. Who knows how his interview would have gone, whether his direction fit with ours, whether he was even ready to manage at this level of the PL or whatever, there are so many variables, so that rat faced twat chatting that we couldnt land the man we wanted is just complete whataboutery as usual from him to deflect criticism away from United. If he thinks we wanted Amorim after the man made a complete mockery of himself by flying to London to speak to the Trotters about taking over at West Ham, he really is just taking the piss.



For me it was Alonso or Slot always, Alonso ruled himself out and that made Slot a formality. I still think Slot will have been the clubs preference because theyre obsessed with evidence and data. Alonsos year with Leverkusen was miraculous, but it was just a year and Im fairly certain that there will have been a lot of people within the club angling for the man with more experience, whos overcome more hurdles.