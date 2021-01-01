« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 743545 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12480 on: Today at 07:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:09:33 pm
Im sure I read the other day they outperformed their xg by 20 gpaols or something last season and cos of that their position of 8th was actually 8 places above where they should have been? Is that right? They should have been 16th last year?



You might be thinking of this?

https://www.football365.com/news/feature-premier-league-xg-table-expected-goals-2023-24
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12481 on: Today at 07:44:40 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 09:44:39 am
United fans furious over Lisandro Martinez taking a photo with Alexis Macallister

https://www.x.com/LisandrMartinez/status/1830762374338429152#m

 ;D
He hair and dress sense is like Tank Girl
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12482 on: Today at 07:45:02 pm »
This 'third choice manager' narrative Che is pushing is completely false, and he knows it.

Yes, it looks like Alonso was the first choice, and the obvious choice given his current success and his previous career at Anfield. A fan favourite too.

This 'second choice' guy, I imagine, was Amorim. A manager we apparently made no approach for whatsoever. So it was going to be Alonso or whoever we actually went in for after Alonso decided to stay put, and that manager was Slot.

Amorim was no doubt on a shortlist and was looked at, but I imagine a number of others were also being looked at too. From what we know, Slot was the only manager offered the job once Alonso declined. Che is making out we were rejected twice and were accepted by the third man offered the post. He's lying, and he knows it.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12483 on: Today at 07:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:42:56 pm
You might be thinking of this?

https://www.football365.com/news/feature-premier-league-xg-table-expected-goals-2023-24
Yeah, looks like that. Someone posted it on Twitter I think so wasnt the original link. Ta
« Reply #12484 on: Today at 07:48:32 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 07:33:18 pm
Bauld Gaud...

Rub his shiny head for a prize.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12485 on: Today at 07:50:55 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 06:28:32 pm
Anyone else think that Zirkzee looked seriously overweight? Crazy they paid a huge amount for that Hojlund, who is clearly nowhere near good enough at the moment, before signing this fella who looks as if he's in the same boat.

I think he found a jersey from the 90s rather than being overweight
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12486 on: Today at 07:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:48:32 pm
Rub his shiny head for a prize.
Did Amir tell you to do this?
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12487 on: Today at 08:00:54 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:58:55 pm
Did Amir tell you to do this?

he told a lot of people, apparently! this isn't the first poster to say this....  :-X
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12488 on: Today at 08:22:10 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:08:06 pm
Whether 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice. The main thing is that Slot appears to be the right choice.

Weren't Salah and Mané second choice as well? It means fuck all.

Was Slot even 3rd choice? There's no evidence that we actually went in for Alonso before he committed to Leverkusen, and by all accounts, we rejected Amorim after he started playing silly buggers by going to an interview with West Ham.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12489 on: Today at 08:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 08:22:10 pm
Was Slot even 3rd choice? There's no evidence that we actually went in for Alonso before he committed to Leverkusen, and by all accounts, we rejected Amorim after he started playing silly buggers by going to an interview with West Ham.
It's completely insignificant. The Mason Mount example above perfectly captures it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12490 on: Today at 08:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 05:56:14 pm
What`s this talk where Neville says Slot was our third choice?

I get that Alonso might have been a target, but who was the second choice we didn`t get? That`s new to me.   

Hes just going to be annoyed that we will have gone through a thorough hiring process but theyll just hire anyone with a name. He knows that theyre only putting up with Ten Hag because the alternative is Southgate
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12491 on: Today at 08:36:47 pm »
How many times did we get our 2nd choice player and they turned out alright. Mo for starters
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12492 on: Today at 08:44:13 pm »
I'd rather have our third choice manager than their first choice. How many managers have they had since ORN retired? Six?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12493 on: Today at 08:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:44:13 pm
I'd rather have our third choice manager than their first choice. How many managers have they had since ORN retired? Six?

Counting interims? Moyes, Giggs, Van Gaal, Mourinho, Solskjaer, Carrick, Rangnick and Ten Hag.

Add Van Nistelrooy as an interim and Southgate as a permanent in the next few months.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12494 on: Today at 08:59:11 pm »
I think its OK to say we might have been interested in Alonso, that he came out and made the statement saying he was staying at Leverkusen probably says as much. That doesnt mean he was our first choice, it just means he was on a shortlist that well have been looking at. Who knows how his interview would have gone, whether his direction fit with ours, whether he was even ready to manage at this level of the PL or whatever, there are so many variables, so that rat faced twat chatting that we couldnt land the man we wanted is just complete whataboutery as usual from him to deflect criticism away from United. If he thinks we wanted Amorim after the man made a complete mockery of himself by flying to London to speak to the Trotters about taking over at West Ham, he really is just taking the piss.

For me it was Alonso or Slot always, Alonso ruled himself out and that made Slot a formality. I still think Slot will have been the clubs preference because theyre obsessed with evidence and data. Alonsos year with Leverkusen was miraculous, but it was just a year and Im fairly certain that there will have been a lot of people within the club angling for the man with more experience, whos overcome more hurdles.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12495 on: Today at 09:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:44:13 pm
I'd rather have our third choice manager than their first choice. How many managers have they had since ORN retired? Six?

Yeah, our 3rd choice manager with what, one major transfer, has just schooled United's first choice manager who has spent hundreds of millions on transfers, this after 3 matches into his Liverpool career, Ten Hag has been at United 2 years.
#Sausages

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12496 on: Today at 09:07:32 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:58:55 pm
Did Amir tell you to do this?

Wait what, are you saying I wont get an item from the littlewoods catalogue?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12497 on: Today at 09:21:23 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12498 on: Today at 09:31:03 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/is0NDokHpmo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/is0NDokHpmo</a>
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12499 on: Today at 09:36:57 pm »
He's a bad bellend Neville, isn't he?
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12500 on: Today at 09:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:36:57 pm
He's a bad bellend Neville, isn't he?

I don't think he even realises that Sky is capitalising on his idiocy for clicks/views. He's like a court jester without the self-awareness.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12501 on: Today at 09:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:39:32 pm
I don't think he even realises that Sky is capitalising on his idiocy for clicks/views. He's like a court jester without the self-awareness.
more like a village idiot.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12502 on: Today at 09:44:01 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 09:41:54 pm
more like a village idiot.

or just a c*nt.  ;D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12503 on: Today at 10:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:39:32 pm
I don't think he even realises that Sky is capitalising on his idiocy for clicks/views. He's like a court jester without the self-awareness.

Carra was trying his best not to laugh.

That "He might stumble on something that works" stuff was properly embarrassing.
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12504 on: Today at 10:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:44:13 pm
I'd rather have our third choice manager than their first choice. How many managers have they had since ORN retired? Six?

Thats Neville all over, picks a narrative or a thread and keeps going and going, like he feels he needs to staple it into peoples brains forever.

He couldnt accept or understand that as Carragher said, its absolutely bizarre how Man United went about deciding to keep Ten Haag. Its fair enough keeping it in house and waiting a couple of weeks to announce he is staying. But they publicly went about trying to find a manager.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12505 on: Today at 10:17:58 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:11:54 pm
Carra was trying his best not to laugh.

That "He might stumble on something that works" stuff was properly embarrassing.

"Now that you've finished, would you answer me question?"  ;D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12506 on: Today at 10:18:58 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:11:54 pm
Carra was trying his best not to laugh.

That "He might stumble on something that works" stuff was properly embarrassing.

Yep. That and the third choice nonsense. His lack of impartiality and myopia should make him a laughing stock, albeit I don't think he's been held in high regard outside of his own mind since being sacked by Valencia
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12507 on: Today at 10:24:04 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:18:58 pm
Yep. That and the third choice nonsense. His lack of impartiality and myopia should make him a laughing stock, albeit I don't think he's been held in high regard outside of his own mind since being sacked by Valencia

Lampard is also a terrible coach/manager, but at least he seems to be a very good pundit with articulate analysis of games. Neville is just terrible at everything, and he should be best known for being the first player in a long time to use his testimonial money for himself (building the hotel outside OT) rather than donating it to charity.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12508 on: Today at 10:26:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:31:03 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/is0NDokHpmo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/is0NDokHpmo</a>

He does it for attention to be relevant.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12509 on: Today at 10:27:00 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:24:04 pm
Lampard is also a terrible coach/manager, but at least he seems to be a very good pundit with articulate analysis of games. Neville is just terrible at everything, and he should be best known for being the first player in a long time to use his testimonial money for himself (building the hotel outside OT) rather than donating it to charity.

He's the worst kind of 'Labour supporter' too. Gets a few quid and forgets his roots.

The whole Qatar thing showed what a hypocrite he is.

'Ratboy' has never been more applicable.
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12510 on: Today at 10:29:58 pm »
He really does games a disservice when hes saying after games it was just three mistakes, it was three mistakes forced by sustained pressure and forcing them to bend to our will. They seem to have an excuse for everything, a way to make something good sound shit. Funnily enough, they think theyve had a top summer on the transfer front. Theyve not signed one player whod get close to our first 11. For me itll be another absolute disaster as the others have been. Zirkzee looks the best signing and Im not sure Ten Hag will know how to use him, Hojlund and Fernandes in the same team. Im not sure hell be able to get Hojlund and Zirkzee playing together.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12511 on: Today at 10:43:32 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:29:58 pm
He really does games a disservice when he’s saying after games “it was just three mistakes”, it was three mistakes forced by sustained pressure and forcing them to bend to our will. They seem to have an excuse for everything, a way to make something good sound shit. Funnily enough, they think they’ve had a top summer on the transfer front. They’ve not signed one player who’d get close to our first 11. For me it’ll be another absolute disaster as the others have been. Zirkzee looks the best signing and I’m not sure Ten Hag will know how to use him, Hojlund and Fernandes in the same team. I’m not sure he’ll be able to get Hojlund and Zirkzee playing together.

Spot on.

They've hung Casemiro out to dry - yes he was the one who got caught (time and again) but no real mention of how Slot's tactics created those 'mistakes', No talk of the Mancs' systematic failure and/or lack of coaching - just blame the old knackered player and make it all about him and fail to recognise the whole team's failings.

(Sadly) I think Zirkzee will be a bit of a poacher for them - his movement is very good - he needs to lay of the pies a bit though.
Let 'em get on with it, I say.
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12512 on: Today at 10:49:32 pm »
Busy c*nt.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12513 on: Today at 10:56:21 pm »
Gary Neville is an idiot who can't get his hatred of us out of the way, he then demands United spend millions on players without a thought on if they improve the team, which is largely a problem United fanbase have, United have spent billions & are no nearer to challenging for the title since Ferguson retired, even the times United have finished 2nd, they've been distant 2nd to City & not put a serious sustained challenge on City like we have.

Neville is very unprofessional
#Sausages

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12514 on: Today at 10:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:49:32 pm
Busy c*nt.

Not really, just chilling. You?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12515 on: Today at 11:01:35 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:43:32 pm
Spot on.

They've hung Casemiro out to dry - yes he was the one who got caught (time and again) but no real mention of how Slot's tactics created those 'mistakes', No talk of the Mancs' systematic failure and/or lack of coaching - just blame the old knackered player and make it all about him and fail to recognise the whole team's failings.

(Sadly) I think Zirkzee will be a bit of a poacher for them - his movement is very good - he needs to lay of the pies a bit though.
Let 'em get on with it, I say.
If the situation was reversed then the narrative wouldn't be set around the Liverpool player who made the mistakes. It would be around how the opposition hustled and harried us and forced errors.

Basically, they're just making excuses and scapegoating one of their players when, in fact, we dominated them at home, forced them into errors and reaped the reward. Neville and the likes are simply trying to devalue our win. Facts are, we strolled into Old Trafford, mugged them off and strolled out again with three goals and three points. They're trying to cope by saying "ah yes, but you only won because of..."  "You didn't really win, we gifted you the game" is their narrative now. It's their way of trying to take the power back. Delusional, of course. But there you go.  ;D
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12516 on: Today at 11:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:01:35 pm
If the situation was reversed then the narrative wouldn't be set around the Liverpool player who made the mistakes. It would be around how the opposition hustled and harried us and forced errors.

Basically, they're just making excuses and scapegoating one of their players when, in fact, we dominated them at home, forced them into errors and reaped the reward. Neville and the likes are simply trying to devalue our win. Facts are, we strolled into Old Trafford, mugged them off and strolled out again with three goals and three points. They're trying to cope by saying "ah yes, but you only won because of..."  "You didn't really win, we gifted you the game" is their narrative now. It's their way of trying to take the power back. Delusional, of course. But there you go.  ;D
And the longer it eats away at them the better.

These are a worse team now than the one I saw getting relegated in 73/74.
