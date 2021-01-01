« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 308 309 310 311 312 [313]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 742508 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,833
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12480 on: Today at 07:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:09:33 pm
Im sure I read the other day they outperformed their xg by 20 gpaols or something last season and cos of that their position of 8th was actually 8 places above where they should have been? Is that right? They should have been 16th last year?



You might be thinking of this?

https://www.football365.com/news/feature-premier-league-xg-table-expected-goals-2023-24
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,762
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12481 on: Today at 07:44:40 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 09:44:39 am
United fans furious over Lisandro Martinez taking a photo with Alexis Macallister

https://www.x.com/LisandrMartinez/status/1830762374338429152#m

 ;D
He hair and dress sense is like Tank Girl
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,673
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12482 on: Today at 07:45:02 pm »
This 'third choice manager' narrative Che is pushing is completely false, and he knows it.

Yes, it looks like Alonso was the first choice, and the obvious choice given his current success and his previous career at Anfield. A fan favourite too.

This 'second choice' guy, I imagine, was Amorim. A manager we apparently made no approach for whatsoever. So it was going to be Alonso or whoever we actually went in for after Alonso decided to stay put, and that manager was Slot.

Amorim was no doubt on a shortlist and was looked at, but I imagine a number of others were also being looked at too. From what we know, Slot was the only manager offered the job once Alonso declined. Che is making out we were rejected twice and were accepted by the third man offered the post. He's lying, and he knows it.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,762
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12483 on: Today at 07:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:42:56 pm
You might be thinking of this?

https://www.football365.com/news/feature-premier-league-xg-table-expected-goals-2023-24
Yeah, looks like that. Someone posted it on Twitter I think so wasnt the original link. Ta
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,489
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12484 on: Today at 07:48:32 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 07:33:18 pm
Bauld Gaud...

Rub his shiny head for a prize.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,893
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12485 on: Today at 07:50:55 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 06:28:32 pm
Anyone else think that Zirkzee looked seriously overweight? Crazy they paid a huge amount for that Hojlund, who is clearly nowhere near good enough at the moment, before signing this fella who looks as if he's in the same boat.

I think he found a jersey from the 90s rather than being overweight
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,994
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12486 on: Today at 07:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:48:32 pm
Rub his shiny head for a prize.
Did Amir tell you to do this?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,893
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #12487 on: Today at 08:00:54 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:58:55 pm
Did Amir tell you to do this?

he told a lot of people, apparently! this isn't the first poster to say this....  :-X
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 308 309 310 311 312 [313]   Go Up
« previous next »
 