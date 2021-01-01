This 'third choice manager' narrative Che is pushing is completely false, and he knows it.



Yes, it looks like Alonso was the first choice, and the obvious choice given his current success and his previous career at Anfield. A fan favourite too.



This 'second choice' guy, I imagine, was Amorim. A manager we apparently made no approach for whatsoever. So it was going to be Alonso or whoever we actually went in for after Alonso decided to stay put, and that manager was Slot.



Amorim was no doubt on a shortlist and was looked at, but I imagine a number of others were also being looked at too. From what we know, Slot was the only manager offered the job once Alonso declined. Che is making out we were rejected twice and were accepted by the third man offered the post. He's lying, and he knows it.